(MLive.com)   Man on medical oxygen smokes, dies in resultant conflagration. The address? Cemetery Road   (mlive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Night crew responded. The graveyard shift.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was doing some IT work at a casino once, and there was a lady on oxygen, chain smoking on her Hoveround, parked in front of the same three penny slots for three days. I'm pretty sure she never left, since she had the same clothes on the entire time I was there.

I gave her a wide berth on the way to the server room, since it'd be whatever was in her Depends exploding, or the certain flash fire she'd cause that would take out the entire aisle of machines.
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did not know about oxygen saturating bedding and so forth. Wow, what a new thing to learn.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EL EM: Did not know about oxygen saturating bedding and so forth. Wow, what a new thing to learn.


Wait. Does that mean oxygenated bottled water isn't malarkey?
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See, smoking kills you.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can mcgyver up a handy little thermal lance by attaching a tube to the end of the hose and lighting it.

Safety Tip: The tube shouldn't be your own body.
 
lurkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Later that night...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bangor? Damn near kill--oh wait.
 
