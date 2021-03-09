 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Irish Times)   You may have already read articles about the Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan, but you haven't read one with a first paragraph this good   (irishtimes.com) divider line
61
    More: Followup, Prince, Royal family, Queen bee, British Royal Family, Monarch, Order of succession, contemporary royals, roundy Harry Potter glasses  
•       •       •

2759 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 9:20 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one Irishman with no love for the Monarchy. Clever article, and well written (but you might want to open incognito to dodge the cookie attack).
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the best article I've read on the topic.

It's also the only article I've read, and the only one I intend to read.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I got a full-throated laugh out of this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nice thing about having a monarchy is that every so often a person comes along that thinks they're the king.  And to them, you can say, "We already got one".

That's the upside, and it's a big one.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just issue a permanent order banning all future articles about this stupidity, because nothing will top it. The lead is spectacular, but the rest of the piece zings very nicely, too.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: They should just issue a permanent order banning all future articles about this stupidity, because nothing will top it. The lead is spectacular, but the rest of the piece zings very nicely, too.


Indeed.  I will now always picture the queen without a black eye and a dagger between her teeth.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Calling Prince Andrew a "sweatless creep" is incredible. It's a shame the Pulitzer is only for American publications.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There goes the neighborhood.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was entertaining. Thanks subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A bunch of crusty old white, british, millionaires....racist?

Come on.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every time I want to comment on how odd the monarchy is, I think about how many of us are only a diagnosis away from homelessness.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All my knowledge of the royals comes from Monty Python and Bill Hader and Fred Armisen on SNL.

It seems they pretty much got it right
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's James Farking Joyce levels of awesomeness.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Brilliantly written. Firmly on their side, but also under no illusion that they've basically swapped one form of royalty and wealth for another.
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Chief Chirpa is a chief, not a king!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They should just issue a permanent order banning all future articles about this stupidity, because nothing will top it. The lead is spectacular, but the rest of the piece zings very nicely, too.


If that's not a ringing endorsement from someone who knows how to pitch a zinger, I don't know what is.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: A bunch of crusty old white, british, millionaires....racist?

Come on.


FTFY
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lots of clown shaming there.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buntz: Chief Chirpa is a chief, not a king!!

[Fark user image 360x450]


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Me Grimlock no bozo, me King!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The UK and Israel.   What great farking allies.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buntz: Chief Chirpa is a chief, not a king!!

[Fark user image image 360x450]


Didn't this guy used to do Quizno's ads?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The comments in TFA are amusing too. Apparently the author struck a nerve or three.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Lots of clown shaming there.


If you kept your 'hobbies' to yourself you would receive less ridicule. And the constant 'honking' sounds in the middle of the night are rather disturbing.
 
LeroyB [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know, there are a lot of people out there who are afraid of clowns.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And you know, it did not have to be like this, did it?

All the good will that Elizabeth built up over the years has been pissed away by Philips racism and malaprops. All the shenanigans of Margaret and Andrew and remember Fergie? And those damned Corgis. The Punts. The Hunts. The Stunts. And, well, you know.... it rhymes with Camilla.

Diana gave them a shot at redemption, but now they are just cartoons in a cartoon graveyard. Harry gave them one more chance and they blew it again. Wouldn't it be great to have a competent and inspiring royal family? They could have stayed relevant and useful. I think they are headed to hillbilly-ism.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tl;Dr-
The Irish are calling the interview what it is: the monarchy is London's hollywood - similar crap behind the curtains but with less well organized handlers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
also, your grandfather was murdered by a clown.

I actually did laugh out loud.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I couldn't get through it. I'm not in Ireland, and I don't care.
It was a farking interview, people, not a declaration of war.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Lots of clown shaming there.


I can't imagine why people don't like clowns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Actress marries into royal family, status lowered.

What a planet!
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clown sex must be awesome. The honking, pie fights, balloon animals alone are worth the price of admission. Unless there is a mime involved. Then it gets weird.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LeroyB: You know, there are a lot of people out there who are afraid of clowns.


Ireland for the last 500 years "can't sleep British monarchs will eat me."
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Irish escaped the clown-show a hundred years ago. Why are they still spending time writing articles about the circus if only their neighbor goes to it when in town? I suspect that deep down in their hearts they miss mother England.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Clown sex must be awesome. The honking, pie fights, balloon animals alone are worth the price of admission. Unless there is a mime involved. Then it gets weird.


Imagine the rhythmic honking of the clown nose bumping up against the body during oral sex.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of course, their critics accuse them of being money-hungry careerists for this, but that's hilarious coming from sycophants to hereditary tax-suckling grifters.

This is great.  This distills everything that annoys me about "royal watchers", which is actually a thing and sort of like being a sports fan if the sport is showing up to charity events and smiling.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Clown sex must be awesome. The honking, pie fights, balloon animals alone are worth the price of admission. Unless there is a mime involved. Then it gets weird.


put the mime in a box in the corner, problem solved
 
hej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As someone who DNGAF about British royals, or Oprah, I'm sure as hell not reading an article about Oprah and British royals.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Calling Prince Andrew a "sweatless creep" is incredible. It's a shame the Pulitzer is only for American publications.


The English got the better of the Irish in nearly every battle they fought, unless it was a battle of wits and/or words
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since the Irish Times won't allow comments without a subscription, I'll post my response here:

American of mixed Irish, English, and Welsh ancestry here who has never been to Ireland or the U.K., so take my opinion with a grain of salt.

The British Monarchy IS an archaic, ridiculous side-show that most of the western world finds-- at best-- to be like the world's worst reality show these days. I suspect younger folks will render the monarchy obsolete as the fossils still reading tabloids die off and the younger generations ignore the tabloids, treating them as the absurd tripe they are, therefore stripping them of their power. With the tabloids dying, the Royals will have nothing to make them seem important, useful, interesting, or even entertaining; It'll just be a stupidly-wealthy family that does nothing of value and mostly just embarrasses the United Kingdom with their continued existence.

And then you'll drop them like a hot potato, double-down on your ACTUAL government's merits (even as they swirl the drain in a miasma of Tory idiocy), and start treating the days when you dragged out the importance of the monarchy as a quaint period in British history that is, thankfully, behind you while politely suggesting everyone else just stop talking about it because it's ever-so embarrassing.

I could be entirely wrong. But in case I'm not, I wanted to have this prediction here, enshrined in all its digital glory, so that future generations could look back and say, "You know, that American chap had the right of it!"

Because if there's one thing we Americans excel at, it's smugness.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: JerseyTim: Calling Prince Andrew a "sweatless creep" is incredible. It's a shame the Pulitzer is only for American publications.

The English got the better of the Irish in nearly every battle they fought, unless it was a battle of wits and/or words


Or a drinkin' contest.
 
Chevello
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Found on Twitter:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Clown sex must be awesome. The honking, pie fights, balloon animals alone are worth the price of admission. Unless there is a mime involved. Then it gets weird.


Whatever you do, do NOT google "Ouchy the Clown"
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Opacity: Solty Dog: Clown sex must be awesome. The honking, pie fights, balloon animals alone are worth the price of admission. Unless there is a mime involved. Then it gets weird.

put the mime in a box in the corner, problem solved


Can a mime play as The Gimp?  Let's find out...
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

madgonad: The Irish escaped the clown-show a hundred years ago. Why are they still spending time writing articles about the circus if only their neighbor goes to it when in town? I suspect that deep down in their hearts they miss mother England.


Nae. Tis more like they're relishin' takin' the piss out o' the bastards whilst they're wallowin' in their monarchy-fueled failures.

'Cannae blame 'em.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hej: As someone who DNGAF about British royals, or Oprah, I'm sure as hell not reading an article about Oprah and British royals.


And yet interested enough to comment.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Brilliantly written. Firmly on their side, but also under no illusion that they've basically swapped one form of royalty and wealth for another.


Yeah.  He stands up for Megan but doesn't kiss her ass.  That's been the problem with most opinion pieces on this.  Megan is either the Anti Christ or she is the Second Coming of St. Princess Diana.  She's just a regular person thrust into odd circumstances.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Lots of clown shaming there.


The clowns know what they did.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Clown sex must be awesome. The honking, pie fights, balloon animals alone are worth the price of admission. Unless there is a mime involved. Then it gets weird.


They have their swinger orgies in a little bitty car.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Brilliantly written. Firmly on their side, but also under no illusion that they've basically swapped one form of royalty and wealth for another.


I get it though. He saying "yeah, they're rich knobs, but they were actually treated poorly by other, richer knobs"
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: LeroyB: You know, there are a lot of people out there who are afraid of clowns.

Ireland for the last 500 years "can't sleep British monarchs will eat me."


To be fair, the English have never stopped trying to eat them.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.