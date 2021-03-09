 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   The fear of a wee wee wittle needle may be keeping many people away from COVID vaccines   (nbcnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Vaccination, Fear of needles, footage of needles, Influenza vaccine, Influenza, squeamish people, Covid-19 vaccination effort  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 7:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These people need to grow up, the injection takes just a few seconds!  I had my second injection a few days ago.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm basically phobic about getting blood drawn or an IV. and it's gotten worse the older I've got.

but you know what? I got my vaccine shots, and I'll do it again when necessary. It's irresponsible and selfish not to.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all of the executives at Pfizer are afraid of needles now?  That's amazing.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think that's invasive wow are you going to hate a ventilator.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people don't like needles

Hope you like dying and taking your family with you, then.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ex-Navy, you think I'd let a prick stop me? I got them in me all the time back then!
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  It's the stupid and selfish.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: I'm ex-Navy, you think I'd let a prick stop me? I got them in me all the time back then!


Hey oh!!!
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be like that. Then I got a flu that kept me bedridden for a week in college and almost caused me to flunk a couple of classes. I felt so awful that at one point I remember thinking it would be ok if I didn't wake up.

I got the flu shot the next year and every year for the past 20 years. No shot is as bad as a week of feeling like shiat under a heat lamp.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

No wittle wee wee here.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If by many you mean hardly any, then sure.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a big, tough-looking guy. I was also very sick & hospitalized often as a kid, and developed an unfortunate fear of needles & medical procedures I've carried with me my whole life. I've passed out on poor nurses from things as simple as a small blood draw. It has nothing to do with any need to "grow up" or "be an adult."

Best thing to do is to be up-front with the nurse and tell them beforehand about your fear and that you may pass out, etc. Any good nurse knows how to deal with it safely and mitigate such fear, as it's very common.

Got my first vaccination a couple weeks ago and will get the 2nd next week. Don't let it stop you.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Like I tell the ladies: "Sure it's a little prick but it packs a punch."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LaChanz: If by many you mean hardly any, then sure.


I'm sure tens or hundreds of people are like that.

/I mean, if you are looking at the whole population
 
chewd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only thing keeping me from getting the vaccine is the age restriction.

When is that going away?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's just a little needle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Give your balls a tug.

I'm scared of spiders, and if the immunities came from a spiderbite I  would find a way to deal with it.

/Just thinking about this is making my skin itch.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I donate platelets every other week, they use a BIG needle, and I watch them jab me every time. It's a fascinating process, and they're so good at it, it hardly hurts. Gets a little uncomfortable after an hour or so, but it's worth it. Can't wait for the vaccine!
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My first thought was "why is NBC reporting this as news?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I'm a big, tough-looking guy. I was also very sick & hospitalized often as a kid, and developed an unfortunate fear of needles & medical procedures I've carried with me my whole life. I've passed out on poor nurses from things as simple as a small blood draw. It has nothing to do with any need to "grow up" or "be an adult."

Best thing to do is to be up-front with the nurse and tell them beforehand about your fear and that you may pass out, etc. Any good nurse knows how to deal with it safely and mitigate such fear, as it's very common.

Got my first vaccination a couple weeks ago and will get the 2nd next week. Don't let it stop you.


This. Fear of needles kept me away from dentists for years and I never got a flu shot until reason kicked in during my wife's first pregnancy. After that, for the first few years, I would quietly tell the nurse about my anxiety and it turns out they are familiar with it and know how to deal with it. Nowadays it's mostly under control.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I noticed the coolness of the alcohol wipe over the needle honestly. I can't even compare it to a blood draw.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What? It's not like it's being administered by clowns in spider costumes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alicechaos: My first thought was "why is NBC reporting this as news?"


Anything to keep fear and paranoia going.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

log_jammin: I'm basically phobic about getting blood drawn or an IV. and it's gotten worse the older I've got.

but you know what? I got my vaccine shots, and I'll do it again when necessary. It's irresponsible and selfish not to.


I also do not agree with the work of Dr Sherri Tenpenny.  I think the vacinne should be mandatory.  This is about public health in an epidemic.  We have a national vacinne injury compensation program to cover any adverse effects
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got over my fear of needles by donating blood.

But I still don't watch the stick.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I absolutely hate needles but I will be in line for this vaccine (whenever the Ontario gov't get's it's shiat together)
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't give a shiat about the reasons, if someone doesn't want the shot, I'll happily take their spot in line.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am over it now, but was so afraid of shots and blood draws when I was a kid.  I found that if I use my other hand to pinch myself as hard as I can on the side of my thigh, it always ends up hurting more than the shot.  I am 60 years old and I still do that.
 
Advernaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That seems to fit with packing heat for fear of being attacked at an Arby's, and needing slaves for fear of getting hands dirty.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.