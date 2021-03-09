 Skip to content
Another reason to hate the pandemic: French Lingerie has now become practical
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's about women who are pleasing themselves

and phrasing is out. Just...out
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lingerie is really only for a woman's pleasure--do whatever makes you comfortable or feel how you want to feel. (Most) men's favorite lingerie for their wife/GF is whatever lies on the floor beside the bed.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is useless without pictures.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another reason to hate the pandemic: French Lingerie has now become practical

What the hell is wrong with you?  French lingerie become practical is like a wet dream co--

Even in France, lingerie shifts from sexy to comfortable

Oh.  That's what you meant.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.


Well, recycle from a thread last week  but here ya go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh, whatever tastes best.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not too clear on what this "French Lingerie" is. Do you have any examples you could share?

Strictly for edification purposes, of course
 
fallingcow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Another reason to hate the pandemic: French Lingerie has now become practical

What the hell is wrong with you?  French lingerie become practical is like a wet dream co--

Even in France, lingerie shifts from sexy to comfortable

Oh.  That's what you meant.


Hahaha, I read it the same way at first. "Wait, how's that bad!? Oh."
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'"Paint me like one of your French girls"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not so sure this is pandemic-related as much as it seems that women are becoming more and more aware of how little the average guy deserves our effort. Not all men, of course, but...enough of them that it's a problem. I don't know a single women right now who is actively trying to date, even pre-pandemic. It's just a massive waste of time and energy. Why not be comfortable? Don't have to cook for a vibrator or dress in anything involving underwire or clean up its messes or pay its bills.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: '"Paint me like one of your French girls"
[Fark user image 394x710]


Ain't nuttin' wrong wit' that.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just want a bra that fits... and does not look like I bought it at an army surplus store.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The shift has been noticeable in recent years in other Western countries, measured most notably in declining sales at Victoria's Secret

I'm sure it has nothing to do with their drastic increase in prices and decrease in quality. I've seen cuter stuff stuck onto Walmart hams.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: I don't know a single women right now who is actively trying to date, even pre-pandemic.


So you're saying ALL those women on the apps and whatnot are just bots?
This explains a lot....
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: Lingerie is really only for a woman's pleasure--do whatever makes you comfortable or feel how you want to feel. (Most) men's favorite lingerie for their wife/GF is whatever lies on the floor beside the bed.


Makeup is often the same way. Very few men seen to actually notice, particularly if you go for a natural look. My husband doesn't care if I have makeup on or not, but I don't feel dressed without my touch of blush and lipstick.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: I'm not so sure this is pandemic-related as much as it seems that women are becoming more and more aware of how little the average guy deserves our effort. Not all men, of course, but...enough of them that it's a problem. I don't know a single women right now who is actively trying to date, even pre-pandemic. It's just a massive waste of time and energy. Why not be comfortable? Don't have to cook for a vibrator or dress in anything involving underwire or clean up its messes or pay its bills.


Maybe you shouldn't have looked for dates behind the truck stop if you're looking for quality people.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bingethinker: This story is useless without pictures.


Whatever floats your boat.
dhresource.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: '"Paint me like one of your French girls"
[Fark user image 394x710]


With a roller!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: jokerscrowbar: '"Paint me like one of your French girls"
[Fark user image 394x710]

Ain't nuttin' wrong wit' that.


She has well formed knees.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I just want a bra that fits... and does not look like I bought it at an army surplus store.


Don't lie. We all know what you want.

/seriously though ladies, just wear what's comfy
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: I just want a bra that fits... and does not look like I bought it at an army surplus store.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Can relate.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's about women who are pleasing themselves, comfortable in who they are, who have their own lives that are free from traditional demands."

And we'll gladly sell them ALL the stuff they need to buy to make that happen!

Maybe it's because I'm not the target audience, but it still smells like pandering to make a sale.
 
