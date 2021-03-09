 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   What's the most important thing to have when manning checkpoints at Indian reservation borders? Candy   (kob.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Random act of kindness, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Pueblo, little things, Ciara, shopping basket, Mario Martinez, Lt. Gov. Herman Tenorio  
•       •       •

Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be Bow Wow Wow fans
Bow Wow Wow - I Want Candy
Youtube JoXVYSV4Xcs
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sterilized blankets?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be rewarded for this.

It should also be natural for everyone to want to imbue joy in others.

Yeah, I'm an optimistic pessimist.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💜
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this might be about Kashmir.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
back in the 80s when my parents went to the bank drive through I would wave to the nice lady in the window and she would send dum dums back through the pneumatic tube.  everybody loves dum dums


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Da bestest.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee451
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kinko the Clown- Ogden Edsel - On the Dr. Demento show -
Youtube sJNV4FMpGh8


We have a few around here who always seem to have candy for the kids
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: back in the 80s when my parents went to the bank drive through I would wave to the nice lady in the window and she would send dum dums back through the pneumatic tube.  everybody loves dum dums


[Fark user image 825x825]


Bank of New Hampshire still has green lollipops (their color) and grape.  And dog biscuits.  You can bring your dog into the lobby or get some at the driveup.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Curry?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

I have reservations about this ...

/actually cool story, thanks submitter
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: Sterilized blankets?


Too soon.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Candy Bomber
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-​n​ews/sweet-story-berlin-candy-bomber-18​0965156/
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's always good to hear some good news in NM. It's quite rare. Atta boy, Robert.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

claytonemery: ltdanman44: back in the 80s when my parents went to the bank drive through I would wave to the nice lady in the window and she would send dum dums back through the pneumatic tube.  everybody loves dum dums


[Fark user image 825x825]

Bank of New Hampshire still has green lollipops (their color) and grape.  And dog biscuits.  You can bring your dog into the lobby or get some at the driveup.


I do tech support for a bank. Whenever I go to a branch, I'll leave a note on the dog biscuits.

"These cookies taste awful, and they don't get better when you dip them in milk."
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Checks and points to man.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blessings upon you, may many more take up your ways.
 
