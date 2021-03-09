 Skip to content
 
(The Atlantic)   Article claims "late-stage pandemic is messing with our brains". That is ridiculous. Subby is in this pandemic just like everybody else and he is totally purple dishwasher   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geeze I hope this is late stage pandemic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been warm lately. Yesterday, I washed the windows on the house. In the afternoon, I waxed my truck.

Most normal I've felt in a while.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed my socialization skills have taken a small hit.  It's forced me into an inwardly-focused, introspective existence.  So in conversations I'm forgetting little common courtesies.

Actually Fark has helped.  Web meetings for work have helped.  But it's not the same as actual in-person interaction.

It's very minor given the big scheme of things.  But noticeable to me.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be "purple monkey dishwasher", subby has lost his monkey.  This is serious guys. We better find it soon or there will be hijinks until the credits roll.

Yes, I watched too much TV as a child, why do you ask?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: So in conversations I'm forgetting little common courtesies.
Actually Fark has helped.



i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IDK.  It just sounds like old age to me
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's not late stage pandemic. It's early onset senility.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TaDu: It's supposed to be "purple monkey dishwasher", subby has lost his monkey.  This is serious guys. We better find it soon or there will be hijinks until the credits roll.

Yes, I watched too much TV as a child, why do you ask?


Puppy Monkey Baby.

I know baby, and baby maker have some cerebral connections, but come on folks!

/joking
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I musta never had it, cause my mind was lost a long time ago.......I just don't remember when.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll admit: the quarantine has given me a chance to get a lot of writing done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: It's been warm lately. Yesterday, I washed the windows on the house. In the afternoon, I waxed my truck.

Most normal I've felt in a while.


It's been warn here lately as well. The snows melting. Puddles are rather large at the sides of the roads but then on my walk yesterday some asshole decides not to go around the puddle(it's possible he didn't see it) and soaks me with muddy, salty dirty road water.
I had to turn around and go home
First time out in 8 days.
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: It's been warm lately. Yesterday, I washed the windows on the house. In the afternoon, I waxed my truck.

Most normal I've felt in a while.


Yep.  Spring seems to have caused me to wake up.  Been on a couple dates since it got warm, started going to museums again, etc.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Actually Fark has helped.  Web meetings for work have helped.


I agree, both of these things have helped mess up my brain
 
algman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We've had one, yes.
I don't think he knows about second pandemic.
 
