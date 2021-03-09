 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Jam, Nina Hagen, Freur, and a non-blinding Thomas Dolby track. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #198. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there.
Just finishing dinner over an episode of Snowpiercer & I'm there
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista:
Just finishing dinner...

Proper dinner, or....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista:
Just finishing dinner...

Proper dinner, or....

[Fark user image 850x478]


Haha.
Most of the UK had a meltdown when she said that.
I do make quite a few of her recipes though. Her Banana, chocolate, tahini pudding cake is to die for
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Uh, oh. The Fark servers are stumbling around drunk right now
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Uh, oh. The Fark servers are stumbling around drunk right now


Brilliant timing
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Uh, oh. The Fark servers are stumbling around drunk right now


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Uh, oh. The Fark servers are stumbling around drunk right now


so....tuesday, in other words.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot


fine, just leave me out then (again)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot

fine, just leave me out then (again)


so sorry. good morning you beautiful lot. and ultraluzer.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A cacophony of guitars.
Brilliant
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You didn't got full-Smiths then?
 
