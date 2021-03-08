 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Nah, dude, not for your ex, tell her it's bad. Just for you and your gf and your kids, at least the ones you like. Nah, dogs and trucks don't need it cause they're immortal and stuff. Where's that bartender?   (politico.com) divider line
13
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Federally mandated lockdowns for states with poor vaccine compliance. No one in or out, not even to deliver food and mail. Use lethal force on anyone trying to escape.

No mercy for bioterrorists.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Any decent human or actual patriot would gladly get vaccinated given the opportunity, these people are neither.
So...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend got her vaccine yesterday by chance. She confused in me that her cop husband. A few days prior told her that she wasn't getting vaccinated, and their kids weren't either.

It sounds like he's gonna have to make a choice about how much he likes being married.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

question_dj: A friend got her vaccine yesterday by chance. She confused in me that her cop husband. A few days prior told her that she wasn't getting vaccinated, and their kids weren't either.

It sounds like he's gonna have to make a choice about how much he likes being married.


Someone needs to make sure those kids get proper medical care including vaccination.
 
MFK
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump got his vaccine in secret and won't tell his supporters to get theirs. The one area where he might actually be able to do some good and of course he is not doing it. If HHS were smart, they would use their vaccine marketing budget to pay Trump to endorse it because that's the only way you will get him do do a damn thing for anyone.
 
Gramma
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MFK: Trump got his vaccine in secret and won't tell his supporters to get theirs. The one area where he might actually be able to do some good and of course he is not doing it. If HHS were smart, they would use their vaccine marketing budget to pay Trump to endorse it because that's the only way you will get him do do a damn thing for anyone.


Trump had covid, would he even need a vaccine?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If COVID and stupidity combine to commit the asshole parts of the Republican party to a painful and torturous death, doesn't that actually leave the world a better place?
 
orbister
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gramma: Trump had covid, would he even need a vaccine?


How else would Bill Gates control his mind? Duh.
 
ssa5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone still have any doubts that history will damn Dump & (R)epugnants for this? They have now become the greatest killers of American lives, more so than NAZIs, ISIS, Viet-Cong, Al Qaeda, North Korea, and so on. I remember reading when we were at 400k lost that 80% could have been saved by a mature, responsible, and competent governance that said F**k your feelings, just follow the science.

Covid could not have come at a better time, just as our nation was already struggling under the emergence of adult infantilism. While we rejoiced in laughing at the Karens, underneath was a whole class of adult white men whose mental abilities matched that of 10 year olds, and we learned there were 75 million of these deplorable losers. Maybe Covid was not bad after all, maybe the complaint should have been it was not deadly enough for the human species to weed out the stupid.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: If COVID and stupidity combine to commit the asshole parts of the Republican party to a painful and torturous death, doesn't that actually leave the world a better place?


I understand the "so just let them get it then" philosophy, the catch is it prolongs it for the rest of us.  right now we're on the 2-3year track for this to pan out.  Care to try the 3-5 years for this to pan out plan?  Because that's how you get 3-5 years for this to pan out plan.  If it takes 5 years for this play out, the virus that is left will be a super virus due to the virus honing itself over those years.  It's capitalizing the profits and socializing the loses in a different sort of way.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

physt: question_dj: A friend got her vaccine yesterday by chance. She confused in me that her cop husband. A few days prior told her that she wasn't getting vaccinated, and their kids weren't either.

It sounds like he's gonna have to make a choice about how much he likes being married.

Someone needs to make sure those kids get proper medical care including vaccination.


In Texas, we leave it up to law enforcement to figure that out.

And we can see law enforcement's position. She sees to her kids care and so do her parents.

The marriage started to fall apart last summer during BLM protests.
 
Gramma
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Federally mandated lockdowns for states with poor vaccine compliance. No one in or out, not even to deliver food and mail. Use lethal force on anyone trying to escape.

No mercy for bioterrorists.


I get the frustration, but this is absurd. Besides, most of the country's food supply comes from red states.  You might be surprised by who suffers the most from your brilliant idea.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gramma: MFK: Trump got his vaccine in secret and won't tell his supporters to get theirs. The one area where he might actually be able to do some good and of course he is not doing it. If HHS were smart, they would use their vaccine marketing budget to pay Trump to endorse it because that's the only way you will get him do do a damn thing for anyone.

Trump had covid, would he even need a vaccine?


From someone who tested positive in Dec
According to employee health I am not eligible for the vaccine for 90 days After then I can start with the first shot
Granted Im just a piss ant in the big scheme of things so depending on who you are that may have some influence on where you fall on the list
 
