(CBS News)   In the desert, a sprig of justice blooms   (cbsnews.com) divider line
12
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll be shot dead by an ACAB by summer. And a racist country will be told 'he was no angel'.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll be shot dead by an ACAB by summer. And a racist country will be told 'he was no angel'.


"He'd been charged with shooting at a cop before, and let off by a technicality!"

Seriously, dude, consider moving somewhere safer. Like Canada.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll be shot dead by an ACAB by summer. And a racist country will be told 'he was no angel'.

"He'd been charged with shooting at a cop before, and let off by a technicality!"

Seriously, dude, consider moving somewhere safer. Like Canada.


Is Canada letting Americans in again?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
it's a start but i have to agree the local cops will be looking for any excuse  to extract some pay back.   Best he get the hell out of dodge so to speak.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, it's not the absolute least they could do. It's with prejudice this time and they didn't charge him for the bullets.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll be shot dead by an ACAB by summer. And a racist country will be told 'he was no angel'.


Republicans will post a picture of him smoking weed or looking angry.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Bootleg: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll be shot dead by an ACAB by summer. And a racist country will be told 'he was no angel'.

"He'd been charged with shooting at a cop before, and let off by a technicality!"

Seriously, dude, consider moving somewhere safer. Like Canada.

Is Canada letting Americans in again?



They probably are for asylum seekers.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll be shot dead by an ACAB by summer. And a racist country will be told 'he was no angel'.

Republicans will post a picture of him smoking weed or looking angry.


Or brandishing a weaponized bag of Skittles.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good, and I hope he makes it. No use anyone denying he probably needs protection now.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Bootleg: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: He'll be shot dead by an ACAB by summer. And a racist country will be told 'he was no angel'.

"He'd been charged with shooting at a cop before, and let off by a technicality!"

Seriously, dude, consider moving somewhere safer. Like Canada.

Is Canada letting Americans in again?


Would they consider asylum differently than just crossing the border for a visit?
 
flondrix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Walker cannot be recharged for the crimes following the ruling.

You know, white people get this sort of protection automatically.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While in your dessert, a sprig of rosemary can blossom into new dimensions of flavor!
 
