(Daily Star)   Woman gets tattoo near her privates that says "keep going," her family says it has a very sexual meaning so she 'fixes' it by adding 'forward' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Facepalm, Tattoo, tattoo of an inspirational message, Dumb, Maria Avery, Stupidity, worst tattoos, Last year, inspirational quote  
•       •       •

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The things people will do to get followers on Instagram and TikTok.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Jamaica.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Welcome to Jamaica.


10cc - Dreadlock Holiday (Official Video)
Youtube fUNTk5xsxk4
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Regerts and prayers
 
buntz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Me too but I swear it's not a sex thing
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Take a number please" on the front

"Now serving #___" as a Tramp stamp
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've designed parking garages with less foundation than her face.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My Name Is Kelly?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any words have sexual meaning if you're broad-minded enough.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So that's how it is in their family.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: So that's how it is in their family.


Your family doesn't have weekly pubic checks?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Any words have sexual meaning if you're broad-minded enough.


I think broads prefer to be called women.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
should have had away instead of forward
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I also had "Keep Going" tattooed near my privates, mainly as a confidence booster, because I'm a shy-pee'er.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: edmo: Any words have sexual meaning if you're broad-minded enough.

I think broads prefer to be called women.


I'm not your pal, buddy.

Oops, wrong room.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know which other privates kept going forward?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My first thought: Okay, how did her family find out she had a tattoo near her privates?

Then I remembered what an attention-whoring, share everything on social media world we're currently living in. Carry on.

At least I hope it was social media.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gopher321: Welcome to Jamaica.


When people ask if I have a tattoo I tell them it says "Have a veddy, veddy nice day, mon." Turns out, that is a very well known joke.

My buddy opened a tattoo shop and a magazine had a photo of Yosemite Sam saying "Come out of that hole ya varmimt!" The photo is cropped but you can tell it is on somebody's butt. We both laughed for days. He is also in a punk band, and would tell people that I actually had that tattoo on my butt. It was so hilarious I played along, sometimes offering to show it. "Naw, that's cool. I can imagine it."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone needs attention
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Mellon."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, WTF? Is she a deformed contortionist?

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buntz: [Fark user image 425x240]

Me too but I swear it's not a sex thing


What is that supposed to be?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: buntz: [Fark user image 425x240]

Me too but I swear it's not a sex thing

What is that supposed to be?



Looks like a brand over an appendix scar.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


kobold, half-orc, or gnoll?
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Any words have sexual meaning if you're broad-minded enough.


I'm very "broad" minded, if you know what I mean.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Any words have sexual meaning if you're broad-minded enough.


They don't like being called "broads" anymore
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: edmo: Any words have sexual meaning if you're broad-minded enough.

I think broads prefer to be called women.


Chicks or babes are good, but, never ever call them broads. I learned this the hard way.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Down?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: edmo: Any words have sexual meaning if you're broad-minded enough.

I think broads prefer to be called women.


Dammit. I came too late, for once
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x478]

kobold, half-orc, or gnoll?


Dire Smurf.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Her brother has a tattoo over his butthole that says "This Doesnt Count".
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bootay En Avant
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mr. Cool Ice saddened by these newfangled people on TikTok that have supplanted him
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
meh - I'd be more impressed if her tattoo said "this end up"
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Her privates? What are you, a 12-year-old repressed jesus freak?
 
