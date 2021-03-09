 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Someone offers to pay you $1,000 to play cornhole? Subby fell for that once. ONCE   (upi.com) divider line
7
    More: Unlikely, Game, Poaceae, Cricket, lawn care company, online retailer, posting dates, outdoor gaming enthusiast, Lawn  
•       •       •

258 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 12:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only if he can be my coach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wadda you mean "Play"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The posting states the candidate will need to have access to their own cornhole equipment"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There was a female bartender at my local, talking about her cornhole enthusiam, going on and on about cornhole this and cornhole that, and suddenly I realize, "Oh! It's a game..."
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you've had experience playing leapfrog at a nudist colony, this will be right up your alley.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was walking by a corner place, on the way back from a beer run. Guys were playing a game with each other, while making transphobic comments about me..

Yes, they were playing cornhole.

Did that last line break irritate you?

GOOD.

Here's another one.

At least I know how to freaking spell.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you guys don't want my $1000, I'll take it elsewhere.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.