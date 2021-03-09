 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   If there's a strong odor of gas in your mobile home, don't just crack a few windows and head to the bar for a few hours   (krtv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, something wouldn't be right here.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why do the words STRONG ODOR and CRACK just jump out at me like that?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't tell me how to live subby.

/Inhales deeply...the sweet sweet fumes.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, you need to burn that stuff off before the smell gets into the upholstery.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how it states that the neighbors" noticed" the explosion. They must be part Indian... Excuse me, Native American.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Why do the words STRONG ODOR and CRACK just jump out at me like that?


If you smoke 'caine, you're a stupid mother clucker
Known around the hood as the schoolyard clucker
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The non-stop beeping of the CO monitor is giving me a headache
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The non-stop beeping of the CO monitor is giving me a headache


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse....
cdn0.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
While at a party we heard what sounded like two dump trucks loaded with glass hitting each other head on.

We ran out on the street to see a neighbors house engulfed in flames.

The family had been away for a weeks vacation at the lake and it's seems their pilot light on the water heater in the basement had gone out filling the basement with gas until it finally reached the pilot light on the first floor stove.

It blew the entire back of a 100 year old house off and that was a well built place.

Can't imagine what would be left of a trailer

Prolly raised the property value by $20 K
 
freidog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Head to the bar for a few hours"

Is my go to solution for well... everything.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
AH, the smell of me own brand!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

freidog: "Head to the bar for a few hours"

Is my go to solution for well... everything.


Agreed, before any decision is made everyone involved should sit a drink about it
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dude, I'm going to need an alibi.  I can't wander around the grocery store yelling "Does anyone know exactly the time?  Me, the guy in the distinctive overcoat needs to know the exact time!  I'm waving at a camera for no reason!"
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
C3H8(g)+5O2(g)→3CO2(g)+4H2O(g)
 
wiredroach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gee, I'm real sorry your mom blew up, Ricky.

Sorry Your Mom Blew Up Ricky
Youtube 0YDo2Ef3Cxw
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Went home, shut the windows, lit a cigarette, and BOOM!

/// Worked with a guy who's FIL blew up himself and his house up when his lit cigarette fell on his O2 feed line.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I sat down and popped open a beer and kablooey!

/not obscure
 
