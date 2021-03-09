 Skip to content
(Facebook)   My Porsche GT3 RS does 142, I lost my license, what can you do   (facebook.com) divider line
27
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Sunday March 7, 2021, at approximately 2000 hours.....

They let him drive at 142mph for over 83 days?  I feel like they should have arrested him before then.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Porsche GT3 RS does 142, I lost my license, what can you do

I can laugh.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
142 is not a big deal


My Maserati does one-eighty-five
I lost my license, now I don't drive
I have a limo, ride in the back
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: 142 is not a big deal


My Maserati does one-eighty-five
I lost my license, now I don't drive
I have a limo, ride in the back trunk,
I lock the doors in case I get drunk


FTFT live version
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
142? I could do that in a van!

/just make sure it doesn't have a flux capacitor equipped, I don't feel like making the same mistake twice
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did he have to be at the gym in 26 seconds?
 
chewd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

approves.
 
Insain2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I CAN'T Drive 55.....!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too stoned to drive straight....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Read the plate......please
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heh.  This is one of the reasons I love my 356.  Easy to work on, fun to drive, and I can push it to its limits and not really have to be worried about tickets etc.

It is more fun to drive a slow car fast, than a fast car slow.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All season tires are rated at 130 so I haven't broken that.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The GT3 RS has an official top speed of 194mph. At 142, it's basically idling in top gear.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sdd2000: 142 is not a big deal


My Maserati does one-eighty-five
I lost my license, now I don't drive
I have a limo, ride in the back


This...this is literally what the headline was referencing.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark links to shiatFace now.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
AMATEURS
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: All season tires are rated at 130 so I haven't broken that.


You got me curious so I went and looked at my tires.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy shiat. Not going to come close to testing those limits.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I did about that on I90 in the middle of nowhere. I wouldn't do that on a section with tolls, cameras... and people like this youtube idiot. The avg joe is driving nearly 100 around those parts.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: My Porsche GT3 RS does 142, I lost my license, what can you do

I can laugh.


I can laugh harder. I work all of the St. Louis Porsche Club HPDE events at Gateway International Raceway.
You can hit that speed on Gateway's rinky dink track if you have big enough balls.

Yeah you have to pay for the HPDE, but i'd bet that's a shiatload cheaper than this guys speeding ticket.

\ And your car won't towed
\\And your car insurance won't triple
\\\ETC.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JesseL: Random Anonymous Blackmail: All season tires are rated at 130 so I haven't broken that.

You got me curious so I went and looked at my tires.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Holy shiat. Not going to come close to testing those limits.


I do hope you're kidding...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sdd2000: 142 is not a big deal


My Maserati does one-eighty-five
I lost my license, now I don't drive
I have a limo, ride in the back


Lock the doors in case your attacked
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: sdd2000: 142 is not a big deal


My Maserati does one-eighty-five
I lost my license, now I don't drive
I have a limo, ride in the back

Lock the doors in case your attacked


AND PAY YOUR DAMN CHILD SUPPORT.

/whoops. wrong Joe Walsh.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: sdd2000: 142 is not a big deal


My Maserati does one-eighty-five
I lost my license, now I don't drive
I have a limo, ride in the back

Lock the doors in case your attacked


You are
 
JesseL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: JesseL: Random Anonymous Blackmail: All season tires are rated at 130 so I haven't broken that.

You got me curious so I went and looked at my tires.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Holy shiat. Not going to come close to testing those limits.

I do hope you're kidding...


Y rated? No, I'm definitely not exceeding 186 MPH.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JesseL: REDARMYVODKA: JesseL: Random Anonymous Blackmail: All season tires are rated at 130 so I haven't broken that.

You got me curious so I went and looked at my tires.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Holy shiat. Not going to come close to testing those limits.

I do hope you're kidding...

Y rated? No, I'm definitely not exceeding 186 MPH.


Z rated
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in Germany. I dont see the problemo. :)

I drove between Mannheim and Frankfurt at 220 KPH (that's 136mph in 'merican) last weekend and it was totally legal for a good stretch.

Altho, the best Autobahn which i've driven on and would recommend to all my friends for Speeding tourism is the A9 Autobahn between Nuernberg and Ingolstadt in northern bavaria. Its brand new, wide (three lanes), straight (unlike your mom, nttawwt), and that part of germany isnt hella crowded so as long as you dont hit it during Rush Hour you can really just floor it. Hit 250kph there a few times when i consulted in Ingolstadt.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yellow Beard: JesseL: REDARMYVODKA: JesseL: Random Anonymous Blackmail: All season tires are rated at 130 so I haven't broken that.

You got me curious so I went and looked at my tires.

[Fark user image 850x637]

Holy shiat. Not going to come close to testing those limits.

I do hope you're kidding...

Y rated? No, I'm definitely not exceeding 186 MPH.

Z rated


Z-rated tires have an additional speed restriction listed after the size, as part of the load index - 96Y in this case.
 
foxtail
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So this guy is what you guys mean when you say Masshole?
 
