65
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?


Just what I was thinking, molten lead is like 600 degrees right?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he's be charred and broken into chunks by the steam, but somewhat intact.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?


GIS for "East Penn Manufacturing smelter":

Fark user imageView Full Size


My question is, how did he fit?
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: My question is, how did he fit?


What's blue, hangs in the corner and doesn't fit anymore?

-- Ian Curtis.

/i'll get my coat
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?

Just what I was thinking, molten lead is like 600 degrees right?


Maybe the refining furnace is a slighly colder furnace that comes after the smelting phase??

All I know is I would being the eulogy, "The was refined, he led our community. He was no hypocrite, for as much as he dealt it, the man could smelt it, right to the biter end."
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?


with that amount of water dropped into molten lead i'm surprised there wasn't a steam explosion
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was it even physically possible for him to fall in? This was a death caused by a lack of safe design. I have served on multiple safety committees and been given training to do so. Areas that have large vats or openings that are large enough for a person to fall into require guards, railings, and gratings to stop horrible deaths like this.

We aren't the Empire from Star Wars.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He who smelt it
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sounds just farking horrible.... Burned/drowned to death by molten lead? No thanks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"Molten metal! Molten metal! Molten metal!"
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a scene in American Gods?
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTW candidate, subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: How was it even physically possible for him to fall in? This was a death caused by a lack of safe design. I have served on multiple safety committees and been given training to do so. Areas that have large vats or openings that are large enough for a person to fall into require guards, railings, and gratings to stop horrible deaths like this.

We aren't the Empire from Star Wars.


Or the prison planet in Alien 3.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spermbot: HOTW candidate, subby

[Fark user image 315x194] [View Full Size image _x_]


Should have made a PG Wodehouse reference for obscurity points.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with Fb raised
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What If You Fell Into Molten Metal Terminator 2 Style?
Youtube d4yUBJElXX8
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you extract the a body from lead block?

I hope East Penn is able to transition away from lead/acid batteries. The dry climate of the southwest is more conducive to lithium...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: Well that sounds just farking horrible.... Burned/drowned to death by molten lead? No thanks.


If I had to guess, using my GED in medicine, it would simply be lights-out when he made contact with it. The body can only take so much, I'd think you'd simply pass out with full-body damage / pain past a certain threshold.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thankful that I love in a country and time where this is newsworthy as I am sure that this used to happen on the reg.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember hearing about a horrific accident years ago where a truck carrying molten aluminum (which is a thing for some reason) crashed and dumped its load onto a car, obviously killing the passengers. I had heard that what the rescue team found was charred corpses, the bottom halves of which were encased in now solidified aluminum, which seems like an amazingly shiatty way to go.

https://apnews.com/article/e6deea631d​d​692c16f81eb053a79cf4e
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?

Just what I was thinking, molten lead is like 600 degrees right?


Around there - but cremation temps for instance for 1200 degrees-ish, So yeah, some.  Bones and such.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Relatively Obscure: [Fark user image image 425x260]


*shakes tiny melting fist*
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pb- is not the solder
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like the absolute WORST way to die.

"A parachute not opening... that's a way to die. Getting caught in the gears of a combine... having your nuts bit off by a Laplander, that's the way I wanna go!"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: How do you extract the a body from lead block?


cupellation
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?


liquid lead is super dense.  He probably didn't sink down in it mostly "floated" on top.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sub Human: MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?

Just what I was thinking, molten lead is like 600 degrees right?

Around there - but cremation temps for instance for 1200 degrees-ish, So yeah, some.  Bones and such.


a refining furnace probably gets hot enough to melt lead oxides, > 1500 c
 
Sasquach
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?

liquid lead is super dense.  He probably didn't sink down in it mostly "floated" on top.


That's....a very good point. Was this poor chap a charred bit of slag on the surface?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some people really get into their work.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Spermbot: HOTW candidate, subby

[Fark user image 315x194] [View Full Size image _x_]

Should have made a PG Wodehouse reference for obscurity points.


Jeeves, man.
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here in Missouri, about 30 years ago, someone was killed in a furnace at a lead smelting factory.
IIRC, they were cleaning inside the furnace while it was not smelting. They were cleaning by blasting slag from the walls, and I believe they were using dynamite.
Herculaneum MO.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He died with aplomb?
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Spermbot: HOTW candidate, subby

[Fark user image 315x194] [View Full Size image _x_]

Should have made a PG Wodehouse reference for obscurity points.


I'm not familiar with the author's work.  What would an appropriate PGW reference in the headline have been?
 
pornopose
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: How was it even physically possible for him to fall in? This was a death caused by a lack of safe design. I have served on multiple safety committees and been given training to do so. Areas that have large vats or openings that are large enough for a person to fall into require guards, railings, and gratings to stop horrible deaths like this.

We aren't the Empire from Star Wars.


I had an interview with an aluminum plant as a maintainer and they had an overhang people would have to walk on that went over a huge vat of molten aluminum.

I took the other job I interviewed for...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To be fair, that's a pretty metal way to go out.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: How was it even physically possible for him to fall in? This was a death caused by a lack of safe design. I have served on multiple safety committees and been given training to do so. Areas that have large vats or openings that are large enough for a person to fall into require guards, railings, and gratings to stop horrible deaths like this.

We aren't the Empire from Star Wars.


if it were poor work area design they would already have a list of names. it is a mystery. i like to think he was a ballsy 'murican hero who set up his family for life (insurance policies).
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

1funguy: Here in Missouri, about 30 years ago, someone was killed in a furnace at a lead smelting factory.
IIRC, they were cleaning inside the furnace while it was not smelting. They were cleaning by blasting slag from the walls, and I believe they were using dynamite.
Herculaneum MO.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: How was it even physically possible for him to fall in? This was a death caused by a lack of safe design. I have served on multiple safety committees and been given training to do so. Areas that have large vats or openings that are large enough for a person to fall into require guards, railings, and gratings to stop horrible deaths like this.

We aren't the Empire from Star Wars.



How about the factory from the end of 'Cobra'.  Can it be that.  It was gratuitous with its open flames and pits of molten something.  I think I actually saw a walkway over a trough of molten stuff.  It's like an OSHA training site for their slow students.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sub Human: MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?

Just what I was thinking, molten lead is like 600 degrees right?

Around there - but cremation temps for instance for 1200 degrees-ish, So yeah, some.  Bones and such.

a refining furnace probably gets hot enough to melt lead oxides, > 1500 c


Apparently about 1300 according to the EPA specs on lead refining - so yeah - fair enough.  Could have not been much left.

/didn't realize they went quite that high for lead - good point
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: How was it even physically possible for him to fall in? This was a death caused by a lack of safe design. I have served on multiple safety committees and been given training to do so. Areas that have large vats or openings that are large enough for a person to fall into require guards, railings, and gratings to stop horrible deaths like this.

We aren't the Empire from Star Wars.


Probably dross raking. Part of the refining process is some poor bastard leaning over the edge of the kettle (exactly as it sounds, a cauldron full of molten lead) and raking the surface (again, exactly as it sounds) to remove impurities.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Spermbot: FrancoFile: Spermbot: HOTW candidate, subby

[Fark user image 315x194] [View Full Size image _x_]

Should have made a PG Wodehouse reference for obscurity points.

I'm not familiar with the author's work.  What would an appropriate PGW reference in the headline have been?


One of his notable characters was named Psmith (the P is silent, as in 'pshrimp').  A reference to Blandings Castle would have been very specifically a propos; but really any reference to the English aristocracy and the upper-class twit, ca 1900, would have worked.
 
Crackpipe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monkey: Well that sounds just farking horrible.... Burned/drowned to death by molten lead? No thanks.


I imagine it was a quick death. Oh fark! maybe not. I just realized that lead is so dense a person would float in it. Initially I imagined just being submerged in molten lead and dying instantly. But a person would mostly float, so you would kind of slowly boil to death. Yes, horrible.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OSHA? There is still an OSHA? I thought we gave up on work place safety in the US when we decided last year that nurses, doctors and EMTs didn't need proper PPE to do their jobs.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sasquach: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: MorgothsDishwasher: Some farker help me out.  Surely there couldn't have been anything LEFT of the poor guy by the time the smelter cooled down enough for them to recover the remains?

liquid lead is super dense.  He probably didn't sink down in it mostly "floated" on top.

That's....a very good point. Was this poor chap a charred bit of slag on the surface?


The part in contact or nearby would be cooked, I'd imagine he kinda boiled in his skin.  Probably burst open on the side that was clear of the lead.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never smelt like that smelt smelt . . .
HD Dinah Shore + Groucho Marx: "Peasy Weasy" - Dinah Shore Chevy Show (1959)
Youtube ysSY1UJgKqE
 
