(Reuters)   After a year of isolation, older Americans look forward to yelling at kids to get off their lawns again   (reuters.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to stand in my front yard with the water hose and squirt everybody that comes down the street, because now I can.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What we should really be doing now is having a conversation as to what things look like at the start of the summer when vaccine rates top off at 60% or so based on current estimates, and everyone has had a reasonable shot of getting it.

Because people, including reasonable people, are going to be at each others throats this summer if we are looking at pissing away another year.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I'm going to stand in my front yard with the water hose and squirt everybody that comes down the street, because now I can.


Despite whatever Steve Bannon told you, you can't keep exposing yourself to the neighbors, Mr. President.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I'm going to stand in my front yard with the water hose and squirt everybody that comes down the street, because now I can.



Pretty sure that was an option before.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Things my parents haven't done this past year:
-Travel
-See their kids or grandkids
-Gone to a grocery store
-With rare exception, gone inside ANY store
-Gone to the barber
-Gone to the dentist
-Gone to the doctor
-Gone to any sort of gathering

And they're sick of it. Now that they're both vaccinated they're ready to (safely) feel some sort of normalcy again. Hopefully this is the turning point.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I'm going to stand in my front yard with the water hose and squirt everybody that comes down the street, because now I can.


I'm going to report you as a person who was trying to cough on kids, because I can.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My state is planning to open my age/medical category for the vaccine tomorrow.

I am looking forward to getting out and playing Pathfinder in local game stores again.  Maybe see if I can find a Call of Cthulhu game in the Twin Cities.

But hey, it's been fun and I'm a quiet, private person anyway, so let's all do this again in 3-5 years.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: What we should really be doing now is having a conversation as to what things look like at the start of the summer when vaccine rates top off at 60% or so based on current estimates, and everyone has had a reasonable shot of getting it.

Because people, including reasonable people, are going to be at each others throats this summer if we are looking at pissing away another year.


Oh, at each other's throats.  I was envisioning a very different resocialization issue.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That has been happening around my way like it always has been.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good luck

They are going to spread this out as long as they can get a news story out of it.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My parents completed their 2nd shot about 3 weeks ago and went to their favorite dive bar a week ago.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: LineNoise: What we should really be doing now is having a conversation as to what things look like at the start of the summer when vaccine rates top off at 60% or so based on current estimates, and everyone has had a reasonable shot of getting it.

Because people, including reasonable people, are going to be at each others throats this summer if we are looking at pissing away another year.

Oh, at each other's throats.  I was envisioning a very different resocialization issue.


God, if i wasn't happily married, i'd kill to be in my early 20s and single again.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: darkhorse23: I'm going to stand in my front yard with the water hose and squirt everybody that comes down the street, because now I can.

I'm going to report you as a person who was trying to cough on kids, because I can.


And I'm going to report them as a person who uses the phrase "water hose". I understand that there are different types of hoses, but what else do you have attached to your house that you would use in the yard? Mustard hose? Gasoline hose? Seems like a southern thing. Growing up in Maine, it was just a "hose", maybe a "garden hose". In Texas it's a "water hose".

Call it what you will, but "water hose" will always sound strange to me.

I have now typed "hose" so many times that it has lost all meaning.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That has been happening around my way like it always has been.


We know. Pennsylvania's bootstraps have put them at the 12th most infectious state.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I became old during the pandemic. About to hit 40 :p
 
Gramma
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LineNoise: What we should really be doing now is having a conversation as to what things look like at the start of the summer when vaccine rates top off at 60% or so based on current estimates, and everyone has had a reasonable shot of getting it.

Because people, including reasonable people, are going to be at each others throats this summer if we are looking at pissing away another year.


If I end up shut up in this house for another year, I will lose my mind.  I feel like I'm on the edge already.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Been spending much of the past year distance visiting my mom outside. She's a couple weeks post 2nd vaccination shot. Her man, good guy, is much younger, but is on a waiting list for vaccination soon. They're pretty isolated but the area is filled with rural nutters who are generally just weirdo isolationist religious conservative homeschooling gun fetishists, but otherwise okay if you've grown up around these folks, like I have. However, the past few years have turned them weird-er and a bit spooky. Mom and her man have pulled back. A sign on their door telling people to mask up or step off porch has pushed some of those folks back from the drop in (much politer language). Weirds me out. Two old folks just asking drop in visitors to respect their safety and the needy neighbors (this is VERY rural, like a few of these folks are off grid,l by necessity, and everyone is at least a quarter mile away, then further. The rest live elsewhere and just have a timber interest or hunting lease) AND now mom is a pariah. I mean I'm okay with that, but she's not. I expect I'll be back down to visit again before I get a shot at a vaccine. Hopefully by Summer I'll get to hug her and eat at her table. I'm sure some of y'all are the same. Not sure how much time I have with her. I'd like to drag her and her new knee out for some dumb tourist shiat sometime soon. Take her out to eat. Sneak her to Little Rock to get her mmj authorization. That kind of shiat.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The wife and I have both doses of the Moderna vaccine as of a month ago (through work), my parents get their second dose in 2 weeks. It will be nice to hang out with my folks again. My wife is actually super excited to do see them, while I'd cut off a limb to avoid spending time with her boot strappy parents.

Me: I won't hang out with your parents until they get the shot.
Wife: I agree.
Me: They aren't getting vaccines, I'm guessing?
Wife: Nope.
Me: So, we don't ever have to see them again?
Wife: Probably not.
Me: Cool.
Wife: Yep.

/both of her parents were hospitalized for covid but still try to down play it because they didn't die...
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: [frinkiac.com image 542x406]


Always found that episode ending amusing, since it is one where the resetting back to normal with no lasting development that most animated shows do makes perfect sense, you just know that there would almost certainly be an emergency that night that would go unresolved because the curfew blocks all the first responders be it police, firemen or more importantly for the senior population paramedics and medical staff.

Such an emergency, or just the more unsavory elements realizing there are no police on duty to enforce the laws and acting as they want, would likely cause the town to saw this has to go, and maybe even pretend it never existed to not have the face the shame of such an obviously stupid decision.
 
