(WalletHub)   Do you live in the happiest city in the United States? If you live in Fremont, California, congrats. However, if you live in Detroit, well...you're a miserable bastard   (wallethub.com) divider line
28
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleveland, at least we're not Detroit.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on. How is Toledo ahead of Detroit?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be all of the nostalgic trips to Ardenwood.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $1.5 million dollar home in Fremont will cost you maybe $500K in Detroit.  But, you are in Detroit.
 
nursetim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Michigan trifecta in play.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Detroit mad because they have "Detroit-style" "pizza"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait, I'm a miserable bastard, but I don't live in Detroit.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lol. Utter bullshiat
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wait, I'm a miserable bastard, but I don't live in Detroit.


Well, then according to this article you're doing it completely wrong?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...

Fremont?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
hahaha!  Armpit of the Bay!   Yeah, you'll love it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fremont?

That seems wrong.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
12 Irvine, CA

Astronomical house prices owing to Chinese money laundering investment. Relentless traffic noise. 'City' center is a fading shopping mall (but, hey, at least there's a vast Dave and Busters. That's culture, right??). 4,000 sq ft houses on 4,001 sq ft lots. The farking Irvine Company.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A lot of California cities in the top 20 which I find hard to believe.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fremont sucks.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: 12 Irvine, CA

Astronomical house prices owing to Chinese money laundering investment. Relentless traffic noise. 'City' center is a fading shopping mall (but, hey, at least there's a vast Dave and Busters. That's culture, right??). 4,000 sq ft houses on 4,001 sq ft lots. The farking Irvine Company.


The Irvine family leaving things in the hands of Donald Bren sure sounds like a Chinese conspiracy. Just look at this commie bastard!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The clickbaitiest of the headlines, sure to generate 60+ anecdotal rebuttals.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hooray, Santa Rosa! No. 10. And yes ...we are pretty happy here.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, lay off Detroit. Them people is goin' through Mad Max times.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wait, I'm a miserable bastard, but I don't live in Detroit.


I live about 5 miles outside Detroit, so I'm just a mildly-displeased bastard.
 
Resin33
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
121? This is the happiest place on earth, dammit!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Barricaded Gunman: MythDragon: Wait, I'm a miserable bastard, but I don't live in Detroit.

I live about 5 miles outside Detroit, so I'm just a mildly-displeased bastard.


I used to live in Troy (near big beaver). Now I live in Fremont....MI.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: A lot of California cities in the top 20 which I find hard to believe.


And the highest-ranking Colorado city is... Aurora?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: The Irvine family leaving things in the hands of Donald Bren sure sounds like a Chinese conspiracy. Just look at this commie bastard!


As vile as Donald Bren is, to the best of my knowledge his wealth does not derive from illegal activity. Unlike the cash buyers of the houses he builds. BTW, this does not need an 'allegedly', the OC real estate market generates more SARs than anywhere else in the country.
 
kukukupo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As someone who lives near Detroit, you couldn't pay me enough money to move to CA.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Montgomery County, MD. - At least we're not Prince George's Country!
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

