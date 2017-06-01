 Skip to content
(Patch)   Best Drivers Licence Picture - EVER
34
    More: Amusing, Flying Spaghetti Monster, experimental music producer, Milwaukee Noise Fest, record label, concert promotion firm, driver's license photo, Woods, first time Woods  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think the Wisconsin cold affects some people...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No one at the DMV batted an eye after he took off his face mask for the photo. "No one mentioned it," Woods said. "The person taking the photo didn't say anything at all."

Because 20 times a day, guys come in expecting their stupid joke to have the whole place rolling on the floor, they don't even come close. It's not easy, to win the Mark Twain award.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fooking Reagan babies.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who gives a shiat about the beard....but his hair is monumentally stupid.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: Who gives a shiat about the beard....but his hair is monumentally stupid.


It's the eyes that do it for me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.


I checked my Wife's WI DL and it is BRO.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Badmoodman: How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.

I checked my Wife's WI DL and it is BRO.


Your wife is a bro?

NTTIAWWT
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meh. If he was really dedicated to doing this, he would have shaved off an eyebrow and half his hair too.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got a d.l. the first day the DMV had digital cameras.  The picture didn't fill the box, so they just stretched the picture to fit the box.  When I asked about the aspect ratio they wanted to know what I had called them.  When presented to a State Trooper he said it was the worst d.l photo he had ever seen.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Badmoodman: How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.

I checked my Wife's WI DL and it is BRO.


Now everyone has gone to check their license and passport. Breaking news: neither my state license nor my passport bothers with hair or eye color anymore.
 
jaggspb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
seth meyers face
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.


In AZ we have BR because what possible good would an extra consonant do?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Badmoodman: How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.

I checked my Wife's WI DL and it is BRO.


I'm in Indiana.  Just checked mine and it's abbreviated as BRO on ours as well.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity to go with a monkey tail beard.

unilad.co.ukView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Badmoodman: How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.

In AZ we have BR because what possible good would an extra consonant do?


*I don't know why I said consonant.  I meant 'letter'.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good for guys that go full beard than say " fark it" and start over
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Waukesha...

https://patch.com/wisconsin/waukesha/​w​aukesha-man-hit-beer-bottles-following​-bad-date-police
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fool. Now he no longer has a disguise!

;-)
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSB- years back working retail I was checking ID for a credit purchase. The guy, probably in his mid twenties had a full head of hair. His picture looked like George Costanza. He had shaved it into a horseshoe bald for the picture. I got a good chuckle from it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That looks like insurrection to me!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What half beard may look like
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://imgur.com/a/uqmUs
 
wage0048
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I think the Wisconsin cold affects some people...


It's not the cold.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: [Fark user image 299x169]


First thing I thought of, and I'd say she's still got him beat.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Badmoodman: How can that be authentic? I have never seen BROWN on any form or license abbreviated as 'BRO.' It's always BRN.

I checked my Wife's WI DL and it is BRO.


She been telling you it was a clenis?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

am23.mediaite.comView Full Size

cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Pastafarians are everywhere.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I think the Wisconsin cold affects some people...


I read this without clicking the link, and wondered why the license would include her chest....
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Myself, I like to down a half pint of vodka so when the cop looks at me and then my photo I look just as wasted.
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wisconsin doesn't have the quantity of crazy that Florida has but it wins in quality.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
La-dee-dee, one, two, three,
Eric, the half a bee... rd
 
