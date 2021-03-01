 Skip to content
(YouGov)   It's March, and apparently everyone's fairly indifferent about it   (today.yougov.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just want winter to end.

Fortunately, I can just throw an hour of it away this weekend.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lousy Smarch weather.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
March is a dumb month
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sebas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's been March 2020 for over a year now, people just don't want to badmouth it in a poll in case we piss it off more and it decides to stay March 2020 for another year or so.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
May is pretty meh.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
March is the "winter's over, get back to work" month and has been for as long as there has been hunting and agriculture.  Congrats, you survived, back to the grind.  I have never, ever known a March to relaxing.

It's even right there in the name.  March.  C'mon, lazy, winter's over now MARCH.
 
Gramma
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: I just want winter to end.

Fortunately, I can just throw an hour of it away this weekend.


The worst part of March is that you get a couple nice days and your hopes are that spring is here and then WHAMMO farking winter comes back and makes itself comfortable.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

