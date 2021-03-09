 Skip to content
(ITV)   "The crash led to significant queues on the key road but one motorist decided to remove the bolts from the central reservation and drove on the opposite side of the road to avoid being stuck in traffic. Police are now searching for that driver"   (itv.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We couldn't find the highway so we had to take this thing called the A30.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Audioslave - Show Me How to Live (Official Video)
Youtube vVXIK1xCRpY
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well of course there was a crash, everyone was driving on the wrong side of the highway.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have to say, of all the Britishisms I've heard over the years, I've never heard the middle barrier called a "reservation".
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is a recovery vehicle, a tow truck?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zez: What is a recovery vehicle, a tow truck?


Yup. Often they have tool kits so the driver can effect repairs & so avoid having to tow a vehicle, as well as extra seating for passengers who've lost their cars in an accident.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Look for a Mr TcpIp.

As I understand it, Tcpip senses damage and routes around it.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: I have to say, of all the Britishisms I've heard over the years, I've never heard the middle barrier called a "reservation".


And here I always thought "central reservation" was at the time-share welcome center.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spongebob said it best:
"Those words. Is it possible to form a sentence like that?"
 
