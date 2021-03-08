 Skip to content
 
(NBC News) Because Texas does not have enough problems already
64
    More: Facepalm, United States, Texas, Houston, U.S. state, state Rep. Ann Johnson, Johns Hopkins University, Monday morning, statewide Covid-19 mandates  
•       •       •

2493 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Mar 2021 at 11:28 PM



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Considering the massive assholishness of anti-maskers, was this really a surprise?  You suck, Texas. Almost as much as Florida
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yee haw, y'all
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man a "mask off" party with a bunch of white nationalists sounds like the sort of thing I'd pay to not attend.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Texas, I know you're trying, but you can end this shiat by voting for better people.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell a Texan. Not much, mind you - but you can tell a Texan.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you choose not to wear a mask, simply sign a pledge that you won't get health care when you get infected.

The problem will sort itself out quickly
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place is ghetto AF off Washington.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Concrete Cowboy in Houston

The closest we have is The Brave Bull. El Toro Bravo to some. It is the town gay bar. The last time I drove by it was still closed.

We are getting closer to the end of this mess every day. Why can't they just go along with it for a few more months, if that long? The CDC guidelines for those vaccinated are looking pretty good and can only get better soon.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Man a "mask off" party with a bunch of white nationalists sounds like the sort of thing I'd pay to not attend.


I have Venmo or Paypal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Considering the massive assholishness of anti-maskers, was this really a surprise?  You suck, Texas. Almost as much as Florida


Florida is weird and crazy, but I would say Texas is #1 for assholes.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupidity is bigger in Texas.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Hey, Texas, I know you're trying, but you can end this shiat by voting for better people.


Uhh, no. The people celebrating the end of the mask mandate are not voting for better people. There are more of them voting than there are of us.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Man a "mask off" party with a bunch of white nationalists sounds like the sort of thing I'd pay to not attend.


Don't give them any more ideas.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Texas. JFC.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when are the masks (and other PPE) part of a "dress code"?
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If you choose not to wear a mask, simply sign a pledge that you won't get health care when you get infected.

The problem will sort itself out quickly


If health insurers could deny all Covid-related claims from people who repeatedly ignore mask mandates, you better believe that people would mask up after people started receiving $100K bills for their stay in the ICU.
 
Jacobite_55
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The stupidity is bigger in Texas.


***CLAP*** ***CLAP*** ***CLAP***

In Covid wards in Texas......
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, let me show you some pics of today's sidewalk traffic on lower Broadway in Nashville. Nothing organized about it, just lots and lots of people of all ages who are convinced it won't happen to them.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$150 bucks for a bottle of Grey Goose?  I must be poor.

/Grey Goose is WAY over-rated.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my first vaccine shot today.

I plan on waiting three weeks, getting my second shot, then waiting three more weeks for immunity to set in.

Then I plan on celebrating by going to my first baseball game in two years. I'll likely mask up because it's still possible I could be breathing COVID onto others, even if it won't infect myself. When herd immunity is in place, I'll shed the mask.

Yes, I plan on celebrating being immune - responsibly. Just like not drinking and driving (well, not having more than the one beer I know I can handle without effect; I do live in Wisconsin after all), wearing a seatbelt and just generally being courteous.

At some point, it feels like it's more about stomping one's feet and saying, "You can't tell me what to do!" than actually thinking through what the right thing to do is. Which, you know, most of us get over by about the age of four, then get over again by the age of 19.

I know, some folks will say, "yOu SoUnD LiKe FuN." But I actually pay attention to other people - all other people. When my favorite stuff all gets cancelled because smart people say it's dangerous, I listen. When people I'm related to died or were/are in the hospital, I take note. And I try to make sure the good things happen, not the bad things.

Pay farking attention to something other than yourselves, people.
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jacobite_55
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Houston this weekend and we stopped to pick up a pizza on our way home.

I, mask on, walked into this pizzeria and I was the ONLY person wearing a mask in the entire freaking place.  And it was packed... there wasn't a vacant chair in the entire place.  Even the patio was filled.  Nobody on the staff was wearing a mask either.

I was just shaking my head thinking, "does it hurt to be this f***ing stupid?"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jacobite_55: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The stupidity is bigger in Texas.

***CLAP*** ***CLAP*** ***CLAP***

In Covid wards in Texas......


it's four claps, what the fark
how could you get this wrong
you fool, you absolute imbecile
your mother called, she said during the pregnancy she regularly drank ...
TURPENTINE
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ, we have an entire farking political party of Mary Mallons.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if Texans want to kill themselves faster, who am I to say otherwise. Not like Biden is forcing them to reduce their 80 and 85mph speed limits either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Print'sNotDead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Politics tab has become the Efukt of Political discussion.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jacobite_55: I was in Houston this weekend and we stopped to pick up a pizza on our way home.

I, mask on, walked into this pizzeria and I was the ONLY person wearing a mask in the entire freaking place.  And it was packed... there wasn't a vacant chair in the entire place.  Even the patio was filled.  Nobody on the staff was wearing a mask either.

I was just shaking my head thinking, "does it hurt to be this f***ing stupid?"


Pretty much everyone at a restaurant is a moron. Pick it up curbside or deliver.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: I mean, if Texans want to kill themselves faster, who am I to say otherwise. Not like Biden is forcing them to reduce their 80 and 85mph speed limits either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


The problem is that they're not just killing themselves. They're killing innocent people that have the misfortune to be in their vicinity, even if the innocent people wear masks.
 
Jacobite_55
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Jacobite_55: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The stupidity is bigger in Texas.

***CLAP*** ***CLAP*** ***CLAP***

In Covid wards in Texas......

it's four claps, what the fark
how could you get this wrong
you fool, you absolute imbecile
your mother called, she said during the pregnancy she regularly drank ...
TURPENTINE


It was an implied clap.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we trick the white supremacists into killing themselves

Nevermind!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The older I get, the more I hate people.
Mainly Americans.
Freedom is to be enjoyed.
Do unto others my brothers, and sisters.
farking too many narcissistic people that don't give a shiat about anyone else.

/ Calling Donald Trump.
// The king of assholeiness.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jacobite_55: moothemagiccow: Jacobite_55: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The stupidity is bigger in Texas.

***CLAP*** ***CLAP*** ***CLAP***

In Covid wards in Texas......

it's four claps, what the fark
how could you get this wrong
you fool, you absolute imbecile
your mother called, she said during the pregnancy she regularly drank ...
TURPENTINE

It was an implied clap.


"Implied Clap" is the name of my Miley Cyrus MIDI music YouTube channel.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Perineum Falcon: $150 bucks for a bottle of Grey Goose?  I must be poor.

/Grey Goose is WAY over-rated.


Just get a 1.75L bottle of Kirkland brand vodka at Costco for ~$17.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: Wanderlusting: I mean, if Texans want to kill themselves faster, who am I to say otherwise. Not like Biden is forcing them to reduce their 80 and 85mph speed limits either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The problem is that they're not just killing themselves. They're killing innocent people that have the misfortune to be in their vicinity, even if the innocent people wear masks.


I'm convinced there aren't any innocent people in Texas or Florida.

Both of those states attract assholes fleeing sensible places.

There some innocent children, but all adults have the choice to move away.

The unfortunate thing is if some Texans spread the disease by going to Colorado to buy weed.

The last innocent person in Florida was Rebekah Jones and there aren't any innocents left because they would've raided the people who raided Jones.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"complete with bottles of Veuve and Grey Goose, for $100 and $150 respectively"

That's quite a markup just to get to drink with plagerats.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: Wanderlusting: I mean, if Texans want to kill themselves faster, who am I to say otherwise. Not like Biden is forcing them to reduce their 80 and 85mph speed limits either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The problem is that they're not just killing themselves. They're killing innocent people that have the misfortune to be in their vicinity, even if the innocent people wear masks.


Yeah, exactly like 1983 Chevettes doing 85mph on public highways. Texas is a state that defines the idea of individual rights being held above the public good.

To say this virus is somehow different than one of a thousand things in Texas that results in innocent people dying is myopic to the reality of the state.

You know, the only state in the country which allows you to lethally defend your property from theft.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: You know, the only state in the country which allows you to lethally defend your property from theft.


LOL far from it
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just secede already so the cartels can swoop in and finish you off. I'll donate to the wall fund to keep you assholes from slinking back.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Won't matter.  Those bunch of rednecks will just have their mask less super spreader events somewhere else.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

emtwo: Wanderlusting: You know, the only state in the country which allows you to lethally defend your property from theft.

LOL far from it


Please cite any other state that legally  allows you to shoot someone for stealing your hubcaps, garden gnomes, or swimming pool rafts.

I'll wait.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: LordJiro: Wanderlusting: I mean, if Texans want to kill themselves faster, who am I to say otherwise. Not like Biden is forcing them to reduce their 80 and 85mph speed limits either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The problem is that they're not just killing themselves. They're killing innocent people that have the misfortune to be in their vicinity, even if the innocent people wear masks.

I'm convinced there aren't any innocent people in Texas or Florida.

Both of those states attract assholes fleeing sensible places.

There some innocent children, but all adults have the choice to move away.

The unfortunate thing is if some Texans spread the disease by going to Colorado to buy weed.

The last innocent person in Florida was Rebekah Jones and there aren't any innocents left because they would've raided the people who raided Jones.


Hey, some of us are military folk who are told we have to be here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

redsquid: Just secede already so the cartels can swoop in and finish you off. I'll donate to the wall fund to keep you assholes from slinking back.


💜👍🏽
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
IsayLetThemCrash.jif
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: emtwo: Wanderlusting: You know, the only state in the country which allows you to lethally defend your property from theft.

LOL far from it

Please cite any other state that legally  allows you to shoot someone for stealing your hubcaps, garden gnomes, or swimming pool rafts.

I'll wait.


Texas Penal Code § 9.42. Deadly Force to Protect Property stands alone in these United States.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who's hosting this thing, the King in Yellow?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jacobite_55: I was in Houston this weekend and we stopped to pick up a pizza on our way home.

I, mask on, walked into this pizzeria and I was the ONLY person wearing a mask in the entire freaking place.  And it was packed... there wasn't a vacant chair in the entire place.  Even the patio was filled.  Nobody on the staff was wearing a mask either.

I was just shaking my head thinking, "does it hurt to be this f***ing stupid?"


I've ordered food online and walked in to pick it up....until I saw no one was wearing a mask.

Promptly told the cashier to cancel my order bc I wasn't buying food from someplace that is full of dumbasses.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I mean, if Texans want to kill themselves faster, who am I to say otherwise. Not like Biden is forcing them to reduce their 80 and 85mph speed limits either.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Very few places have those speed limits and is relegated to long stretches without any development. Between Houston and Louisiana I think there is less than a 10 mile stretch outside of Winnie and Beaumont that is 80. Pretty much everyone is going to be driving 80-85 easily on I-10 in the left hand lane if they aren't passing and in the middle and right hand lanes 70-75 even though posted limit is 65. There are plenty of places where people drive fast and considering the sprawl of Texas, the 80 and 85 speed limits are fine. Where you run into issues are highways like 290 with speed traps because there is 1 gas station in some podunk town between Houston and Austin or SA where it drops from 65+ to 35, or they just straight up throw a stop light in. That shiat is dangerous for everyone.
 
comrade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: I got my first vaccine shot today.

I plan on waiting three weeks, getting my second shot, then waiting three more weeks for immunity to set in.

Then I plan on celebrating by going to my first baseball game in two years. I'll likely mask up because it's still possible I could be breathing COVID onto others, even if it won't infect myself. When herd immunity is in place, I'll shed the mask.

Yes, I plan on celebrating being immune - responsibly. Just like not drinking and driving (well, not having more than the one beer I know I can handle without effect; I do live in Wisconsin after all), wearing a seatbelt and just generally being courteous.

At some point, it feels like it's more about stomping one's feet and saying, "You can't tell me what to do!" than actually thinking through what the right thing to do is. Which, you know, most of us get over by about the age of four, then get over again by the age of 19.

I know, some folks will say, "yOu SoUnD LiKe FuN." But I actually pay attention to other people - all other people. When my favorite stuff all gets cancelled because smart people say it's dangerous, I listen. When people I'm related to died or were/are in the hospital, I take note. And I try to make sure the good things happen, not the bad things.

Pay farking attention to something other than yourselves, people.


Man... im just going to go to an orgy.
 
paulleah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think it sucks they stopped it. I'm enjoying this Darwinian Shiatshow.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: $150 bucks for a bottle of Grey Goose?  I must be poor.

/Grey Goose is WAY over-rated.


They basically figured out how to make vodka taste like water.
 
