(TC Palm)   Ruckus between dancers at strip club annnnnd you already clicked the link   (tcpalm.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always always always read that word as a portmanteau of "Rucker, Darius"

/such a baby
//dolphins make me cry
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

\oblig
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 400x289]


took me longer to get the one with the correct picture
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this really something that needed to be mentioned.

"Sensations Cabaret is not to be confused with "Cabaret," the 1972 film set in Berlin, Germany, before World War II starring Liza Minelli, or the 1966 Broadway musical of the same name"
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: is this really something that needed to be mentioned.

"Sensations Cabaret is not to be confused with "Cabaret," the 1972 film set in Berlin, Germany, before World War II starring Liza Minelli, or the 1966 Broadway musical of the same name"


That's Berlin, the large city in Germany, not to be confused with Berlin the 1980s band.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for clearing that up...

Sensations Cabaret has been described as a gentlemen's club - an establishment popular with men that features partially or fully nude women dancing, gyrating and/or thrusting in suggestive or sensual manners. Patrons often tip the dancers with monetary gratuities.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: is this really something that needed to be mentioned.

"Sensations Cabaret is not to be confused with "Cabaret," the 1972 film set in Berlin, Germany, before World War II starring Liza Minelli, or the 1966 Broadway musical of the same name"


Or this?

"a gentlemen's club - an establishment popular with men that features partially or fully nude women dancing, gyrating and/or thrusting in suggestive or sensual manners. Patrons often tip the dancers with monetary gratuities. "
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sloppy Wreck: Thank you for clearing that up...

Sensations Cabaret has been described as a gentlemen's club - an establishment popular with men that features partially or fully nude women dancing, gyrating and/or thrusting in suggestive or sensual manners. Patrons often tip the dancers with monetary gratuities.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's a lie. I was nowhere near those dancers"
pbs.twimg.com
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: A flap reportedly involving several ladies at Sensations Cabaret, an adult entertainment facilityy...

Of all the words available to describe an altercation with a stripper accused of showing too much skin on stage: ruckus, brouhaha, tussle, fight...

and the writer went with "flap."
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This paragraph was clearly written by Ric Romero, or at least someone who was mentored by him:

Sensations Cabaret has been described as a gentlemen's club - an establishment popular with men that features partially or fully nude women dancing, gyrating and/or thrusting in suggestive or sensual manners. Patrons often tip the dancers with monetary gratuities.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A flap reportedly involving several ladies

So multiple flaps?
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite what the wu-tang clan may tell you, it's best to leave the ruckus at home.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A flap reportedly involving several ladies

So multiple flaps?


Set the flaps to 40, Victor. Roger, Roger.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the picture incorrectly as "facepalm", saw a florida tag, decided to skip. Did I miss out?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: is this really something that needed to be mentioned.

"Sensations Cabaret is not to be confused with "Cabaret," the 1972 film set in Berlin, Germany, before World War II starring Liza Minelli, or the 1966 Broadway musical of the same name"


Its a feature of web advertising and the reason web search sucks now.
 
Bishop of Southfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about mud flaps; my girl's got 'em.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: A flap reportedly involving several ladies at Sensations Cabaret, an adult entertainment facilityy...

Of all the words available to describe an altercation with a stripper accused of showing too much skin on stage: ruckus, brouhaha, tussle, fight...

and the writer went with "flap."


Call me when they get to shenanigans or tomfoolery.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: UberDave: [Fark user image 400x289]

took me longer to get the one with the correct picture


Emmmmmillliloooooo!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Despite what the wu-tang clan may tell you, it's best to leave the ruckus at home.


Fark user image

WHAT A RUCK US AT HOME MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: khitsicker: is this really something that needed to be mentioned.

"Sensations Cabaret is not to be confused with "Cabaret," the 1972 film set in Berlin, Germany, before World War II starring Liza Minelli, or the 1966 Broadway musical of the same name"

That's Berlin, the large city in Germany, not to be confused with Berlin the 1980s band.


Or Cafe Berlin in Columbia, MO where there is a disturbing lack of strippers.  Pretty good vegetarian chow, however.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liza Minelli is still alive?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but they're Florida strippers, so mostly sagging grannies.  Not kink-shaming, just not my thing. ;)
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: akya: Despite what the wu-tang clan may tell you, it's best to leave the ruckus at home.

[Fark user image 425x566]
WHAT A RUCK US AT HOME MIGHT LOOK LIKE.


Bye, son.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com

Last time I was in a titty bar was in Houston and my motorcycle got ran over by a drunk who was attempting to run down the security guard who had thrown him out. Then the guard shot him about 13 times right in front of me.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw the florida tag, not surprised.

like 10 years ago i'm down there on a business trip. Me and the other dude i'm with get done real early one day and are like lets go grab a few beers, ask the hotel in the middle of nowhere what we could walk to, and the only choice was some run down strip club.

Not really our bag, but no cover, 2 dollar drafts, its right across the street.

We walk in and aren't there more than 5 minutes before we were "propositioned". I honestly don't think it was even like a champagne room deal, i'm like 99% sure if one of us decided they didn't mind every STD in the world and took her up it, she would have done it right there....

Not 10 minutes after that, a dozen or so cops come into the place and raid it.

But this is the crazy thing. Nothing really changed. The music stayed on, they kept serving drinks, there were still farking girls dancing and shiat, while the cops lead a few people out in handcuffs. Nobody batted a farking eye, like it was just a normal tuesday afternoon in that place.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [i.imgur.com image 478x280] [View Full Size image _x_]
Last time I was in a titty bar was in Houston and my motorcycle got ran over by a drunk who was attempting to run down the security guard who had thrown him out. Then the guard shot him about 13 times right in front of me.


Was the motorcycle OK?
 
keyboard era
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not real good at geography, can someone please show me where the nether regions are?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread doing surprisingly well without pics.

Still...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keyboard era: I'm not real good at geography, can someone please show me where the nether regions are?


You will need a mirror, first....
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like quite a brouhaha
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: dothemath: [i.imgur.com image 478x280] [View Full Size image _x_]
Last time I was in a titty bar was in Houston and my motorcycle got ran over by a drunk who was attempting to run down the security guard who had thrown him out. Then the guard shot him about 13 times right in front of me.

Was the motorcycle OK?


Eventually. I had to get a lawyer because the guy who got killed was a Saudi in a rented car and the rental company initially refused to pay.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine the life you have to have led to be born in Saudi Arabia, get shiatfaced in Houston and die like a snake at the end of a farmer's shotgun...........
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Saw the florida tag, not surprised.

like 10 years ago i'm down there on a business trip. Me and the other dude i'm with get done real early one day and are like lets go grab a few beers, ask the hotel in the middle of nowhere what we could walk to, and the only choice was some run down strip club.

Not really our bag, but no cover, 2 dollar drafts, its right across the street.

We walk in and aren't there more than 5 minutes before we were "propositioned". I honestly don't think it was even like a champagne room deal, i'm like 99% sure if one of us decided they didn't mind every STD in the world and took her up it, she would have done it right there....

Not 10 minutes after that, a dozen or so cops come into the place and raid it.

But this is the crazy thing. Nothing really changed. The music stayed on, they kept serving drinks, there were still farking girls dancing and shiat, while the cops lead a few people out in handcuffs. Nobody batted a farking eye, like it was just a normal tuesday afternoon in that place.


I've had a couple of friends who were strippers...one I met in school and another one at an office job. The one I met in school had actually run a strip club for a while, and said that when she found out one of the girls was turning tricks and not cutting the club in on it, she dragged her out by her hair and beat her ass in the parking lot.

They see and hear all kinds of shiat on a regular basis, so a few cops coming in to book people for whatever really doesn't make them even flinch. It really is just another Tuesday.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: They see and hear all kinds of shiat on a regular basis, so a few cops coming in to book people for whatever really doesn't make them even flinch. It really is just another Tuesday.


It was funny, because they like nonchalantly walked right in....we were actually debating for a few minutes if we were in the middle of a bust, or they were just there for lunch, being florida and all.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is here name Classi, with an "i', and a little dick hanging off the "C" that bends around and farks the "L" out of the "A"-"S"-"S"?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: dittybopper: akya: Despite what the wu-tang clan may tell you, it's best to leave the ruckus at home.

[Fark user image 425x566]
WHAT A RUCK US AT HOME MIGHT LOOK LIKE.

Bye, son.


OK, that took me a moment, but you get a funny for that.

That's the flag of the fictional country of the "Citizens Republic of Elbonia".
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
khitsicker: is this really something that needed to be mentioned.

"Sensations Cabaret is not to be confused with "Cabaret," the 1972 film set in Berlin, Germany, before World War II starring Liza Minelli, or the 1966 Broadway musical of the same name"

If it's Will Greenlee reporting, yes.  Yes that needs to be mentioned.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some flappers got their flaps in a flap, flapping ensued. Flabbergasted!

Fark user image
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been to Stuart, FL

I don't want to imagine the quality of stripper you would find there
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hammettman: Thread doing surprisingly well without pics.

Still...


Fark user image
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Came here to add my thanks to the reporter for explaining both:

What a strip club is,
That there is more than one thing named Cabaret on the planet.

Truly educational.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought the story would be about 2 strippers arguing over one of these
cdp.azureedge.net
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hootie! Hootie! Hootie!
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dwlah: I thought the story would be about 2 strippers arguing over one of these
[cdp.azureedge.net image 800x472]


the only ruckus that matters to me!
 
HKWolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ski9600: khitsicker: is this really something that needed to be mentioned.

"Sensations Cabaret is not to be confused with "Cabaret," the 1972 film set in Berlin, Germany, before World War II starring Liza Minelli, or the 1966 Broadway musical of the same name"

If it's Will Greenlee reporting, yes.  Yes that needs to be mentioned.


WE GOT A GREENLEE! I think he gets paid by the word. It's always a treat to read a Greenlee written article.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Can you imagine the life you have to have led to be born in Saudi Arabia, get shiatfaced in Houston and die like a snake at the end of a farmer's shotgun...........


You probably have to be an entitled fark face who thinks having money means you can treat women like shiat. Not to stereotype every rich Saudi but thats how they all are.

And he got ventilated with a Glock I believe, not a shotgun.
 
