 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Animation, actresses, not-Florida Man, and product renaming are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Feb. 21-27 Spring is Here Edition   (fark.com) divider line
6
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

30 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 09 Mar 2021 at 12:41 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/989
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two weeks ag we were buried under several inches of snow and ice. Since then, the trees are budding and the buttercups at the edge of the yard are blooming like nobody's business. It's like nature itself told that stupid groundhog where he could go and what he could do when he got there. The Plants have decided. Spring is here.

I think the wackiest thing so far for me this year was taking Dad to get his vaccine and it was 71 degrees and we still had piles of snow in the parking lots everywhere, I will be perfectly content if nothing displaces that image as this year's wackiest.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if stuff is blooming where you're at.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, I didn't stink on ice this week!  On the quiz!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I actually knew all 3 I missed but I blew it... I also posted this a few days ago but here's what I found in my garden this week, 1st of the year:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.