 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Uber driver mocked for wearing a mask. Fark these maskholes from... San Francisco   (wral.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica, Raleigh, North Carolina, WRAL-TV, WRAL Weather App, WRAL streamings apps, NC State, cable TV, People of WRAL, NC counties  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 5:20 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uber making a statement that they've disabled the passenger's account in 3...2...?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Headline: Maskholes
Story: Racists
 
Tman144
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Mocked" is a weird way of spelling "assaulted."
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Uber making a statement that they've disabled the passenger's account in 3...2...?


They did some time ago. The crazy skank says she's suing Uber for her own attack on this driver.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
again, CA has more republicans than TX
most counties in/around SF are 1/4 to 1/3 trumper
 
scalpod
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hate to break it to you, stubby - but they've actually got a long history of being anti-mask...
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oopsboom: again, CA has more republicans than TX
most counties in/around SF are 1/4 to 1/3 trumper


yeah, they don't look like trump voters. But hey what ever fills your confirmation bias.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: oopsboom: again, CA has more republicans than TX
most counties in/around SF are 1/4 to 1/3 trumper

yeah, they don't look like trump voters. But hey what ever fills your confirmation bias.


I doubt they vote for anything. Dumb ass biatches, hope karma gets em.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tman144: "Mocked" is a weird way of spelling "assaulted."


I would have crushed the car
 
oopsboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: oopsboom: again, CA has more republicans than TX
most counties in/around SF are 1/4 to 1/3 trumper

yeah, they don't look like trump voters. But hey what ever fills your confirmation bias.


lol "they dont look like trump voters"

that sounds like a trump voter.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Green_Knight: oopsboom: again, CA has more republicans than TX
most counties in/around SF are 1/4 to 1/3 trumper

yeah, they don't look like trump voters. But hey what ever fills your confirmation bias.

lol "they dont look like trump voters"

that sounds like a trump voter.


derp
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
subby shouldn't get all their travel info from Faux Newz. racist dipshiats can exist anywhere unfortunately.
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Uber making a statement that they've disabled the passenger's account in 3...2...?


Lyft got in on the action and banned her as well.

You are inside a car with a stranger. You willing to roll the dice that he isn't infected ? A guy driving the public all over the place. Lady you just got in a petridish and want to play games ?

people are dumb. And instead of getting out or putting on her mask, assaults the guy, busts his mask and tries to steal his phone when she realizes its all on video.

And then makes more videos about how hes so lucky she didnt do nothin' more and everyone else would have busted his azz
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stupid teen girls, almost as bad as stupid teen boys.  They should all get charged with assault for grabbing his phone, tearing his mask off, and pepper-spraying his car.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oopsboom: again, CA has more republicans than TX
most counties in/around SF are 1/4 to 1/3 trumper


Yeah, these three racists in the backseat are from that bastion of conservatism, the Bayview neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202​1​/03/09/lyft-bans-maskless-uber-passeng​er-coughed-on-assaulted-driver-posts-o​ther-videos-of-encounter/

Funny that the main chick is a farkin Persian. One of my friends follows her on Instagram, small world.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Stupid teen girls, almost as bad as stupid teen boys.  They should all get charged with assault for grabbing his phone, tearing his mask off, and pepper-spraying his car.


She's 32, lol.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/202​1​/03/09/lyft-bans-maskless-uber-passeng​er-coughed-on-assaulted-driver-posts-o​ther-videos-of-encounter/

Funny that the main chick is a farkin Persian. One of my friends follows her on Instagram, small world.


I lived in S Florida in the 70s.  I can testify that Persians can be some of the most unabashedly racist, sexist motherfarkers on the planet.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wanted to say something witty but my brain fell out watching that clip.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: TheJoe03: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021​/03/09/lyft-bans-maskless-uber-passeng​er-coughed-on-assaulted-driver-posts-o​ther-videos-of-encounter/

Funny that the main chick is a farkin Persian. One of my friends follows her on Instagram, small world.

I lived in S Florida in the 70s.  I can testify that Persians can be some of the most unabashedly racist, sexist motherfarkers on the planet.


Fair enough, just sucks when I see anti immigrant type racism from someone that probably is that far removed from having immigrant family. My parents were immigrants so it bums me out.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This behavior is all over California.  It's just slightly less common than in other places.

/I stopped going to In N Out for a while because some red hats were mocking me for wearing a mask when the workers took my order.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.