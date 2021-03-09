 Skip to content
(Independent)   Kate Middleton is wonderful for loving avocados, but when Meghan Markle likes them, she is encouraging deforestation, drought, and human rights abuse   (independent.co.uk) divider line
59
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail, hypocritical?  You don't say!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is what happens when one has sharp knees.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Avocados is Mexican for balls. Or something.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's a more comprehensive article on the double standard of treatment from Buzzfeed of all places
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Must we greenlight every damned story about anything that has to do with a dysfunctional family, especially one that serves as a useless appendix to the body politic of a failing country?

Might as well regale me with stories of how Jeb Bush's marriage is doing, FFS, or whether Chelsea Clinton found love at Burning Man.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think Kate and Meghan should have a pudding wrestling contest to settle this once and for all.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size


She was a TV star, divorcee, and, more unforgivably, an American, so the press were always going to skewer for being 'below' the standards of the royal family.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can Fark just get the Oprah interview trifecta over with so the front page can move on?
 
eagles95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [cdn.someecards.com image 420x294]

She was a TV star, divorcee, and, more unforgivably, an American, so the press were always going to skewer for being 'below' the standards of the royal family.


and dark skinned
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Avocados is Mexican for balls. Or something.


Hmmmm, green balls.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Must we greenlight every damned story about anything that has to do with a dysfunctional family, especially one that serves as a useless appendix to the body politic of a failing country?

Might as well regale me with stories of how Jeb Bush's marriage is doing, FFS, or whether Chelsea Clinton found love at Burning Man.


I, for one, find it intriguing how much of a dichotomy there is in the British tabloid press between the two princesses or whatever the hell they are. It's pretty stark and pretty farked up. Of course, they could all self immolate and I wouldn't give a shiat. Just something amusing to pass the time of day. Now, on to nuclear disarmament.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Here's a more comprehensive article on the double standard of treatment from Buzzfeed of all places


That's actually a pretty amusing (yet not amusing) list to stroll through.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Can Fark just get the Oprah interview trifecta over with so the front page can move on?


...right?!
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Must we greenlight every damned story about anything that has to do with a dysfunctional family, especially one that serves as a useless appendix to the body politic of a failing country?

Might as well regale me with stories of how Jeb Bush's marriage is doing, FFS, or whether Chelsea Clinton found love at Burning Man.


Could be worse. Could be Kardashians
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One thing I learned today is that British tabloid articles can have insanely long headlines.
 
gimlet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Old news is the best news.

/I am eating an Avacdo now.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think Kate and Meghan should have a pudding wrestling contest to settle this once and for all.


Only after they finish eating their meat.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hugram: Subtonic: Avocados is Mexican for balls. Or something.

Hmmmm, green balls.


He wasn't that great of a quarterback.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eagles95: and dark skinned


Indeed. Though I do wonder if she were "Princess Markle from Eswatini" or one of the other commonwealth nations with their own royalty if the abuse would have been as bad.

Well, from the Daily Fail, yes, obviously, but some of the other criticism may have been blunted inside of the palace for someone with a title in their own right.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: I think Kate and Meghan should have a pudding wrestling contest to settle this once and for all.


the color would be too dark for royals - go with avocado oil
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: bhcompy: Here's a more comprehensive article on the double standard of treatment from Buzzfeed of all places

That's actually a pretty amusing (yet not amusing) list to stroll through.


Some of the comparisons are even written by the same people, like the fashion one
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An article about British tabloid articles about British royals...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Must we greenlight every damned story about anything that has to do with a dysfunctional family, especially one that serves as a useless appendix to the body politic of a failing country?

Might as well regale me with stories of how Jeb Bush's marriage is doing, FFS, or whether Chelsea Clinton found love at Burning Man.


i could find fleeting interest in that last thing you mentioned.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Here's a more comprehensive article on the double standard of treatment from Buzzfeed of all places


From the comments at your link: "The daily mail are a hate-filled, racist, sexist rag"

That is true, yet Fark greenlights several links to their stuff every day.  That shiat's not even not-news.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [cdn.someecards.com image 420x294]

She was a TV star, divorcee, and, more unforgivably, an American, so the press were always going to skewer for being 'below' the standards of the royal family.


As well they should mate. I know class is right difficult for you yanks to understand, it is. 'owever over the *many* centuries we have been a world spanning empire, we've perfected a fine system of noble inbreeding we 'ave.
Noble blood is just bettah than pig swill you yanks 'ave coursing through your veins, and the fact that it is mixing with pure noble blood is enough to make any propah Brit gobber his knickers.
So maybe you over the pond chavs should stick to what you're good at, namely shooting up schools, setting off illegal fireworks for every holiday, and bombing middle east countries, and leave the affairs of the kingdom to those who know they are doing.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Dem cancel culture is starting to eat itself...hopefully out of existence
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: The Dem cancel culture is starting to eat itself...hopefully out of existence


i_can_typing.gif
 
rummonkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
With brexit and their uneven treatment of the spouses of royalty I think we can put to bed the idea that England is be more enlightened at a better place. They are quickly turning into the Mississippi of Europe.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Chunkybeets: The Dem cancel culture is starting to eat itself...hopefully out of existence

i_can_typing.gif


Triggered?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
oh great, the 12 year old is here.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rummonkey: I think we can put to bed the idea that England is be more enlightened at a better place.


Truer words were never purple monkey dishwashered.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meghan should try not being black, as a courtesy to the white people around her.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Here's a more comprehensive article on the double standard of treatment from Buzzfeed of all places


Just wow.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: The Dem cancel culture is starting to eat itself...hopefully out of existence


Wait? Who is getting cancelled?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: An article about British tabloid articles about British royals...
[Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]


Normally I'd agree with you 100%.

But the royal behavior in this case speaks loudly and publicly of current-day double standards and Establishment against race and background.  Whether the royal family is an active participant in the shaming and denigration being executed by the yellow media or just a semi-passive observer - they are still complicit in supporting and perpetuating racial exclusion.

They won't even make a statement like, "Hey, this isn't about race" or "we don't support any bad things the tabloids say about her".  They at best remain silent or at worst are collaborating behind the scenes to deepen the divide and manipulate public opinion to the worse about Harry and his wife.

It IS an ancient Establishment supporting the character destruction of a person of "lesser" origin.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: DarwiOdrade: Chunkybeets: The Dem cancel culture is starting to eat itself...hopefully out of existence

i_can_typing.gif

Triggered?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the U.S., the equivalent of the British Royals / Tabloid relationship is the relationship between politicians (especially Senate/House/President) and partisan media outlets.  The politicians get their oxygen from the hype that the media stirs up to keep them relevant, and the media gets eyeball$$.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Must we greenlight every damned story about anything that has to do with a dysfunctional family, especially one that serves as a useless appendix to the body politic of a failing country?


It can't be helped. Windsor and Trump make lots of headlines.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eagles95: Shaggy_C: [cdn.someecards.com image 420x294]

She was a TV star, divorcee, and, more unforgivably, an American, so the press were always going to skewer for being 'below' the standards of the royal family.

and dark skinned


She's really not though. I know she identifies as black but this obsession with her being "black" is weird to me.
If you didn't know who she was and just saw her walking down the street you would never know. Should could just as easily be Greek or Albanian or something, which I guess might be equally unacceptable to them.

The baby thing was weird too. Why would they think the baby would come out a different color? I'm not a geneticist so I could be wrong but I don't think  it works that way. It's not like one of her babies is suddenly going to come out looking like Tracy Morgan.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: DarwiOdrade: Chunkybeets: The Dem cancel culture is starting to eat itself...hopefully out of existence

i_can_typing.gif

Triggered?


Well, considering this article has nothing to do with those big mean scawy democrats and their big mean scawy cancel culture that below-average nincompoops obsess about every minute of the day, I would say that yes you certainly are.
 
turboke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SansNeural: It IS an ancient Establishment supporting the character destruction of a person of "lesser" origin.


And apparently a number of Farkers get butthurt when this is brought to light and greenlit on Fark.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: eagles95: Shaggy_C: [cdn.someecards.com image 420x294]

She was a TV star, divorcee, and, more unforgivably, an American, so the press were always going to skewer for being 'below' the standards of the royal family.

and dark skinned

She's really not though. I know she identifies as black but this obsession with her being "black" is weird to me.
If you didn't know who she was and just saw her walking down the street you would never know. Should could just as easily be Greek or Albanian or something, which I guess might be equally unacceptable to them.

The baby thing was weird too. Why would they think the baby would come out a different color? I'm not a geneticist so I could be wrong but I don't think  it works that way. It's not like one of her babies is suddenly going to come out looking like Tracy Morgan.


Because they're worried she would taint the "pure" bloodline that contains about 300 years worth of German blood.
 
Irisclara
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eagles95: Shaggy_C: [cdn.someecards.com image 420x294]

She was a TV star, divorcee, and, more unforgivably, an American, so the press were always going to skewer for being 'below' the standards of the royal family.

and dark skinned


Only one of these women is White. The other is a dark skinned Black woman.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In case you wondered why they wanted to get the the hell out of the UK.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SansNeural: ElFugawz: An article about British tabloid articles about British royals...
[Fark user image 600x600] [View Full Size image _x_]

Normally I'd agree with you 100%.

But the royal behavior in this case speaks loudly and publicly of current-day double standards and Establishment against race and background.  Whether the royal family is an active participant in the shaming and denigration being executed by the yellow media or just a semi-passive observer - they are still complicit in supporting and perpetuating racial exclusion.

They won't even make a statement like, "Hey, this isn't about race" or "we don't support any bad things the tabloids say about her".  They at best remain silent or at worst are collaborating behind the scenes to deepen the divide and manipulate public opinion to the worse about Harry and his wife.

It IS an ancient Establishment supporting the character destruction of a person of "lesser" origin.


This.

While I could barely care less about royals, this isn't a story about what some posh twit is up to.

This is a story about sustained racism in a culture.

Nobody on fark would dare say a link about our media behavior or cultural biases against black people should be dismissed as worthless tripe.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 407x708]


Family Guy - "Drive-by arguments"
Youtube sQVv44SlUXM
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Here's a more comprehensive article on the double standard of treatment from Buzzfeed of all places


Oh boo farking hoo. Poor Meghan, I'm sure she had no earthy idea what snakepit she was getting into and what her role was expected to be.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

turboke: SansNeural: It IS an ancient Establishment supporting the character destruction of a person of "lesser" origin.

And apparently a number of Farkers get butthurt when this is brought to light and greenlit on Fark.


If I have to put up with more potatoes and a word of the day bad pun submission, they can scroll past these :)
 
