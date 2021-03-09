 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Excited about jumping on the pandemic-related obsession with e-bikes and want some tips on buying one? Oh, you have no interest in buying one? Alrighty then. Carry on. I'll just leave this here in case you change...Oh, you're sure? Alrighty then   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails. I'm in that group as well, although I've had an e-bike for a couple of years. I use mine solely on the street or rail-trails, they are an absolute pleasure to ride. You can cover a lot of ground and see a whole lot more scenery when you can pedal for an hour and go 15 miles without killing yourself. I can see people using them WAY more often than some crappy cruiser-type bike that weighs 45lbs and a tough wind will stop you in your tracks. I got my wife one as well (with a nice fork on the front to soak up pot-hole hits), and we ride together 3-4x a week during the summer. Before we got the e-bikes, one of us was going to suffer the other one either going either too fast or too slow, now we can ride together the entire time.
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2017 I bought my first ebike, a RadPower RadCity commuter model, for $1500. Very pleased. I put over 2000 miles on it before buying the newer step-thru version in 2019. Then came the pandemic.

Why so cheap? Direct sales from the company, no dealer network. It arrived via FedEx, solidly packaged. All I had to do was charge the battery, and mount the front tire and handlebars. If you can fix a flat bike tire, you can do this.

It is heavy, about 70 lbs. Purchased a Hollywood Bike rack (2" receiver required) to haul it around on my Sienna. The bike carrier can carry 2 ebikes.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kinda _askew: 2017 I bought my first ebike, a RadPower RadCity commuter model, for $1500. Very pleased. I put over 2000 miles on it before buying the newer step-thru version in 2019. Then came the pandemic.

Why so cheap? Direct sales from the company, no dealer network. It arrived via FedEx, solidly packaged. All I had to do was charge the battery, and mount the front tire and handlebars. If you can fix a flat bike tire, you can do this.

It is heavy, about 70 lbs. Purchased a Hollywood Bike rack (2" receiver required) to haul it around on my Sienna. The bike carrier can carry 2 ebikes.


THIS.  I've had my eye on the RadCity since last year.
I'm just waitin' for my tax-return.
Shipping in April as of a couple of days ago.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails.


Why, out of curiosity? People going too fast on trails if they're on an ebike?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a priority classic last year, lived really close to work so I biked in a few times. Thought I'd never get an ebike.

Now I live 4 miles further, still could bike it but the hills... oy the hills. Kinda regretting not getting an ebike, but I don't want to waste my bike either
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.


Yeah, you still have to pedal an ebike. They're not magic.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be a reason why MBers are not thrilled with eBikers?

Why Electric Bikes are More Dangerous than Motorcycles
Youtube wM8Xli2KTzI
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails. I'm in that group as well, although I've had an e-bike for a couple of years. I use mine solely on the street or rail-trails, they are an absolute pleasure to ride. You can cover a lot of ground and see a whole lot more scenery when you can pedal for an hour and go 15 miles without killing yourself. I can see people using them WAY more often than some crappy cruiser-type bike that weighs 45lbs and a tough wind will stop you in your tracks. I got my wife one as well (with a nice fork on the front to soak up pot-hole hits), and we ride together 3-4x a week during the summer. Before we got the e-bikes, one of us was going to suffer the other one either going either too fast or too slow, now we can ride together the entire time.


Curious. Why don't you like them on trails?  At least on downhill parks, the electric part of it is largely irrelevant, and on uphills, having more people pedal up might mean less people shuttling and driving past you in giant trucks.

That's at least my understanding of the advantages of allowing them. What other issues am I missing?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: dothemath: The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.

Yeah, you still have to pedal an ebike. They're not magic.


You think electricity is magic?

Do you have to pedal the Tesla too?
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: dothemath: The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.

Yeah, you still have to pedal an ebike. They're not magic.


Not all of them.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails. I'm in that group as well, although I've had an e-bike for a couple of years. I use mine solely on the street or rail-trails, they are an absolute pleasure to ride. You can cover a lot of ground and see a whole lot more scenery when you can pedal for an hour and go 15 miles without killing yourself. I can see people using them WAY more often than some crappy cruiser-type bike that weighs 45lbs and a tough wind will stop you in your tracks. I got my wife one as well (with a nice fork on the front to soak up pot-hole hits), and we ride together 3-4x a week during the summer. Before we got the e-bikes, one of us was going to suffer the other one either going either too fast or too slow, now we can ride together the entire time.


I own a mountain bike and stick mostly to paved trails but as i get older i am considering. Might be a good option for wife so she can keep uo.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanted to get a regular bike that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Seems like all  the bike prices have doubled or tripled since the pandemic started and except for the cheapo Wally World bikes that I don't want to waste money on.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowybunting: You can cover a lot of ground and see a whole lot more scenery when you can pedal for an hour and go 15 miles without killing yourself.


That's how I see it...if you're in it for the scenery I get the appeal.  Even if you just want more scenery with your workout.  Personally I'm into MTB entirely for the workout.  My days of thrills and cleaning bone-snapping obstacles are behind me...it's all strength and endorphins and cross training now.  So I have no use for an e-bike since I measure my workout on my ability to do it under my own power.

It is a little irritating when e-bikers blow by me on climbs but only because they don't say 'sorry I'm on an ebike, you're surely better than me and more deserving of the attention of women'.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a pandemic related obsession with e-bikes?
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....


And here come the fatties, who hate the healthy like the dead hate the living. :p
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails.

Why, out of curiosity? People going too fast on trails if they're on an ebike?


They're more like a moped than a bicycle.

Saw one at my grocery store yesterday...thing was huge.
Don't know the specific brand, but it was the size of a slightly scaled down motorcycle.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: ChipNASA: Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....

And here come the fatties, who hate the healthy like the dead hate the living. :p


We are taking about e-bikes. They aren't for fitness nuts.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....


I dont hold it against anyone, but its regular biking only for me, until I'm 75 at least.  Then maybe virtual only.

And if you want to be fit enough to ride a bike past 80, start riding one now, if youre able to. At any age.

I can't think of a good reason to own an e-bike for most people.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coal-powered bikes are awesome for the environment.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
E-bikes are pandemic DRIVEN, like most thing 2020-21... Not "related."
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RainDawg: dothemath: The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.

Yeah, you still have to pedal an ebike. They're not magic.


I don't have to pedal mine if I don't mind draining the battery quickly.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know those douchebags who ride road bikes at 30mph down pedestrian trails? The ones who yell "get out of the way!" as they almost run over your dog? The ones who ride on roads, but insist on being in the middle of the lane blocking cars, instead of staying on the shoulder or in the bike lane where they belong?

Turns out that behavior has nothing to do with the amount of testosterone in their systems. I've seen a lot of e-bikers adopt that same behavior and worse. Apparently it's just part of human nature when you have the ability to go fast.

Despite what I just said, I'm in favor of e-bikes. Whatever gets people out of the house and active, even minimally, is a good thing. But I'd like to see the e-bike community really push the idea of being responsible and not riding like dicks. It's not off to a good start.
 
rga184
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: fiddlehead: snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails.

Why, out of curiosity? People going too fast on trails if they're on an ebike?

They're more like a moped than a bicycle.

Saw one at my grocery store yesterday...thing was huge.
Don't know the specific brand, but it was the size of a slightly scaled down motorcycle.


Yeah, I have less love for the ones that are essentially mopeds.  Big, heavy, you don't have to pedal (can just cruise on a throttle).  People on them tend to go on multi-use trails and blow by people with little concern for others' safety.

Pedal assist ebikes seem to be used more by people who just want to go out and get some exercise and catch some scenery but not be limited by hills or age or injuries.  Also people who want to commute but don't want to arrive at work sweaty or tired.  They tend to be more polite on trails and have a bit more comraderie with non electric cyclists.

To be honest, anything that gets people out exercising and interacting kindly with each other is great with me.  That does not include the 1000W fat tire ebikes some assholes are riding.
 
inner ted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails. I'm in that group as well, although I've had an e-bike for a couple of years. I use mine solely on the street or rail-trails, they are an absolute pleasure to ride. You can cover a lot of ground and see a whole lot more scenery when you can pedal for an hour and go 15 miles without killing yourself. I can see people using them WAY more often than some crappy cruiser-type bike that weighs 45lbs and a tough wind will stop you in your tracks. I got my wife one as well (with a nice fork on the front to soak up pot-hole hits), and we ride together 3-4x a week during the summer. Before we got the e-bikes, one of us was going to suffer the other one either going either too fast or too slow, now we can ride together the entire time.


I see the popularity rising and I kinda get it - it's a four mile climb up a paved road to the trailhead and while I come from the "earn your turns" mindset , people just crank off laps like it's a ski resort
on ebikes and that's kinda appealing

also , my nine year old can almost out-climb me , so I may be in the ebikes market someday after all

just maybe we can put a bell on them so when they blow past at 30 mph uphill while I'm grinding away , I can get a little warning
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rga184: snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails. I'm in that group as well, although I've had an e-bike for a couple of years. I use mine solely on the street or rail-trails, they are an absolute pleasure to ride. You can cover a lot of ground and see a whole lot more scenery when you can pedal for an hour and go 15 miles without killing yourself. I can see people using them WAY more often than some crappy cruiser-type bike that weighs 45lbs and a tough wind will stop you in your tracks. I got my wife one as well (with a nice fork on the front to soak up pot-hole hits), and we ride together 3-4x a week during the summer. Before we got the e-bikes, one of us was going to suffer the other one either going either too fast or too slow, now we can ride together the entire time.

Curious. Why don't you like them on trails?  At least on downhill parks, the electric part of it is largely irrelevant, and on uphills, having more people pedal up might mean less people shuttling and driving past you in giant trucks.

That's at least my understanding of the advantages of allowing them. What other issues am I missing?


The fear is crowding desirable trails with unskilled casuals.  Seems like that hasn't really happened to extent people were afraid of.  The e-bikers seem to like the long, flat, scenic routes (i.e. rail trails as per above).
 
inner ted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....


I bet you look good in spandex
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I ride a penny-farthing so I can look down my nose at other so-called "cyclists".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rga184: YouPeopleAreCrazy: fiddlehead: snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails.

Why, out of curiosity? People going too fast on trails if they're on an ebike?

They're more like a moped than a bicycle.

Saw one at my grocery store yesterday...thing was huge.
Don't know the specific brand, but it was the size of a slightly scaled down motorcycle.

Yeah, I have less love for the ones that are essentially mopeds.  Big, heavy, you don't have to pedal (can just cruise on a throttle).  People on them tend to go on multi-use trails and blow by people with little concern for others' safety.

Pedal assist ebikes seem to be used more by people who just want to go out and get some exercise and catch some scenery but not be limited by hills or age or injuries.  Also people who want to commute but don't want to arrive at work sweaty or tired.  They tend to be more polite on trails and have a bit more comraderie with non electric cyclists.

To be honest, anything that gets people out exercising and interacting kindly with each other is great with me.  That does not include the 1000W fat tire ebikes some assholes are riding.


It puts me in mind of mopeds - which had pedals you were supposed to use to contribute to the motive power, but which nobody in the history mankind has ever used.  They were just scooters with funny foot-pegs.
 
rga184
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Animatronik: ChipNASA: Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....

I dont hold it against anyone, but its regular biking only for me, until I'm 75 at least.  Then maybe virtual only.

And if you want to be fit enough to ride a bike past 80, start riding one now, if youre able to. At any age.

I can't think of a good reason to own an e-bike for most people.


Oh, come on now.  Some people live in hilly areas and don't have the fitness to ride them.  They COULD get the fitness to ride them, but they can't ride near their house.

I have a friend like that.  She's obese.  She got a bike and wanted to start riding with her daughter.  Turns out she can't handle the hills, and she just doesn't enjoy feeling fat and out of shape in front of her daughter.  Another friend lives too far to bike commute, so she got an e-bike to make the bike commute feasible.  Still another got an electric assist cargo bike.  Takes it on all grocery trips along with her kids.  Also lives in a hilly area and wouldn't make that trip on a bike otherwise.

Me?  I love riding hills.  It's my favorite part of cycling.  But if I were just starting out and having to push my bike up a hill for half my ride, I wouldn't have kept up cycling.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: I just wanted to get a regular bike that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Seems like all  the bike prices have doubled or tripled since the pandemic started and except for the cheapo Wally World bikes that I don't want to waste money on.


My first college bike was a cheapo $100 Wally World bike back in 1998. It took less than a month for the front handlebar to break from metal fatigue. I ate shiat, but at least I didn't impale myself on the sharp metal spike that my handlebars had become.  And all I was doing was commuting maybe five miles total per day. I learned my lesson about Walmart that day. Haven't bought anything that I don't expect to be single use there since. I have been jonesing for a bike, but there is never anything stock near me. I run regularly, but I am in my 40s now and 30-40 mpw just isn't as easy as it used to be.
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails.

Why, out of curiosity? People going too fast on trails if they're on an ebike?


If on a mixed use / multi directional trail (people going up and down on the same trail) they are an issue - they are motor bikes with crazy torque

Tho most mountain bikers seem to have skipped the "rules of the trail" portion of the hobby and don't slow down on the downhill so why would they going uphill
 
noitsnot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm gonna be an asshole and say that the states should TOTALLY require registration and licensure to operate e-bikes on public roads.  They are blowing off a revenue stream here, seems weird.
 
inner ted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RainDawg: dothemath: The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.

Yeah, you still have to pedal an ebike. They're not magic.


lolno

I witnessed a man pulling his two kids UPHILL for more than three miles ( he blew past me and rode out of sight - I was near the three mile mark) and not one of them was breaking a sweat

just no
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, I've ridden e-bikes for about 14 years - mostly for a 24 mile round trip work commute that used to really hurt my knees when I didn't have the assist!  As to trail riding, I have no problem if people want to ride them as they really work on the uphill grinds and have recently done so in the Valles Caldera!  Having ridden on multi-day, self-supported trips in Denali, the White Rim, Needles and Maze Districts of Canyonlands on regular mountain bikes, I feel that if a e-bike helps me to be able to still ride to epic places (and keep up with the grandkids), then I'll ride one and risk the disdain of bike purists!  Riding a regular mountain bike for 50 miles in a day to the Land of Standing Rocks and the Maze on the Monkey Wrench Road hasn't been an option for me for a while now and riding for more than about 14-20 miles on dirt in a day is also no longer a good option.  My wife absolutely loves the e-bike rides we take to and from the grocery store during Covid!
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have been an avid bike rider since junior high (1960s). It is great exercise!

Why an ebike? I have had a hip replaced and still want to ride. I pedal.

My neighborhood is very 3-D and I mostly ride bike lanes & trails around a county lake about a mile from my house. The lake is over 100 ft lower than my house with undulating hills in between and around.

With power levels 0 thru 5 (max), I usually use 1 (the default) or none. After an hour of riding, the battery is still at 3/4 charge. I only use the power when I NEED it.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

inner ted: Tho most mountain bikers seem to have skipped the "rules of the trail" portion of the hobby and don't slow down on the downhill so why would they going uphill


Nobody stops anymore to let climbers by on singletrack.  They just ride off the trail at speed which used to be a no-no because it damages/widens trails.  The only time anyone stops is if riding off the trail would send them hurtling over a cliff.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Animatronik: ChipNASA: Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....

I dont hold it against anyone, but its regular biking only for me, until I'm 75 at least.  Then maybe virtual only.

And if you want to be fit enough to ride a bike past 80, start riding one now, if youre able to. At any age.

I can't think of a good reason to own an e-bike for most people.


I would like to bike to and from work but sweat profusely with minimal effort.  An e-bike would get me to work without requiring a shower, but let me get some exercise on the way home.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Purchased a nice CrossCurrent S2 from Juiced Bikes early last spring.  The assembly instructions weren't great but I could choose frame size, engine size, and battery.  Threw on some non-OEM racks and bags and it just works.  Can take it to the nearest food mart, nearest park with fishing, and many fishing streams.  Makes me strip away the un-necessary crap I'd be tempted to haul in the Vo.  Pennsylvania will never grant me a license to ride a motorcycle (meds and other stuff) so the ebike meets my desire for two wheeled adventure.  My knees will not allow me to go 100% churn and spin so the part time pedal pumping will hurt me the day after but not to the point where I'm incapacitated for three days after.

For the price and convenience I'm pleased with the beast.

Uncompensated reccomendation.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
   I bought a Specialized Levo last year, it is insanely fun and a great compliment to my analog bike. I love my analog bike but the e-bike has several benefits, I can commute on it, which kept me just under 8000km on my vehicle last year, hoping to drive less than 6000km this year. I can cover insane amounts of terrain, on one battery charge I did 70km of road and technical singletrack with about 9000' of elevation gain. The bonus as well of not driving to the trailhead. I find that riding the ebike has helped my fitness on the analog, I spin high rpm cadence and go for hours without stopping which has pronounced benefits to my overall fitness.

I've also built kilometers of trail and anyone saying they "ruin" trails is full of sh*t. Even the BC government has approved use of Class 1 e-bikes on any trails on Crown land. Sorry purists and naysayers they're here to stay, and all I have to say is a resounding, "Hell yeah!" They get folks off the couch, you get quality exercise, and every single person that has taken mine for a spin has a sh*t eating grin like a kid who just emptied the cookie jar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_2478 by ipulaski, on Flickr
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In the Before Times, I didn't ride a bike to work because of literally one hill. I threw an electric wheel kit on a cheap craigslist bike to use only on that hill and I rode to work a lot more. I'm not a supporter of electric motorcycles tearing up bike paths, but electric assist is just huge in making biking possible for the majority of people. I can get people being upset about it ruining the sport of biking, but for biking as transportation there is no downside to a 500-750W boost.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

silverjets: RainDawg: dothemath: The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.

Yeah, you still have to pedal an ebike. They're not magic.

Not all of them.


You're thinking of a scooter.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: RainDawg: dothemath: The e-bike, for people too lazy to pedal and too pansy to buy a motorcycle.

Yeah, you still have to pedal an ebike. They're not magic.

You think electricity is magic?

Do you have to pedal the Tesla too?


The Tesla is an ebike?
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Like a motorcycle. With no licenses, no insurance and no safety in construction. 30% of all fatalities are kids. Yet I can't have lawn darts.
 
rga184
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: You know those douchebags who ride road bikes at 30mph down pedestrian trails? The ones who yell "get out of the way!" as they almost run over your dog? The ones who ride on roads, but insist on being in the middle of the lane blocking cars, instead of staying on the shoulder or in the bike lane where they belong?

Turns out that behavior has nothing to do with the amount of testosterone in their systems. I've seen a lot of e-bikers adopt that same behavior and worse. Apparently it's just part of human nature when you have the ability to go fast.

Despite what I just said, I'm in favor of e-bikes. Whatever gets people out of the house and active, even minimally, is a good thing. But I'd like to see the e-bike community really push the idea of being responsible and not riding like dicks. It's not off to a good start.


As someone who has on occasion ridden out in the middle of the lane blocking cars, you should know I'm not just being a douche.  Sometimes the bike lane is full of gravel which you pay no notice of, but I do and crashing out and potentially landing in the lane is not my idea of safe riding.  Sometimes the bike lane isn't continuous, so there's sections where you have to be in the lane.

Sometimes, if the lane is narrow and there's no bike lane, you don't want to invite an unsafe pass from a car by riding on the edge of the lane, so you ride in the middle to prevent that until there's a safe spot for you to pull to the side and let them pass you.  I do this on very narrow roads that have incoming traffic, or roads with blind turns where you can't see if there might be incoming traffic that outs us all in danger.  I WILL take that lane and hold you up until I can see if the coast is clear.  If it looks like I have to hold you up for a long while I'll find a spot off the road to just pull over, but I won't ride into a ditch just so you can pass me.

Lastly, when there's no bike lane, I will often ride three or four feet into the road rather than right on the edge.  I do this for a.number of reasons.  The first, if the driver doesn't feel it's safe to go into the incoming lane to pass, then it's probably not safe to pass.  Second, as they DO pass me by using a clear incoming lane, I move to the edge of the road and actually create extra space for myself.  It's rare that anybody has executed close passes on me, but the few times that it would have happened, I was able to make space for myself this way (i have a geeky helmet mirror so I can see when the car is getting close).

Oddly enough, drivers get this.  They will often pass me AFTER I held them up on an unsafe section and wave them through when it was OK to pass, and they give a friendly wave as they go by.  But you have to be proactive and really take ownership of what you're doing for people to understand what you're doing.

I think the ironic thing is that drivers get mad at cyclists for holding them up on roads instead of being mad at their city for not creating the infrastructure necessary for cyclists to not have to ride on car lanes at all.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails. *snip*


Has the old mtb vs roadie class class war been rebooted while I was away?

/fat guy with a Yo Eddie.
 
rga184
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

inner ted: fiddlehead: snowybunting: I've been an avid mountain biker for a while now, even going so far as to enter races (came in top-10 in my age group a few times), and the MTB community is really against e-bikes as far as taking them on trails.

Why, out of curiosity? People going too fast on trails if they're on an ebike?

If on a mixed use / multi directional trail (people going up and down on the same trail) they are an issue - they are motor bikes with crazy torque

Tho most mountain bikers seem to have skipped the "rules of the trail" portion of the hobby and don't slow down on the downhill so why would they going uphill


I see.  So you'd be OK with one directional mountain bike trails having pedal assist ebikes?

\ i would draw the line in any ebike that's not exclusively pedal assist.
 
Lucky_Day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Animatronik: ChipNASA: Oh great, here come the haughty bike douches....

I dont hold it against anyone, but its regular biking only for me, until I'm 75 at least.  Then maybe virtual only.

And if you want to be fit enough to ride a bike past 80, start riding one now, if youre able to. At any age.

I can't think of a good reason to own an e-bike for most people.


You live in the South want to commute but not sweat buckets by working that hard.
You live in a hilly city and want to get a boost up some of those hills.
You want something to do grocery shopping for more than a few days, but don't want to put Tour de France watts out to get your groceries home before they melt.
Ride in an area without great bike infrastructure so you can keep up with traffic better and don't have as many yahoos in cars trying to kill you because of speed difference.

there are plenty of reasons for e-bikes.
 
rga184
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Well, I've ridden e-bikes for about 14 years - mostly for a 24 mile round trip work commute that used to really hurt my knees when I didn't have the assist!  As to trail riding, I have no problem if people want to ride them as they really work on the uphill grinds and have recently done so in the Valles Caldera!  Having ridden on multi-day, self-supported trips in Denali, the White Rim, Needles and Maze Districts of Canyonlands on regular mountain bikes, I feel that if a e-bike helps me to be able to still ride to epic places (and keep up with the grandkids), then I'll ride one and risk the disdain of bike purists!  Riding a regular mountain bike for 50 miles in a day to the Land of Standing Rocks and the Maze on the Monkey Wrench Road hasn't been an option for me for a while now and riding for more than about 14-20 miles on dirt in a day is also no longer a good option.  My wife absolutely loves the e-bike rides we take to and from the grocery store during Covid!


I'm a purist for myself.  I have no use for any ebike for a while, I hope.  I say go crazy and enjoy your ebike.
 
