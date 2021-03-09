 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Florida lowers vaccine eligibility to approximately 80% of its population   (wesh.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Police, lowered age requirements, State, COVID-19 vaccine, years of age, law enforcement officers  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A toast to Subby.

Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No more vaccines for prisoners?
*click link*
Only 80%?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought this meant they had opened availability to shirtless, wiry meh addicts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to say "all obese Floridians will be eligible."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a saying about Florida. Everything there is in the 70s. The temperatures, the ages, the IQs.
 
gyorg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do you still have to also be white and rich?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But not frontline workers. Not even fire fighters or cops under 50.

Just the 60 YOs down for season at their 2 or 3rd home.

DeSuckass is 42, his ex-sportscaster wifey is 40. They probably finished their second doses a month ago or more......
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeah, I guess. I dunno. Whatever.
 
skilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luna1580: But not frontline workers. Not even fire fighters or cops under 50.

Just the 60 YOs down for season at their 2 or 3rd home.

DeSuckass is 42, his ex-sportscaster wifey is 40. They probably finished their second doses a month ago or more......


Or if you are a snowbird.

My dad is 82 and my mom is 80 both with co-morbidities. They have owned a home and paid taxes in Florida for 30 years but claim their Michigan home as their residence. So no vaccine for you!
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
80% of its population

So, only Cubans and Jews over 65?
 
Resin33
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There's a saying about Florida. Everything there is in the 70s. The temperatures, the ages, the IQs.


That must be an old saying. Now everything here is in the 80s.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At this point, I think age is pretty irrelevant. Sure, I want older, more at risk, people to get the vaccine, but I want it, too. And I want as many people as possible to get it. I'm scheduled for my first shot on Monday, and my wife is getting her first tomorrow. I'm 50 and she's 49. She "qualified" because she's a stage 3B cancer survivor, and me because I have hereditary hypertension and tachycardia.
But still, go get the vaccine if you can.
We're each driving about 40 miles to smaller cities to get it, because they seem to have more doses than people who want it.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm a veteran and learned the VA was giving vaccines so I registered to be in the VA. I was turned down apparently because I have "too high an income" (I practically laughed when she told me this). The gal basically said I had to either be broke with no insurance or have incredibly high medical expenses. While I was there in the vaccine parking area, I swear it looked like almost every car there was really, really nice and most were newer cars...not quite a sign of being poor. Most of the folks were clearly retirees so I got to wonder...do things like pensions and investment income not count as "real" income? I'm not knocking anyone; good for them. But it was obvious those folks were not on the lower rungs of the socioeconomic ladder.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resin33: baronbloodbath: There's a saying about Florida. Everything there is in the 70s. The temperatures, the ages, the IQs.

That must be an old saying. Now everything here is in the 80s.


To be fair, that saying is at least 10 years old. I forgot to account for global warming!

But your average Floridian is still as drunk and stupid as ever.
 
