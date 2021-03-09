 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Volcano in Guatemala erupts. Mount Etna is still erupting. Earthquakes in Iceland portend an eruption there. Is there any volcano that's not going to blow its top soon?   (twitter.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 3:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It has ta be Shasta.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know where I'm agonna go...
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raaiiiinneeeeeeer
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellowstone caldera?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took my fiber pill, so I should be ok.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, probably the gorillacano. No way Biden would fire that badboy up unless suddenly: sharknado.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mauna Loa will give me a bingo.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

felching pen: Raaiiiinneeeeeeer


I hope so. I'm ready for lahars to wash everything into the sound.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fuji's probably still dormant. Probably...
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Earth has had it with us humans, time to blow it up and start over.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3 volcanos out of thousands around the world and subby is being a pansy scardy cat? Grow a pair subby
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.