(NBC News) Skipper of the Ghost Ship gets nine years in the brig (nbcnews.com)
17
    News, San Francisco, Manslaughter, San Francisco Bay Area, Guilt, Lawyer, San Francisco Bay, Derick Almena, Judge  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Inconsolable
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am the captain of the Ghost Ship... it's a very decent pint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man, he reminds me of someone...
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

something about the eyes...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: man, he reminds me of someone...
[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x407]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 389x129]
something about the eyes...


I was thinking maybe Dr. Strange had methed-up a cousin from Florida.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Trik: man, he reminds me of someone...
[ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x407]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 389x129]
something about the eyes...

I was thinking maybe Dr. Strange had methed-up a cousin from Florida.


have to see the teef to make that comparison...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alameda District Attorney Nancy O'Malley's office said in a statement that Derick Almena, the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, California, can serve the remainder of his prison term at home with a GPS monitor.

Fark denizens:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Befuddled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How libertarians can be learn of preventable tragedies like this and remain libertarians is beyond me. I guess for many until the leopard eats their face, they don't see any problem with the Leopards Eating Faces Party.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus. My cousin was convicted of a single murder (DNA now shows he didn't do it) and he got 60 years.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Befuddled: How libertarians can be learn of preventable tragedies like this and remain libertarians is beyond me. I guess for many until the leopard eats their face, they don't see any problem with the Leopards Eating Faces Party.


I recall more than one article claiming places like the Ghost Ship were actually a good thing because openly flouting any and all building and fire codes made housing cheaper.

I'm all for more affordable housing, but safety standards are written in blood
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Befuddled: How libertarians can be learn of preventable tragedies like this and remain libertarians is beyond me


what?
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Picture of when he was caught

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Befuddled: How libertarians can be learn of preventable tragedies like this and remain libertarians is beyond me. I guess for many until the leopard eats their face, they don't see any problem with the Leopards Eating Faces Party.


That's right. This guy should be in jail just like the government employees that managed the levees in New Orleans.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Befuddled: How libertarians can be learn of preventable tragedies like this and remain libertarians is beyond me. I guess for many until the leopard eats their face, they don't see any problem with the Leopards Eating Faces Party.


The leopard is kept in a disused lavatory, and unless you're trying to access the bottom of a locked filing cabinet, I don't see how it's a problem.  Plus, there is a sign.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Befuddled: How libertarians can be learn of preventable tragedies like this and remain libertarians is beyond me. I guess for many until the leopard eats their face, they don't see any problem with the Leopards Eating Faces Party.


You need empathy to see something wrong with trageties like this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
can serve the remainder of his prison term at home with a GPS monitor.

That doesn't seem like the brig.
Plus 3 years supervised release? What does some guy follow him around and make sure he doesn't buy anymore warehouses?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He should have got a lot more time for the deaths of all these people.
Ghost Ship - MY LITTLE BOX
Youtube XsGuGyNNCzU
 
Befuddled
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Befuddled: How libertarians can be learn of preventable tragedies like this and remain libertarians is beyond me

what?


FTFM. I need more coffee and to not bother with rewording my posts so much (was going to say 'be aware' then changed it).
 
