 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLH Helena)   Wyoming set to lift its mask mandates and other Covid restrictions, but don't worry, given how big the state of Wyoming is and how few people live in it, everyone there pretty much qualifies as "socially distant" anyway   (kxlh.com) divider line
6
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Vaccination, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, School, Education, Wyoming citizens, Public health, Safety  
•       •       •

9 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 10:05 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll open the rest stops on I-90 again.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Montana has gyms???  I thought they all got their excercise by punching cows and wrestling bears and moose.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The thing is, Wyoming doesn't exist.

Anyone who tells you they live there or has in the past is gaslighting you.

media.discordapp.netView Full Size


See? There's literally NOTHING there.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The wind always blows in Wyoming because Idaho sucks.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just keep upwind from the person you are talking to.

aviationhumor.netView Full Size
 
jugglerdude
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No one was following the rules anyway.  I get sideways looks going into Walmart with a mask on.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.