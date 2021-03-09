 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Going through a McDonald's drive through drunk with kids in the car is one thing. Doing it repeatedly and forgetting you were just there? That's a Fark headline, and a DUI   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hey mom, let's get McDonalds!"
"Shhuurre why not?"

5 minutes later

"Hey mom, let's get McDonalds!"
"Shhuurre why not?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In me defense I forgot half my order the first time. And the kids would not stfu.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I wasn't drunk at the time I did go through a McDonald's drive thru in reverse because the passenger wanted food and I couldn't be assed to deal with his money and crap.

The employees got a kick out it.

/so very very high
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that.

If I can't go to a McDonald's drunk, why the fark would I go to a McDonald's?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't drunk, she was on prescription methadone.

Let this be a lesson to all of you considering naming your child "Skyler."
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: She wasn't drunk, she was on prescription methadone.

Let this be a lesson to all of you considering naming your child "Skyler."


Not to mention she's still having muscle cramps and soreness after her shift on the stripper pole.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I was a drunk kid we used to go to a place called Taco Bueno.

They had these cheese dip bowls where like the bowls were made out of chips man.

You ate the bowl.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah....

If she got a dying charge because of methadone, that's some BS.

The point of being prescribed methadone is that it doesn't get you high.  It kills the cravings for opiates without the high when you've been on it.  Even if she still does get "high" from it, the high only lasts like 4 hours, so 12+ hours later she wasn't intoxicated at the drive through.

So, either BS charges because they wanted to rack up stats, or she was intoxicated from something else and the article is poorly written.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's her fark handle?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How did she blow?

Also what was her BAL?
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least they had the excuse of being drunk. Was on a road trip with my sisters and had the one driving ask for McDonald's directions at a Burger King. It was basically across the street. Had her agree to do the same at the McDonald's but for Burger King directions. She then asked where the nearest McDonald's was. The person was clearly confused. She asked again and all the poor teen could do was stand there dumbfounded.

We, of course, waited until after we left to point out that we were at a McDonald's. To be fair, she had been driving for a while.
 
