(NJ.com)   "And there's hamburger all over the highway in Mystic, Connecticut"   (nj.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Big light in sky due to appear in east."
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see the kids are still studying the classics.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sonic booms scare minority groups."
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is there crying over spilled onions?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not The Onion
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: [Fark user image 850x566]


I think more along the lines of this when I hear "Mystic", but whateves:

tools2tiaras.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shoes For Industry!
Youtube Metv95k5VrY
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The long-overdue sequel, Mystic Hamburgers
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Onion spill in New Jersey? I bet it improved the smell.

/waitress
//veal
///be here all week
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sounds delicious"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

