 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Texas to Facebook and Twitter:"Howdy. We heard y'all like banning. So we're going to ban you from banning so you can get banned while you're banning"   (vice.com) divider line
91
    More: Ironic, United States, Texas, Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lone Star State, State of the State speech, Austin, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott  
•       •       •

2271 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Mar 2021 at 5:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So KY republicans have a bill to allow  police to kill people that say mean things to them and TX republicans have a bill trying to promote hateful and delusional speech. Republicans really want to regulate free speech of private people and the 1st amendment doesn't apply to things that make republicans feel yucky
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abbot's trying to ban Texans from Facebook and Twitter? Okay.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It will be interesting see them try to enforce that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with setting up TexasBook.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free market uber alles! Unless it gives conservatives more butthurt than usual.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers: believe in constitutional rights right up until the moment they do not.

Then they whine and snivel like toddlers. Oh who are we kidding, they always whine and snivel like toddlers.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They are controlling the flow of information-and sometimes denying the flow of information"

Huh. There's information on Facebook now. Who knew?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.


Congress can't dictate speech. States can, which is why you can get a hate crime charge in some of them.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't forcing a platform to act as a neutral megaphone against the intent of the company amount to a government authority compelling speech?

Do I even need to ask that? This isn't going anywhere. It's more bullshiat for the bullshiat hose that the GOP sprays into crowds of their followers who are continually hungry for bullshiat.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.


Distinction without a difference.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. I thought they were the party of small government and little to no regulation of business.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: phalamir: The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.

Congress can't dictate speech. States can, which is why you can get a hate crime charge in some of them.


Um there are federal hate crime laws too.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump showed the rest of the Republicans the playbook: make a lot of noise about some ridiculous issue that you have no chance of ever changing and then people will miss all the corruption.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook is not available in your area due to local regulatory requirements.

Greg will fold in 5 days just like Australia.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Private companies. They can ban anyone with the name Greg if they want. Catch my drift Greg?
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea that the Republican Party stands for less regulation is the biggest lie of our time.  They just don't want regulations that they don't like.  They are perfectly fine with forcing religion into schools or regulating companies that don't kowtow to them.

Democrats are at least honest... and usually (not always) usually their regulations are to help the country, not a specific party.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prohibit companies like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook from banning users based on their "viewpoint," specifically religious or political speech

ISIS approves.
 
mysha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, another thing to give pause to Tech companies considering leaving Calfiornia to go to "business friendly" Texas.
 
desertratt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.


This is a lie
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't realize how many people don't engage with them more harshly, due to the threat of having their accounts locked or banned. I imagine if they succeed in banning banning, they'll still try to get people banned for being mean to them.

I don't care what the rules are, as long as everyone has to play by the same rules.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertratt: Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.

This is a lie


lol right sure you're so persecuted for your "viewpoints"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone really think they're banning posts about tax cuts?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.


So they ARE banning conservative speech.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives: "How dare you, a private company, restrict how we use your platform! This is a violation of our freedoms!"

Also Conservatives: "What's that, a bakery is refusing to bake a cake for your gay wedding? LOL FREE MARKET BIATCH!"
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.


Yeah but when you've morally and ethically painted yourself into a tiny corner, you don't really have much left now, do you?
 
pboyd04
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really look forward to the first test of this in court.

Judge: "So you were banned for your conservative views. What were they?"
Defendant: "Well just that I was going to kill someone because they supported interracial gay marriage!"
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertratt: Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.

This is a lie


I agree with you, blatant lies to promote agendas or undermine should also be banned
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: phalamir: The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.

Congress can't dictate speech. States can, which is why you can get a hate crime charge in some of them.


The First Amendment was incorporated to apply to the states in 1925 (Gitlow v. NY). States can provide a greater level of Free Speech protection (under their state constitution) but not a lesser degree of protection provided under the Federal Constitution (U.S. Const. Art. VI, Section 2 [Supremacy Clause])
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg Abbott contiunes the gish gallop over the clusterfark of the winter storm and how poorly all utilities were prepared to handle it.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Texas wants to ban companies from following federal laws and regulations?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is going Constitutionally fly like a lead balloon.  Not that the GQP ever really cared about the constitution.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: Wouldn't forcing a platform to act as a neutral megaphone against the intent of the company amount to a government authority compelling speech?

Do I even need to ask that? This isn't going anywhere. It's more bullshiat for the bullshiat hose that the GOP sprays into crowds of their followers who are continually hungry for bullshiat.


Well, I kind of want Faux and OnANN to be forced to tell the truth, so I dunno really.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: phalamir: The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.

Congress can't dictate speech. States can, which is why you can get a hate crime charge in some of them.


Every state in the union has incorporated the 1st amendment into their own constitution. So  if Congress cannot, neither can states.

/tmyk
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertratt: Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.

This is a lie


If you don't like it, buy your own Facebook.

Oh sorry you can't because you are poor
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking hate Greg Abbott

/ and Dan Patrick
// and every other sniveling idiot in our state legislator
/// which is to say most of them
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So KY republicans have a bill to allow  police to kill people that say mean things to them and TX republicans have a bill trying to promote hateful and delusional speech. Republicans really want to regulate free speech of private people and the 1st amendment doesn't apply to things that make republicans feel yucky


Yes, and most of them are fully aware such laws are unconstitutional. They know such laws will be struck down when challenged. None of that changes the calculus for them.

The American political right is out of ideas, and the last 4 years of Trump made it all too obvious to everyone else that all the "principles" they supposedly deeply hold are nothing more than dishonest BS they'll ignore at the slightest inconvenience.  Since "conservatism" is nothing more than a thinly veiled series of rationalizations for selfish and sadistic desires, so that a voting block can be held together to vote for Republicans, they have to continue to ever further sink lower into the gutters of made-up "culture war" "grievances".

Their voters eat it up, and never hold their leaders accountable to the truth. In fact, the opposite is true where GOP politicians are punished by primary voters and fellow lawmakers alike for not pushing the big lie. So all the ridiculous "war on Xmas" bullshiat, and the utterly lie about "liberals cancelling Dr. Suess"? Hope you like that kind of nonsense, because that's all they got left and they're going to be smashing the gas pedal on it. They're already terrible, they're only going to get worse from here until they're destroyed as a viable political party.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they fixed the power grid so they can spend time on bullshiat like this.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas will pay out a $100,000,000+ settlement for 1st Amendment violations in the state's Supreme Court to said companies in the end.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So oppressed.
 
ScanIAm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.


Funny side note: saying someone acts like a little biatch will get you zucced for being a bully...
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be funny if someone were to put up gay fan-fic of Governor Abbott and President Reject Trump on anonymous Twitter and Facebook accounts?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: phalamir: The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.

Congress can't dictate speech. States can, which is why you can get a hate crime charge in some of them.


LOL, no.

Facespace and Twatter are both private companies. They can exercise any policy they want regarding content. If they decided to ban every post that included the word "Republican," they could do it and no government entity has any recourse. The state of Texas could try to keep all of its 25 million citizens from accessing Facespace or Twatter, but since they can't ensure everybody there has electricity and water, they should probably focus on fixing that shiat rather than helping whiny farks whine about how "silenced" they are by social media platforms that helped elect their rich asshole savior in 2016.

States can't "dictate" speech. That's why laws of this type are always knocked down easily when challenged in court. IANAL, but a "hate crime" charge is usually an enhancement of a possible penalty if someone is convicted of a serious crime, like murder. People aren't generally charged with a "hate crime" independent of some more serious offense, like assault or murder or attempted murder.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xcheopis: phalamir: The government can't dictate speech, which would be what forcing a platform to carry speech they don't approve of would be.  And there is this Amendment 13 that forbids forced labor - I know Texas was founded specifically for slavery, but they lost the war over that like little biatches.

Congress can't dictate speech. States can, which is why you can get a hate crime charge in some of them.


State laws are subject to the Constitution. So if the Constitution either directly or indirectly (through a Supreme Court ruling) says that the Federal Government cannot do something then the State Government cannot do it either.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: Greg Abbott contiunes the gish gallop over the clusterfark of the winter storm and how poorly all utilities were prepared to handle it.


And I really don't understand why. A Texas Tribune poll (that I believe was linked here too) said a stunning 51% of people in Texas approved of his handling of it!

The rubes here are too stupid to appreciate this performance art.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertratt: Muta: They are not banning conservative view points, they banning violent and threatening language.

This is a lie


[citation needed].
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 5-4 scotus ruling that shuts this down is going to cause a ten gallon sized meltdown.
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.