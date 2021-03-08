 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Jobless son sues his wealthy parents in bid to get them to pay his 'maintenance' for life. Bonus: He's 41 years old and has nothing to show for how much of a loser he is except being a trained lawyer and having a degree from Oxford University   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, Law, The Times, News Corporation, News International, United Kingdom  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wonder if it's a tax dodge
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: What's his Fark handle?


Or his Parler handle?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why abortion needs not only to be a basic right but also available up to the hundredth trimester.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You say he's jobless but has a degree in law from Oxford and is suing his parents for support?

Seems to me like he has a job then and his whole plan is coming together. Really putting that education to use.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: What's his Fark handle?


Probably got his folks to pay for TF and the expensive blue badge as well.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he ask/insist on being created?
I love how parents make children and the children are supposed to magically one day support themselves all the while ignoring the fact that that may not actually happen and it is them who is solely responsible for that because they created that sentient human being.
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Did he ask/insist on being created?
I love how parents make children and the children are supposed to magically one day support themselves all the while ignoring the fact that that may not actually happen and it is them who is solely responsible for that because they created that sentient human being.

And

the parents usually support work policies (zero hours contracts, wage stagnation, NIMBY and home appreciation generally) that make it difficult to impossible for their children to get a start in life.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The desire to help one's children is deeply human and self-sacrificing, but by conferring unearned advantage upon them, actively makes the world a worse place.  Discuss.
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: You say he's jobless but has a degree in law from Oxford and is suing his parents for support?


He has a degree in history from Oxford. He subsequently trained as a lawyer.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are plenty of trust fund people out there. I can't fault him for wanting to be one, who wouldn't?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

orbister: wademh: You say he's jobless but has a degree in law from Oxford and is suing his parents for support?

He has a degree in history from Oxford. He subsequently trained as a lawyer.


Oh I see. Maybe he learned something about family history and that's why he subsequently trained as a lawyer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Algebrat: The desire to help one's children is deeply human and self-sacrificing, but by conferring unearned advantage upon them, actively makes the world a worse place.  Discuss.


The issue is, everyone blindly assumes that their child will be moderately successful. Reality is it is  a complete and utter Gamble. With another human's life. And at age 47 I don't think I've ever seen anyone take that responsibility serious.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: orbister: wademh: You say he's jobless but has a degree in law from Oxford and is suing his parents for support?

He has a degree in history from Oxford. He subsequently trained as a lawyer.

Oh I see. Maybe he learned something about family history and that's why he subsequently trained as a lawyer.


/
They're still laws on United States law books forbidding you from abandoning family.
They're just no longer enforced
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Some people should die.  That's just unconscious knowledge."  ~  P. Farrell
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Did he ask/insist on being created?
I love how parents make children and the children are supposed to magically one day support themselves all the while ignoring the fact that that may not actually happen and it is them who is solely responsible for that because they created that sentient human being.


He's a very well educated adult over 40 and looks healthy enough to work other jobs if he can't get one as a lawyer. It's not like he's homeless or incapable of taking care of himself. He just seems like an asshole who got used to living rent free and there's probably a lot more going on as the article hints at a family feud of some kind.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Did he ask/insist on being created?
I love how parents make children and the children are supposed to magically one day support themselves all the while ignoring the fact that that may not actually happen and it is them who is solely responsible for that because they created that sentient human being.


I agree, parents should be able to abort un wanted children at any age.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wademh: orbister: wademh: You say he's jobless but has a degree in law from Oxford and is suing his parents for support?

He has a degree in history from Oxford. He subsequently trained as a lawyer.

Oh I see. Maybe he learned something about family history and that's why he subsequently trained as a lawyer.

/
They're still laws on United States law books forbidding you from abandoning family.
They're just no longer enforced


There are no such laws for able-bodied children in their 40s. If you insist that these laws exist then a citation to the law will be required.
 
turboke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

500 Days of Summer Camp: waxbeans: Did he ask/insist on being created?
I love how parents make children and the children are supposed to magically one day support themselves all the while ignoring the fact that that may not actually happen and it is them who is solely responsible for that because they created that sentient human being.

And the parents usually support work policies (zero hours contracts, wage stagnation, NIMBY and home appreciation generally) that make it difficult to impossible for their children to get a start in life.


UnCSB:
Local bakery - literally a family business across the street from the church, husband baking bread and wife at the counter - is permanently closed because the couple retired. They have an only son who's also trained as a baker. So why didn't he continue the business? His own parents asked too goddamn much money from him to take over the business. And it's not him whining that he wants it on the cheap. They haven't been able to sell it at all so it's objectively overpriced.
/UnCSB
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He supposedly gets 400 pounds a week from his parents.  London Farkers, how well can you live on that in the city?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Holy hell, just reading that made me want to punch the guy in the face.

Even in the photo with the article the asswipe looks like he's asking for a handout.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Mummy, can I have more money for Happy Meals, pleeeease?"

What a piece of shiat.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His gambit just seems to be a variation of the tactic of suing someone to maintain the lifestyle to which you've become accustomed. If his parents have supported him to this point, he just wants to make it official that he will be supported for the rest of his life the same way.

The mistake his parents made was not drawing a line and cutting off his financial support in the distant past. Maybe when he got his degree they could have said "Okay, we did what we could for you, the rest is up to you". I bet the family row was a result of them waking up to the realization that this is it, this is what their son has turned out to be.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Little emperor syndrome.  Cultures that value males over everything create this situation.  Note that his parents have been paying for him NOT to be living near them.  They raised him in a closed culture with certain expectations, he didn't live up to whatever expectations, they wanted him out of sight, and convinced themselves and him that England had what he was looking for.  He's been unable to work since 2011?  And regularly files lawsuits against anyone that didn't make his life simple and easy?

Wonder if there are any skeletons his family is trying to keep in the closet?  Or is being in the closet the problem?
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: waxbeans: wademh: orbister: wademh: You say he's jobless but has a degree in law from Oxford and is suing his parents for support?

He has a degree in history from Oxford. He subsequently trained as a lawyer.

Oh I see. Maybe he learned something about family history and that's why he subsequently trained as a lawyer.

/
They're still laws on United States law books forbidding you from abandoning family.
They're just no longer enforced

There are no such laws for able-bodied children in their 40s. If you insist that these laws exist then a citation to the law will be required.


Counterpoint.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I wonder if it's a tax dodge


It's certainly a work dodge.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: waxbeans: Did he ask/insist on being created?
I love how parents make children and the children are supposed to magically one day support themselves all the while ignoring the fact that that may not actually happen and it is them who is solely responsible for that because they created that sentient human being.

He's a very well educated adult over 40 and looks healthy enough to work other jobs if he can't get one as a lawyer. It's not like he's homeless or incapable of taking care of himself. He just seems like an asshole who got used to living rent free and there's probably a lot more going on as the article hints at a family feud of some kind.


Maybe. But.  The Precedence needs to be set. Because there is always a chance Dick and Jane will have to throw their kid in the back room and have them there indefinitely. And that's probably not at all an equitable solution just because your genetics bore out a less than human person.
Should that less than human be dependent on you and have to see your face until the day they die?
Or should it be allowed to have autonomy, while also leaving but also have you required to take care of them?

But just to give you some perspective if your parents were destitute and you were paying for their facility do you believe that that means you get to dictate everything in their lives?


moreover doesn't the concept of alimony and providing what someone has become accustomed to already been set?


Lastly considering everything a human has to experience I am perplexed as to why it's not a more serious issue.
In fact it appears to be a human right to conceive despite the fact that it effects a whole other human being that has no input.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image image 300x275]


And that loser was developed in a vacuum that has nothing to do with their parents he just sprouted spontaneously?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: waxbeans: wademh: orbister: wademh: You say he's jobless but has a degree in law from Oxford and is suing his parents for support?

He has a degree in history from Oxford. He subsequently trained as a lawyer.

Oh I see. Maybe he learned something about family history and that's why he subsequently trained as a lawyer.

/
They're still laws on United States law books forbidding you from abandoning family.
They're just no longer enforced

There are no such laws for able-bodied children in their 40s. If you insist that these laws exist then a citation to the law will be required.


I didn't say anything about able bodied.
My main point is you can't abandon family and those laws are in fact on the books.
I've actually researched this many many years before this.
If you seriously think I made it up completely you go find out.
I'm not going to sit here and lie about something I read.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.