 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KEZI Eugene)   One way to stop a drunk driver: a 75 mm pack howitzer   (kezi.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Artillery, World War I, Springfield police, drunk driver, World War II, entire life, English-language films, resident Steve Andereggen Jr.  
•       •       •

1100 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ooh, the Springfield War.

I missed that episode of the Simpsons.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eric Shun: Ooh, the Springfield War.

I missed that episode of the Simpsons.


Just can't choose one springfield:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey there are currently 33 populated places named Springfield in 25 U.S. states throughout the United States, including five in Wisconsin; additionally, there are at least 36 Springfield Townships, including 11 in Ohio.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer the 105 mm derp howitzer myself...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website ate my browser.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Springfield resident Steve Andereggen Jr. said he and his dad, Steve Andereggen, restored the 75 mm pack howitzer back in 2015...

"I take the bus five days a week, if not more. It's very strange seeing it gone. It's been here my entire life," said Springfield resident Jeremiah Powers.

Jeremiah Powers is 5 years old.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Eric Shun: Ooh, the Springfield War.

I missed that episode of the Simpsons.

Just can't choose one springfield:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey there are currently 33 populated places named Springfield in 25 U.S. states throughout the United States, including five in Wisconsin; additionally, there are at least 36 Springfield Townships, including 11 in Ohio.


Wait, 5 in WI? "Hi, I live in Springfield, WI" "okay, which one?" "
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I dunno, a howitzer seems a poor choice for someone weaving back and forth across the road.  Wouldn't you want something with a flatter trajectory?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 720x405]
I dunno, a howitzer seems a poor choice for someone weaving back and forth across the road.  Wouldn't you want something with a flatter trajectory?


When the explosion is large enough, trajectory doesn't really matter.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 720x405]
I dunno, a howitzer seems a poor choice for someone weaving back and forth across the road.  Wouldn't you want something with a flatter trajectory?


Flechette rounds FTW.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pity he lived.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems a bit overkill to me, but to a gun nut, no gun can be too big for the job.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Depending on the car that hit it, they probably had to remove the piece to a shop to bend a wheel or part of the frame back into shape. Maybe touch up the paint. It may be back on station faster than people think.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you put something less than 20 feet from the road, a drunk will eventually hit it.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.