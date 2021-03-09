 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Michigan student accidentally detonates homemade explosive device in classroom after accidentally constructing the device and then accidentally bringing the device into the school with him   (cnn.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica, Explosive material, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Newaygo High School, Newaygo Police Department, Law enforcement agency, Sheriff, Explosion, Police  
•       •       •

914 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 11:05 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troopers were executing a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence as part of the investigation, state police tweeted.

Looks like somebody is interested in more than accidents.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the initial investigation, it appears the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device, Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson told CNN.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a nickel for every time that happened to me I'd have two nickels, which isn't much but it's weird that it happened twice.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Based on the initial investigation, it appears the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device, Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson told CNN.

[Fark user image 183x275]


Betty White indeed...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hugram: Giant Clown Shoe: Based on the initial investigation, it appears the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device, Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson told CNN.

[Fark user image 183x275]

Betty White indeed...

[Fark user image 600x590]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a F but he would like to make it up with an additional proj...  OK.  That didn't work either.  Maybe this time? Just don't connect the battery.  Lay it right there.... dang.
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I live in newaygo county.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Troopers were executing a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence as part of the investigation, state police tweeted.

Looks like somebody is interested in more than accidents.


like maybe searching for how the dark he accidentally constructed it and if he accidentally has more ingredients to cause additional accidents and where his accidental materials came from?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll put my money on drano and aluminum foil, and the kid was watching youtube videos and decided to try it out - not realizing he was dealing with nasty shiat and you really, really need to do it outside literally immediately before you intend it to go pop.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lefty248: I live in newaygo county.


Happy 'esploding
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"after accidentally constructing the device"

Is this like when gun owners accidentally shoot someone by point the gun at someone and squeezing the trigger? That type of accidentally.
 
baorao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lefty248: I live in newaygo county.


sorry to hear that.

/west michigan resident
 
nursetim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Troopers were executing a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence as part of the investigation, state police tweeted.

Looks like somebody is interested in more than accidents.


https://www.woodtv.com/news/michigan/​m​sp-more-explosives-found-at-newaygo-ar​ea-home-destroyed/

They did prevent more "accidents" after searching the home.
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was it a disassembled alarm clock? Dnrtfa.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: "after accidentally constructing the device"

Is this like when gun owners accidentally shoot someone by point the gun at someone and squeezing the trigger? That type of accidentally.


I'm trying to teach my 6 year old the difference between "accidently" and "negligently". It can be done but the concept of "I didn't intend that outcome therefore it was an accident" is learned very early.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This guy is pissed:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed​_​Mohamed_clock_incident
 
gbv23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I rtfa... it sounds like he made a smoke signaling device. Or as asshole media will call it, a smoke bomb. Salt peter and sugar. As for the injuries, if you don't get the ratios right, or sometimes even if you do, when it burns, it spatters. And those spatters feel very much like burning plastic dripped on your skin.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now all the girls know he's a premature exploder.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Explosion trifecta in play?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
dallasnews.imgix.netView Full Size

And yet you all freak out over Ahmed Mohammed getting arrested over bringing explosives to school.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lefty248: I live in newaygo county.


Newaygo, please.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Sorry
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I find we forget, actions speak louder than words.

if you want people to know for sure you have no intent to harm anyone, then do not create and carry around devices explicitly intended to cause harm.

Like if you don't want to blow people up, do not build explosives and bring them around a bunchy of other people.

Actions only, your words are pointless to hear, what you did is who you are. So be sure to not do anything you would claim to not want to do, because as soon as you actually build a device that will harm people, then no claim of not wanting to harm anyone is rational or reasonable to listen to for the rest of us.

Because you do not accidentally that shiat ever. If you know it is dangerous then you do, and you if you subject other people to danger without asking them, you are an immoral piece of shiat. End of story no one need to ask any questions expect, did you really intended this, or were you just an ignorant egotistical turd that can't even be bothered to consider other people even if you did not explicitly want to harm them?

See that, still a stupid selfish jackass no matter how we cut it, just one is a stupid selfish jack ass the otehr is an explicitly evil stupid selfish jackass.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nursetim: edmo: Troopers were executing a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence as part of the investigation, state police tweeted.

Looks like somebody is interested in more than accidents.

https://www.woodtv.com/news/michigan/m​sp-more-explosives-found-at-newaygo-ar​ea-home-destroyed/

They did prevent more "accidents" after searching the home.


Oh, I'm sure this is just an isolated incident.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


"Accidentally"
 
lefty248
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: lefty248: I live in newaygo county.

Happy 'esploding


Newaygo, the city is about 11 miles away. I'm not worried.
 
lefty248
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baorao: lefty248: I live in newaygo county.

sorry to hear that.

/west michigan resident


I've only been here 4 years. It beats the hell out of the Detroit area. Being an atheist, I feel like a pilgrim in an unholy land here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PvtStash: I find we forget, actions speak louder than words.

if you want people to know for sure you have no intent to harm anyone, then do not create and carry around devices explicitly intended to cause harm.

Like if you don't want to blow people up, do not build explosives and bring them around a bunchy of other people.

Actions only, your words are pointless to hear, what you did is who you are. So be sure to not do anything you would claim to not want to do, because as soon as you actually build a device that will harm people, then no claim of not wanting to harm anyone is rational or reasonable to listen to for the rest of us.

Because you do not accidentally that shiat ever. If you know it is dangerous then you do, and you if you subject other people to danger without asking them, you are an immoral piece of shiat. End of story no one need to ask any questions expect, did you really intended this, or were you just an ignorant egotistical turd that can't even be bothered to consider other people even if you did not explicitly want to harm them?

See that, still a stupid selfish jackass no matter how we cut it, just one is a stupid selfish jack ass the otehr is an explicitly evil stupid selfish jackass.


Fark user image
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Winnebago County
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
White people be accidenting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: Ahmed Mohammed


That guy actually had to leave the country:

In late 2015, his family decided to accept a scholarship from the Qatar Foundation and move to Qatar, partially because of unsupported accusations of terrorist links and continued harassment by conspiracy theorists.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.