 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Euro Weekly News)   Horse herpes reaches seven European countries. Transmission occurs via the respiratory tract which could mean there are some very brave horse molesters out there   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick, Google, Advertising, purpose of the cookie, partner uses, HTTP cookie, cc session, World Wide Web, user interest  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 10:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOT Vince Gilligan
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horse Herpes is the name of my experimental death tech polka band.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the Space variety ever takes hold, we're in real trouble.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Mr. Hands" beats horse herpes in the bravery category.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
could be worse, could be dragon herpes
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
buffy.mlpforums.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's really sad.  These are very expensive horses with very long bloodlines.  It's really not an oligarch/nouveau riche kind of hobby.   While billionaires can buy respirators and COVID vaccine ahead of the line, they can't push for a treatment or cure.  Most in the horsey set really love horses.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll just leave "man dies from internal injuries after having sex with horse" here.

Yes, what you're thinking is exactly what happened.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enumcla​w​_horse_sex_case
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's horse herpes.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"If it wasn't for my horse, I wouldn't have spent my year in college" has a whole new... wait a second  (runs to bathroom because breakfast is coming back up)... meaning.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Watch out Enumclaw.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Neigh means neigh
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.