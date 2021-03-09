 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu) Heavy rains flood homes. The dam is nearing collapse. Haiku, Hawaii
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bravo, smitty
 
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10s across the board.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were stationed in Hawaii when I was a kid. Soon after we arrived at Hickam AFB, there were warnings of flooding. Mother to Father: "We're on an island. Where do we go if it floods?"
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: We were stationed in Hawaii when I was a kid. Soon after we arrived at Hickam AFB, there were warnings of flooding. Mother to Father: "We're on an island. Where do we go if it floods?"


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all ass deep in rain in this hamlet
Of Iambick-Pentammeter and yet
You farks won't care about our plight, will you?
I knew we should have named our town Haiku.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby. HOTY material right there.
 
