(The Smoking Gun)   Hey Florida Man you can't have sex with a unicorn .... in a Target store   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
50
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the day, our perverts knew better, and they defiled their stuffies at home.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Subby, apparently you can. Winner: Florida man.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex is only authorized with non-unicorn type products target.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to assume that he stuck the horn in his butt.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Back in the day, our perverts knew better, and they defiled their stuffies at home.


Always take a test drive before you buy.
/I'm not allowed in adult bookstores anymore
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, I thought this was sex with unicorns America.
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, this Florida Man is no slouch, he is maintaining the proper amount of Florida.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they didn't show pictures of rape victims?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you think this, a Kmart?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's pretty clear that Olaf was asking for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also - that file is named "olafspread." That's uh, a choice, TSG.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait. But you can sex the dead?
 
davynelson
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
YOU BANG IT, YOU BUY IT

-management
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DO NOT TELL US WHAT KIND OF STUFFED ANIMALS WE CAN HAVE SEX WITH!
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's a closet pedo.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, his wife was ok with that? Different strokes I guess.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, maybe not in Miami, but if you're in Lakeland...
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not trying to victim blame here, but when you prance around telling everyone how much you like warm hugs, this outcome is all but inevitable, particularly in Florida.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. But you can sex the dead?


Do necropheliacs also get charged with rape as there is no form of consent? I doubt I'll Google that for an answer.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fine. I like Ikea better.

/no one expects the comfy bedding unicorn rapist
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

0z79: That's a closet pedo.


Aren't they all?
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I think it's pretty clear that Olaf was asking for it.

[Fark user image 314x235]

Also - that file is named "olafspread." That's uh, a choice, TSG.


prefers backside

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


And damn, Olaf is dirty.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As seen in images below and at left, police photographed both stuffed animals before the merchandise was "destroyed due to circumstances."
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bet I can guess his Fark handle.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: waxbeans: Wait. But you can sex the dead?

Do necropheliacs also get charged with rape as there is no form of consent? I doubt I'll Google that for an answer.


It was an earlier fark post
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why are there multiple photos of the doll in question? Is that some kind of furry porn? Is that legal?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's classy. I only fark merchandise at The Dollar Store.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What do you think this is, a Wal-Mart?
 
Brofar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And with video!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cuddles Fabric Softner
Youtube NulzATd1xYQ
 
gnosis301
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did they have to show the picture of the victim?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Did they have to show the picture of the victim?


They really should have put one of those black bars over the eyes.

Also, LOL, the little walk of shame he does leaving the toy section.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you wanna fark a snowman?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I bet I can guess his Fark handle.


I swear to Celestia it wasn't me!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As seen in images below and at left, police photographed both stuffed animals before the merchandise was "destroyed due to circumstances."

I'm pleasantly surprised the cops didn't just throw it in the trunk of their squad car to give away to some kid who has been through some emotional trauma.

"Hey, Doug, you got any of those stuffed animals in your car for this kid?"
"Ethnic?"
"What?"
"The kid. White or ethnic?"
"It's a black kid, why?"
[Roots around in trunk, reaches past the teddy bear, grabs the crusty unicorn...]
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walmart is just down the road.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NulzATd1​xYQ]


That has to be one of the most disturbing segments in a long history of segments on Robot Chicken (dark and funny to be sure).  I don't know how they got away with that one.  The domestic violence tooth fairy claims darkest sketch, but I think cuddles takes the title.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: 0z79: That's a closet pedo.

Aren't they all?


I'm pretty sure that humping something that's morphologically similar to a small child is a red flag.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did it leave him looking a little... Haggard?
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty soon millennials and z'ers won't have the freedumb to have sex with any mythical creature in a target store.
Must be trumpism.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

0z79: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: 0z79: That's a closet pedo.

Aren't they all?

I'm pretty sure that humping something that's morphologically similar to a small child is a red flag.


*looks at four hoofed ungulate*
What kind of weird-ass inbred kids do you have?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

0z79: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: 0z79: That's a closet pedo.

Aren't they all?

I'm pretty sure that humping something that's morphologically similar to a small child is a red flag.


After having specifically taken it over to the children's bedding department.

This person should not be left unsupervised.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

davynelson: YOU BANG IT, YOU BUY IT

-management


If you can float it, fly it, or fark it... RENT IT.
-Texas Billionaire rule of acquisition #32
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
File this under, "Looking for love in all the wrong places".
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: 0z79: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: 0z79: That's a closet pedo.

Aren't they all?

I'm pretty sure that humping something that's morphologically similar to a small child is a red flag.

*looks at four hoofed ungulate*
What kind of weird-ass inbred kids do you have?


*actually reads article*
He nutted on Olaf, dude.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You know nothing, Jon Snow."
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
2019 called, they want their Olaf back
