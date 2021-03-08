 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   ISIS: "We will enslave and rape women" Daughters of Kobani: "You and whose army?"   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They were talking about that on the news. Looks like something to check out.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was certainly impressed by those women. Look like fearsome warriors.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: They were talking about that on the news. Looks like something to check out.


The Hollywood adaptation will star Emma Stone and Elizabeth Olsen, with Chris Pratt as their commander. Tiffany Haddish will play the maid.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure they will get their pound if flesh for genital mutilation suffered.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They do make some amazing yogurt.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yeah men get em with those probiotics
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they hot?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go ahead...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

...fight like a girl!
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Da'esh: HEY WE'RE REPUBLICANS
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone deserves the right to self determination.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good on them.
Shoot all of ISIS in their pathetic faces.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read as much as I could, but... it was very poorly written.
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

0z79: I read as much as I could, but... it was very poorly written.


For the shallow: NO, that doesn't mean I disagree with the content of the article. It means that I think the article should meet certain professional standards, and it doesn't, and that's a shame.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While the whole smearing bullets with bacon grease is nonsense, I feel like I read somewhere that ISIS can't go to heaven if they are killed by a girl because of one of their Incel rules.

/what ever happened to the axe guy?
 
lurkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lurkey: [Fark user image 500x375]


I respect you, but... context?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One of the lovely things about these female warriors is that they were able to weaponize the strain of fundamentalist Islam that most members of  ISIS are.  The strain ofilitant Salafist Islam ISIS adheres to holds that if you are killed by a woman that is not a jihadi/martyr's death. Which means no express ticket to Paradise no 72 virgins etc etc.

So after a while when word got around on the other side but these female Kurdish commandos were leading an attack, sometimes the bad guys would simply abandon their positions rather than risk fighting and getting killed by them
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Kurds were doing that for years, and we did our best to starve and ignore them until they didn't exist because they were too, you know, democratic and independent. So we spent years trying to find a bunch of corrupt bastards who would stay bought. But that didn't work. So we reluctantly said "Okay, we'll support Kurds in Syria a little as long as they don't go getting uppity and thinking they can object to genocide at the hands of our good friends in Iraq and Turkey."

And they did a hell of a job.

But the moment Putin's Rent Boy was in the White House we betrayed them to the Turks and Syrians and abandoned them. But yay us for cheering a few people doing what the Kurdish resistance was doing all that time.
 
oh my word yes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: cretinbob: They were talking about that on the news. Looks like something to check out.

The Hollywood adaptation will star Emma Stone and Elizabeth Olsen, with Chris Pratt as their commander. Tiffany Haddish will play the maid.


Where does Tyler Perry play in all this?
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lurkey: [Fark user image 500x375]


I respect HER, but... context?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anuran: The Kurds were doing that for years, and we did our best to starve and ignore them until they didn't exist because they were too, you know, democratic and independent. So we spent years trying to find a bunch of corrupt bastards who would stay bought. But that didn't work. So we reluctantly said "Okay, we'll support Kurds in Syria a little as long as they don't go getting uppity and thinking they can object to genocide at the hands of our good friends in Iraq and Turkey."

And they did a hell of a job.

But the moment Putin's Rent Boy was in the White House we betrayed them to the Turks and Syrians and abandoned them. But yay us for cheering a few people doing what the Kurdish resistance was doing all that time.


Yeah, I hope we can help them again, but once bitten twice shy. I wouldn't blame them if they never trusted us again.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

0z79: 0z79: I read as much as I could, but... it was very poorly written.

For the shallow: NO, that doesn't mean I disagree with the content of the article. It means that I think the article should meet certain professional standards, and it doesn't, and that's a shame.


It's a transcript of a radio spot blurbing for the book.  My dad just dropped it off for me to read on Saturday.

I should get on that.
 
groppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good I hope they scare the shiat out of ISIS and hope they make them cry. Aim for the crotch ladies, that will really scare them.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Hell yeah men get em with those probiotics


I'm no longer using the amateur phylactics

/I've moved up to prophylactics
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

0z79: lurkey: [Fark user image 500x375]

I respect you, but... context?


That looks to be an M80 made by China but I, too, don't understand the context.
I've never fired one.  Is it crap?
 
lurkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: 0z79: lurkey: [Fark user image 500x375]

I respect you, but... context?

That looks to be an M80 made by China but I, too, don't understand the context.
I've never fired one.  Is it crap?


0z79: lurkey: [Fark user image 500x375]

I respect you, but... context?


Fark Headline: ISIS: "We will enslave and rape women" Daughters of Kobani: "You and whose army?"

She's looking at the Isis fighter (and his you-know-what) and saying: gonna rape me? with that? really? kinda laughing...
That was the subject, right?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The new book
because this is 2014

guess i was asleep for a bit...
 
JAGChem82
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anuran: The Kurds were doing that for years, and we did our best to starve and ignore them until they didn't exist because they were too, you know, democratic and independent. So we spent years trying to find a bunch of corrupt bastards who would stay bought. But that didn't work. So we reluctantly said "Okay, we'll support Kurds in Syria a little as long as they don't go getting uppity and thinking they can object to genocide at the hands of our good friends in Iraq and Turkey."

And they did a hell of a job.

But the moment Putin's Rent Boy was in the White House we betrayed them to the Turks and Syrians and abandoned them. But yay us for cheering a few people doing what the Kurdish resistance was doing all that time.


But I thought Trump singlehandedly destroyed ISIS and he was the only one preventing them from running amok in the US!
 
