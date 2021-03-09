 Skip to content
 
(South China Morning Post)   The first rule about mile high fight club is you don't talk about mile high fight club. Though your passengers will probably post about it on social media   (scmp.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait till the Langoliers come
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly the not so friendly sky.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol was involved.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donghai, not mile high.

Just how hai is a dong anyway?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were probably just following the directions on the in-flight safety cards they'd found.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. Broken arms and Missing teeth, this sounds like a serious martial confrontation.

/I am Jack's smartphone video
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the pair have been suspended from their job.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First class get the best seats for the main events.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Ant - Mile High Club
Youtube ROLo4kFeLzU
747 or a VC10
winter, summer who knows when? takeoff passion
flyaway love
Mile High Club
it's got its ups and downs
it's got its ups and downs
it's got its ups and downs
it's got its ups and downs
I never heard that noise before
don't be treated like a pound
let currencies go up and down Mashed Potato, Rocksteady Rub
Mile High Club
it's got its ups and downs
 
