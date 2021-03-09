 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Jealous angry neighbor pens brutal note to sex-mad couple for their banging on the wall sexcapades (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the neighbours has now said that she would have preferred a more polite message and dubbed it's author a "karen".

I mean, if your entire schtick is publishing invented clickbait bullshiat, at least hire a copy editor.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sound like she was fishing for an invite to join in
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm.... banging on the wall...

Those were the days.

Now I just watch CATS and go to bed.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should set up a webcam and an only fans site. They want to be loud, make them stars.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOUR WALLS ARE PAPER THIN and everyone hears every little sound.
Everyone's a voyeurist, they're watching me watch them watch me right now
They're shaking hands, they're shaking in their shoes, oh Lord don't shake me down
Everyone wants to move them and half of everyone else moves around
It's been agreed the whole world stinks, so no one's taking showers anymore.


/never pass up an opportunity to post Modest Mouse lyrics.
//especially if it's even halfway relevant
///laugh hard it's a long way to the bank
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What I love about The Sun is how obviously real all of their stories are.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait until all the sex results in a baby.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As a voyeur, I find this to be a feature, not a bug.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My parents took me to Sexcapades as a kid...it was traumatizing.
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wait until all the sex results in a baby.


Butt babies don't make it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People are the worst
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pinner: iamskibibitz: Wait until all the sex results in a baby.

Butt babies don't make it.


Then what the hell have I been caring for this past month?

/*sniff*  oh...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Envious.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz.....w/a side of Giggidee!!!
 
Adam64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point in the pandemic, I'm not going to judge anyone for having sex, no matter how loud or frequent it is.

If you can, get you some!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Code 4 and we're clear , they were not screams of distress"

/police departments all over
 
