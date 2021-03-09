 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   "There's gold in them thar hills", FBI edition   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I trust a couple of guys digging with cell phones to be more honest.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You went to the government with the location of buried treasure during the Trump administration?
Trump and Kush thank you for their new solid gold toilets.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I didn't know Pennsylvania had gold.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I didn't know Pennsylvania had gold.


Not anymore!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Dad did it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: kdawg7736: I didn't know Pennsylvania had gold.

Not anymore!


Nothing to see here, move along citizen. And pick up that can.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/just told co-workers I'm heading about 30 miles north
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gee I wonder where it went...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: You went to the government with the location of buried treasure during the Trump administration?
Trump and Kush thank you for their new solid gold toilets.


Trumpshiat in the second post.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Private_Citizen: You went to the government with the location of buried treasure during the Trump administration?
Trump and Kush thank you for their new solid gold toilets.

Trumpshiat in the second post.


Aaaaw, Need a tissue?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Was"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: You went to the government with the location of buried treasure during the Trump administration?
Trump and Kush thank you for their new solid gold toilets.


Yes, because we all know the FBI was Trump's best friend.  Derp.

CSB, my FBI neighbor takes annual vacations to the Cayman islands and buys and stables multiple horses for his brat daughter.  I guess he must have inherited a lot of money at some point.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would you call the government first, if you think you've discovered it?

It's far better to excavate until you find it, *THEN* contact the government.  At that point, they can't claim it doesn't exist, and you'll probably be awarded some kind of "finder's fee" by the courts as long as you didn't try to conceal anything (like hiding a gold bar or two for yourself).

I mean, if it is the gold from that shipment during the Civil War, it does still belong to the federal government.  So it's not like you're going to keep it.  But if you can show that it was your research and work that led to the gold being found, then 5 or 10% "finders fee" might be quite significant, if it's as large as they say.

But if you think you've found it and then contact the FBI before confirming it, they can just basically classify it so you can't claim anything.

Quite frankly, why anyone would trust the FBI after its behavior the last few decades is beyond me, though.  I could see naively trusting it back when its image was carefully managed, but not today.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"FBI agents were looking for an extremely valuable cache of fabled Civil War-era gold..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: dittybopper: Private_Citizen: You went to the government with the location of buried treasure during the Trump administration?
Trump and Kush thank you for their new solid gold toilets.

Trumpshiat in the second post.

Aaaaw, Need a tissue?



Not particularly.

Even if I did, there aren't any left, from all the crying you and others did from 2016 all the way to today.

"You'll get over it", except you haven't yet, have you?   He's going to live rent-free in your heads forever.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The found one of those nukes they lost in the 1950's.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Gee I wonder where it went...

[Fark user image image 750x490]


That lion looks like he is so over all their shiat.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jso2897: dittybopper: Private_Citizen: You went to the government with the location of buried treasure during the Trump administration?
Trump and Kush thank you for their new solid gold toilets.

Trumpshiat in the second post.

Aaaaw, Need a tissue?


Not particularly.

Even if I did, there aren't any left, from all the crying you and others did from 2016 all the way to today.

"You'll get over it", except you haven't yet, have you?   He's going to live rent-free in your heads forever.


Nice try, we're not forgiving or forgetting, especially as long as he's still alive.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

