 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   As the snow melts, people are finding missing items in their yards including the body of a neighbor who was reported missing more than a month ago   (nj.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, New Jersey, Police, Sheriff, Constable, Hudson County, New Jersey, Coroner, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, parents' Wyckoff  
•       •       •

870 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
an i thought the house i saw near me that had 2 dozen newspapers suddenly emerge on their lawn was bad
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So THAT'S where I put that corpse!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually find dog doo since the walkers skip the pick up step most of the winter. It didn't snow much this winter but I still see some.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see this happening in Vermont.
Hell, I've SEEN it happen in Vermont.
But Joisey?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody. With me now... a one a two a one two three four

Guuuuuuuurandma got run over by a reindeer.....
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I could see this happening in Vermont.
Hell, I've SEEN it happen in Vermont.
But Joisey?


Must have been them concrete snowshoes
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's kinda a spring tradition up here in Canucklestan
- well, that and finding the metric tonne of doggo loggos in the yard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now he's a freezy pop.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man was reported missing after a major snowstorm and they didn't bother to check the back yard even? Like a few guys with poles poking at the snow even?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LavenderWolf: A man was reported missing after a major snowstorm and they didn't bother to check the back yard even? Like a few guys with poles poking at the snow even?


it wasn't a pretty pretty White Woman that went missing.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brain is telling me to make that one joke i am about 80% sure will be removed by mods and net me a nice time-out. I don't think i will, though.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before he left did he tell his parents 'I am just going outside and may be some time'?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This doesn't make any sense

from: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyc​k​off/news/mysterious-disappearance-of-w​yckoff-man-40-has-some-wondering-is-he​-buried-in-snow/803567/

-  Andrew Fraioli had no "special needs"
-  he worked as a drug councilor
-  at 8pm he walked out of his parents house during a storm to get a soda from the garage clad in a a long-sleeved, green shirt, pajama pants, and slippers
- his body was found in the side yard of a house across the street.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have heard that in certain areas...hmm... frozen hikers get found under fir and pine trees. The girth of the tree leaves a less snowy area underneath that is sheltered from the elements. But if you go into them and the snow falls off the tree, you will be trapped and nobody will find you until the thaw.

If you have made a fire that has melted the snow on the tree, you are doubly screwed because the carbon monoxide will probably kill you before you smother or freeze.

Now if I could only remember... park rangers have a word for this phenomenon.
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Happens more often than you would think. 

https://www.northcountrypublicradio.o​r​g/news/story/17459/44000723/body-of-mi​ssing-saranac-lake-man-found
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That happens.

Back when I was a kid living up in the Adirondacks, there was a homeless person came through town, stayed for a few weeks in the Fall doing odd jobs for people, and then he just up and disappeared.   Everyone figured he just moved on, like hobos do, probably took a bus down south because of the approaching winter.

Next Spring, his body was found in a culvert underneath the Adirondack Northway right by Exit 28 of the Northway.  Apparently he had frozen to death while camping there.   The thinking was that he probably took shelter in the culvert to avoid the first snowfall, and died of hypothermia.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BilliamJ: Happens more often than you would think. 

https://www.northcountrypublicradio.or​g/news/story/17459/44000723/body-of-mi​ssing-saranac-lake-man-found


Yeah, the 'Dacks are particularly harsh for that kind of thing.
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And we have another Darwin Award winner, who's only fault was his need for a Slice of Pizza pie.......oh well Fellow Farkerz I'm out, gonna get back to my movie.....
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I could see this happening in Vermont.
Hell, I've SEEN it happen in Vermont.
But Joisey?


Oh, this was in north Jersey.  Further north than NYC, way up near the state line.  The deceased, meanwhile, was from Lindenwold, which is way down in south Jersey, along the train line to Atlantic City.  About as far south as Delaware.  So totally different climate, probably didn't know what to do in snow, etc.
 
GaperKiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I have heard that in certain areas...hmm... frozen hikers get found under fir and pine trees. The girth of the tree leaves a less snowy area underneath that is sheltered from the elements. But if you go into them and the snow falls off the tree, you will be trapped and nobody will find you until the thaw.

If you have made a fire that has melted the snow on the tree, you are doubly screwed because the carbon monoxide will probably kill you before you smother or freeze.

Now if I could only remember... park rangers have a word for this phenomenon.


Tree wells.
It's a void area of loose snow around the base of the tree caused by the branches shielding the area from falling snow. Since it's not the same depth or as compact as the surrounding snow, you can fall into one and not be able to climb out. Also most falls into tree wells happen headfirst, so most victims typically suffocate.
A kid I grew up with died that way snowboarding when we were around 13, and a few people die that way every year. It's a big enough issue that they taught my daughter about it in elementary school ( along with other snow survival skills) because we love in a mountain town and they've lost some kids to winter over the years.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I have heard that in certain areas...hmm... frozen hikers get found under fir and pine trees. The girth of the tree leaves a less snowy area underneath that is sheltered from the elements. But if you go into them and the snow falls off the tree, you will be trapped and nobody will find you until the thaw.

If you have made a fire that has melted the snow on the tree, you are doubly screwed because the carbon monoxide will probably kill you before you smother or freeze.

Now if I could only remember... park rangers have a word for this phenomenon.


You're supposed to build a roof over you when you do that:

offgridweb.comView Full Size



Also, you're unlikely to be killed by carbon monoxide, because you're going to have to go out and collect wood periodically to feed the fire, and there will be a large amount of ventilation available in any case.

It *IS* an issue with snow caves, but you don't build a fire in them, you use something like a candle or a "lard lamp" in those, and you vent them with a hole in the roof to let smoke out, and you build your sleeping/sitting shelf higher than the floor, and you don't completely block off the entrance.   That allows the carbon monoxide to settle (it's denser than air) and to flow out of the shelter before building up enough to kill you.

bushcraftspirit.comView Full Size



However, I've been in a snow cave when it collapsed.   Not very fun, but we did laugh about it afterwards.

If I were going to build one today, I'd construct it open-topped, then put a roof over it of pine boughs, then cover it back up with a layer of snow, which is how we ended up fixing the snow cave after it collapsed in on us.  Maybe a bit extra work, but *FAR* more sturdy.

If pine boughs aren't available, I'd use a bunch of small saplings.  In the winter, they are dry with very little sap and snap relatively easily.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.