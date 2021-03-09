 Skip to content
(Missoulian)   Gunshot victim is exhumed and autopsied just days after being buried; sheriff announces that cause of death was not gunshot, but being hit by a car. Which is weird to find out, even if the victim is a mule   (missoulian.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It must have smelled like ass.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's as if Tina Belcher convinced her dad to kinda try and do the right thing.  By the end of this one, somebody's riding a horse.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did the person who hit the mule shot it so the police would not look for a damaged vehicle?
 
