(The Sun) Boobies It is thought the list will include "goolies," "arse," "fatso," "boffiing." and "wrinklies" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    Boobies, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, British champ Craig Beevers, family-friendly brand  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But the move has angered players, including 2014 world champion and twice-British champ Craig Beevers..."

[snert]
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to Google "goolies". You Brits are strange.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: I had to Google "goolies".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
julybookish.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whatever, as long as we can make up stuff with whatever letters we have at the end for the lols.
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I had to Google "goolies". You Brits are strange.


Bollocks, Testicles, Nadgers, Dangleberries, Nuts, Plums, etc,
 
SirMadness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I had to Google "goolies". You Brits are strange.


Never watched Black Adder?
blackadderquotes.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: MrBallou: I had to Google "goolies".

[Fark user image 456x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Most of the problem with "professional" scrabble is knowing what words are legal.

People use words they have no clue what the definition are
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I had to Google "goolies". You Brits are strange.


so what are they?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why would anyone want to ban these groovie folks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Most of the problem with "professional" scrabble is knowing what words are legal.

People use words they have no clue what the definition are


The online "official" Scrabble games don't require knowing the definition when challenged, since players can look it up in an instant.
They don't accept some words that are without any controversy or "bad" meanings, but they still allow some odd words like "fellate", or others that are still new(ish) slang.
One site uses dif dictionaries for UK & US (SOWPODS & TWA).
Still got some folks looking for conflict instead of a game, gotta mute the chat.
I end up just playing the robots.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rude words sound so much better when spoken with an upper-middle class British accent.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"SCWOTUM!"

*I 'gasm*
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yoleus: MrBallou: I had to Google "goolies". You Brits are strange.

Bollocks, Testicles, Nadgers, Dangleberries, Nuts, Plums, etc,


Meat and two veg
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or as they call it in the East End: "Scrabbo"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wibbly-wobblies still okay
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Semprini?
 
