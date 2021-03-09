 Skip to content
(Metro)   Everything was fine at the employee picnic until the CEO got drunk, demanded sex, and murdered an employee   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than working for Amazon.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvey Boulter, 51, is said to have scuffled with the manager of his 66,000-acre farm

Mr Boulter had suggested Mr van Wyk's daughter-in-law Liani owed him sex

Mr Boulter pulled out a gun

In 2015 Mr Boulter was accused of embezzling £400 million entrusted to him by investors

(Mr. Boulter) moved to the US the following year but was said to have spent most of the last two years at Kaross Farm in Namibia after divorcing the mother of his three children.

He is not handling his mid-life crisis very well.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to see Jonah Hill play him in the movie of his life.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Still better than working for Amazon.


Working for Caligula is better than working for Amazon.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's his company, he can do what he wants.  If you don't like it, go work elsewhere.

/s
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those jello moulds can make a man snap.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At will employment really has gone too far.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now instead of a golden parachute, he'll get golden showers in prison.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm against capital punishment but....
Maybe for billionaires we should allow it.

What a pig.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought this would be about Douglas Reynholm.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I thought this would be about Douglas Reynholm.


i.redd.itView Full Size
?
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wouldn't bet against him getting away with it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Now instead of a golden parachute, he'll get golden showers in prison.


Part of me wants to ask how he thought someone's daughter owed him that, but mostly I don't want that knowledge inside my head.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've never once enjoyed myself at company picnics. But I had to go to them because I was the office manager who set up the whole entire picnic. From selecting the food, location, entertainment, etc.

It was in my job responsibilities when I was hired on.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Like A Boss (ft. Seth Rogen) - Uncensored Version
Youtube NisCkxU544c

Did he chop his balls off and fly into the Sun?
 
txwebguy [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: Now instead of a golden parachute, he'll get golden showers in prison.


You must have missed the part about him being a billionaire in Namibia, where...

...checks data... does it really matter...

He's a billionaire
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Worst Employee Appreciation Day ever.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OMG..English people trying to do a proper BBQ....The HORROR...the horror....
 
michdotrich
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is that a gun in your pants or are you happy to see my daughter-in-law....
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The woman should file a complaint with HR, 'cause that's herassment.
 
Chevello
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These team building picnics get worse every year
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I want to know what the favor was that he felt entitled to demand sex every other night after the fact.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who's he think he is Coumo....?!?!?!?!?
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Employee only fault was that was NOT a Billionaire, so of course they couldn't Argue on the same footing.......!!!!!!
 
flondrix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are CEOs worth it?

Someone with their own subscription to The Economist was telling me about an article comparing the exorbitant compensation packages offered to CEOs with the multi-million dollar salaries paid to star athletes.  Supposedly it concluded that while there actually was enough of a correlation between the salaries paid to top athletes and profits made by the team owners to justify the practice, the same could not be said for CEOs.  I think the bankruptcy of Tyco might have been the current corporate disaster involving highly compensated CEOs when we had this conversation, though not necessarily when the article was written.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't know y'all had Fark parties any more.
 
apoptotic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I want to know what the favor was that he felt entitled to demand sex every other night after the fact.


He let them live at work.
 
mojuba
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Job Creators.  Can we give this man some more tax breaks?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These company picnics are always the same boring thing: trying to socialize with people you are pretending to like, having to eat other people's terrible potluck creations, the annual murder committed by a member of upper management...  It's not that I'm not a "team-player"; I just have better things to do on a Saturday afternoon.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's a billionaire in Nambidia. He could live like royalty and have a full staple of prostitutes. Average yearly income is like 2 grand
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thehobbes: He's a billionaire in Nambidia. He could live like royalty and have a full staple of prostitutes. Average yearly income is like 2 grand


Nambidia?

Staple?

Of?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehobbes: He's a billionaire in Nambidia. He could live like royalty and have a full staple of prostitutes. Average yearly income is like 2 grand


When a person becomes a billionaire how long does it take before they start to think that everything with in sight is theirs to own or control.

The whole point of fark you money to these people is the ability to take whatever they want from whomever they want.
 
