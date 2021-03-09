 Skip to content
Happy Rudy Gobert Day He farked things up for all of us
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I think we had that well in hand before he licked those microphones.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANKS A LOT RUDY!
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ga%C3%A​B​tan_Dugas

#blametheFrancophones
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated him before it was cool.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder, the reason the NBA had all those tests and you couldn't get one is because Adam Silver saw Covid as a risk and ordered the tests ahead of time, and your State and Federal leaders didn't see it as a risk and didn't order tests ahead of time.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Milhouse had it coming.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, Rudy Gobert is possibly the biggest idiot named Rudy G.

On the other hand, him coming down with COVID and the entire league shutting down probably got a lot more people to take it seriously.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadspin is such a hip and well-written website.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the French.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first shot yesterday.

The fact that a vaccine was researched, developed, tested, approved, manufactured, distributed and administered into my arm within a year is incredible.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, him and his unnecessarily overcomplicated contraptions!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Just a reminder, the reason the NBA had all those tests and you couldn't get one is because Adam Silver saw Covid as a risk and ordered the tests ahead of time, and your State and Federal leaders didn't see it as a risk and didn't order tests ahead of time.


"Billionaires were simply better prepared than the poors. If they can protect their investments better than you can protect your family, then that's a failure on your part."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Meh. Milhouse had it coming.
[frinkiac.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, that night Tom Hanks tested positive, the travel ban, and the NBA shutting down all happened within about 10 minutes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Rapmaster2000: Just a reminder, the reason the NBA had all those tests and you couldn't get one is because Adam Silver saw Covid as a risk and ordered the tests ahead of time, and your State and Federal leaders didn't see it as a risk and didn't order tests ahead of time.

"Billionaires were simply better prepared than the poors. If they can protect their investments better than you can protect your family, then that's a failure on your part."


It truly was a failure on the part of voters to select a preening jackass as their leader.  The owners of the NBA made a better selection.
 
mojodragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: On the one hand, Rudy Gobert is possibly the biggest idiot named Rudy G.

On the other hand, him coming down with COVID and the entire league shutting down probably got a lot more people to take it seriously.


I know a bigger one.

compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Also, that night Tom Hanks tested positive, the travel ban, and the NBA shutting down all happened within about 10 minutes.


What might be known as a media blitz.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: UltimaCS: Rapmaster2000: Just a reminder, the reason the NBA had all those tests and you couldn't get one is because Adam Silver saw Covid as a risk and ordered the tests ahead of time, and your State and Federal leaders didn't see it as a risk and didn't order tests ahead of time.

"Billionaires were simply better prepared than the poors. If they can protect their investments better than you can protect your family, then that's a failure on your part."

It truly was a failure on the part of voters to select a preening jackass as their leader.  The owners of the NBA made a better selection.


More people voted for Hilary, what more do you want from a system set up by slave owners who didn't believe in universal suffrage?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Rapmaster2000: UltimaCS: Rapmaster2000: Just a reminder, the reason the NBA had all those tests and you couldn't get one is because Adam Silver saw Covid as a risk and ordered the tests ahead of time, and your State and Federal leaders didn't see it as a risk and didn't order tests ahead of time.

"Billionaires were simply better prepared than the poors. If they can protect their investments better than you can protect your family, then that's a failure on your part."

It truly was a failure on the part of voters to select a preening jackass as their leader.  The owners of the NBA made a better selection.

More people voted for Hilary, what more do you want from a system set up by slave owners who didn't believe in universal suffrage?


Somehow the voters were able to overcome the system in 2020.  I guess they finally found something to inspire them.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, is was Gobert. And it happened because you didn't allow to drain swomps
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb move. But the NBA shutting down finally made it real for a lot of people who started taking it seriously so it probably actually had some positive effect.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mojodragon: I know a bigger one.


It's a tough call... he kinda had a head start.
 
K-jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Also, that night Tom Hanks tested positive, the travel ban, and the NBA shutting down all happened within about 10 minutes.


that week I happens to be traveling to visit family, and when we left it was all "remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds" and when we got back it was "toilet paper thunder dome"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

baorao: Trocadero: Also, that night Tom Hanks tested positive, the travel ban, and the NBA shutting down all happened within about 10 minutes.

that week I happens to be traveling to visit family, and when we left it was all "remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds" and when we got back it was "toilet paper thunder dome"


That's gotta be a new Discovery+ reality show, right?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000: Just a reminder, the reason the NBA had all those tests and you couldn't get one is because Adam Silver saw Covid as a risk and ordered the tests ahead of time, and your State and Federal leaders didn't see it as a risk and didn't order tests ahead of time.

Also:  if you only had one test, and both your governor and Slender Man asked for it, you'd probably give it to Slender Man.  Just to be safe.

Feels like the Gobert incident happened 5 years ago.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trocadero: Also, that night Tom Hanks tested positive, the travel ban, and the NBA shutting down all happened within about 10 minutes.

I'd have to go back and double check the timing but I believe that was the first time Drew greened three news flashes in a row.

I'm sure that certain things have already been catalogued and posted by somebody on this general topic, but every now and then I'll go take a look at the 9/11 threads, Columbia, military events, and items of that nature. They're a form of time capsules and it is neat to see what was thought in the moment, how people were right and how they were wrong.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Trocadero: Also, that night Tom Hanks tested positive, the travel ban, and the NBA shutting down all happened within about 10 minutes.

I'd have to go back and double check the timing but I believe that was the first time Drew greened three news flashes in a row.

I'm sure that certain things have already been catalogued and posted by somebody on this general topic, but every now and then I'll go take a look at the 9/11 threads, Columbia, military events, and items of that nature. They're a form of time capsules and it is neat to see what was thought in the moment, how people were right and how they were wrong.


I can admit that my completely wrong thought at that time was "In two weeks we'll get a handle on this thing and I'll be back in the office."
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh, Transformers were always better.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Also, that night Tom Hanks tested positive, the travel ban, and the NBA shutting down all happened within about 10 minutes.


I thought the NBA shut down on the 11th? (I remember that specifically because the 11th is my mom's birthday.)
 
