 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLH Helena)   Like a sturgeon, rioting for the very first time   (kxlh.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, United States Senate, Isaac Steve Sturgeon, Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Sen. Daines office, court documents, United States Capitol, MTN Daines' office, Washington, D.C.  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Mar 2021 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now it's a riot. Soon it'll be a brawl, then a kerfuffle and then some wacky shenanigans.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And another fish in the Donny-brook net.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Now it's a riot. Soon it'll be a brawl, then a kerfuffle and then some wacky shenanigans.


Exactly. I wish they'd just stick with "insurrection". A riot sounds like things just got a little out of hand at a protest, but this was so much more than that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sturgeon?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a MAGA-man runs and hides in Kenya? The same Kenya where the father of President Obama was born and allegedly Obama himself was born there? You can't make this shiat up.

To top it off, white-man-from-town got deported from a country his dear leader called a shiathole country.
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I am disappointed that this Montana man is not from Whitefish.

/gefilte the brim with fish jokes
 
Toxophil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sturgeon?

[external-preview.redd.it image 500x332]


boisestatepublicradio.orgView Full Size


More like a white sturgeon fry.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair he lives in a town that is best described as "you know the type of town you drive through and everyone you pass by is either morbidly obese or walks with a limp?". That's Dillon.
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R U N A W A Y.........!!!!!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surprised it's only four from Montana.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why are none of these people's pictures surprising? I haven't seen a single, day-to-day picture of them where I would assume 'oh that guy looks like he might be a librarian...maybe enjoys a glass of red wine with his evening meal while listening to the days All Things Considered podcast'
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That article was more concerned with Senator Daines.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: Now it's a riot. Soon it'll be a brawl, then a kerfuffle and then some wacky shenanigans.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It was and will remain a protest, imposter.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's kind of a scary looking fish

Fark user imageView Full Size

but if you want to use a fish as a weapon, I would recommend something else.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Surprised it's only four from Montana.


So far.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Mugato: Now it's a riot. Soon it'll be a brawl, then a kerfuffle and then some wacky shenanigans.

[Fark user image image 425x421]
It was and will remain a protest, imposter.


Christ, what an asshole toxic trumpski bot.

/Yeah, I've seen your work, jackass.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Toxophil: fark'emfeed'emfish: Mugato: Now it's a riot. Soon it'll be a brawl, then a kerfuffle and then some wacky shenanigans.

[Fark user image image 425x421]
It was and will remain a protest, imposter.

Christ, what an asshole toxic trumpski bot.

/Yeah, I've seen your work, jackass.


Yeah. C-Span snips are poison.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Swallow it!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only the best people Moms...

I'm trying to wrap my head around this:
Dude needs his Mom and his country to get back to the USA because of Covid lockdown;
Dude runs away from this country after failing to take it over;
Dude failed to get into the national guard, somehow avoiding a voltron of shiatstorms.

In fact, I think it's shiatstorms all the way down.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Surprised it's only four from Montana.


Someone has to stay behind and tend the Dental Floss bushes.

Raisin' it up.
Waxin' it down.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.