US government's General Services Administration auctioning .7501 Bitcoin
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think the whole thing is scam.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bitleary.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. They've been using Spam for decades.

/ Just ask Hawaii.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: I still think the whole thing is scam.


Really?  I've only heard good things about the GSA.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bid 7501 DogeCoin.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: I still think the whole thing is scam.


It's not broadly a currency (not yet anyways..I suppose it's good for those surreptitious online purchases), but it does appear to be okays as far as wanting to gamble/trade.  My question has always been how to get reliable access to your coin to convert it into real world currency.  I've never done it myself, so I'm sure someone will educate me.  It seems like you're at the mercy of any variety of exchanges/brokerages/whatever they're called to get access to your money.  People always post huge gains on places like reddit, but I rarely see anyone talking about how they've actually withdrew their 100k in gains to spend as dollars (or euros, pounds, etc.).  Then occasionally you read horror stories where people are like "yeah, so I deposited 10 grand into my account with <some crypto exchange>, but now I need to withdraw and their customer service just stopped responding about why my transfer isn't going through".  That's the reason I'd be hesitant to put any meaningful money into it -- I'd be worried that whoever is my means of converting it back into actual currency would just...not.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: It's not broadly a currency (not yet anyways..I suppose it's good for those surreptitious online purchases), but it does appear to be okays as far as wanting to gamble/trade. My question has always been how to get reliable access to your coin to convert it into real world currency. I've never done it myself, so I'm sure someone will educate me. It seems like you're at the mercy of any variety of exchanges/brokerages/whatever they're called to get access to your money. People always post huge gains on places like reddit, but I rarely see anyone talking about how they've actually withdrew their 100k in gains to spend as dollars (or euros, pounds, etc.). Then occasionally you read horror stories where people are like "yeah, so I deposited 10 grand into my account with <some crypto exchange>, but now I need to withdraw and their customer service just stopped responding about why my transfer isn't going through". That's the reason I'd be hesitant to put any meaningful money into it -- I'd be worried that whoever is my means of converting it back into actual currency would just...not.


Assuming you do get an exchange that allows you to withdraw your currency, they tend to charge ridiculous fees. Like multiple percent of the amount you're withdrawing, as opposed to a fixed fee.

You know you're in for a fun time when the exchange says "free deposits!" as an advertisement.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are so farking broke they are now auctioning off their most valuable asset to buy 1.76 boxes of pens from their office supply contractor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put all my money into these in the early 90s.
s7g8.scene7.comView Full Size

Prices haven't been that great lately, but I imagine they can only go up from here.
Hope they do soon, so I can finally get a place of my own. Tough to keep a girlfriend when you still live with mom at age 45.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna go out on a limb and suggest they seized a bunch of coin from something shady.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: My question has always been how to get reliable access to your coin to convert it into real world currency. I've never done it myself, so I'm sure someone will educate me. It seems like you're at the mercy of any variety of exchanges/brokerages/whatever they're called to get access to your money.


It's nothing mysterious; you get BTC by buying it from someone else in a market, and you can get dollars by selling your BTC to someone else. You're not relying on some third party to cash you out, just relying on the existence of a willing buyer.

No reputable exchange will cause trouble transferring out your cash as long as your identity is validated for legal purposes. It's not like it's their money they're giving you.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It seems like you're at the mercy of any variety of exchanges/brokerages/whatever they're called to get access to your money.


Yeah. The selling point is that its supposed to be free from the involvement of traditional banks and government agencies. But what is supposed to be a selling point is also the biggest risk factor because it leaves you at the mercy of these exchanges which have zero oversight compared to traditional banks/currencies.

At least that's my layman impression of it, I could be wrong.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Gooch: I still think the whole thing is scam.

It's not broadly a currency (not yet anyways..I suppose it's good for those surreptitious online purchases), but it does appear to be okays as far as wanting to gamble/trade.  My question has always been how to get reliable access to your coin to convert it into real world currency.  I've never done it myself, so I'm sure someone will educate me.  It seems like you're at the mercy of any variety of exchanges/brokerages/whatever they're called to get access to your money.  People always post huge gains on places like reddit, but I rarely see anyone talking about how they've actually withdrew their 100k in gains to spend as dollars (or euros, pounds, etc.).  Then occasionally you read horror stories where people are like "yeah, so I deposited 10 grand into my account with <some crypto exchange>, but now I need to withdraw and their customer service just stopped responding about why my transfer isn't going through".  That's the reason I'd be hesitant to put any meaningful money into it -- I'd be worried that whoever is my means of converting it back into actual currency would just...not.


Well, with Coinbase and Etoro at least it couldn't be any easier. When you sign up you link your bank account and make a transfer. You do your buying and trading and you can just cash out and send back to your bank account. Coinbase I believe has different transaction fees depending on the type of coin but it's about 1%.

You can also buy bitcoin and ethereum on Robin Hood (which has no fees at all) but with the downside that you can't transfer the coins to another wallet; ie., it's just an asset to trade like other stocks.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon but I'm mining Pi in case it becomes something.  A little over 2500 currently.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Gooch: I still think the whole thing is scam.

It's not broadly a currency (not yet anyways..I suppose it's good for those surreptitious online purchases), but it does appear to be okays as far as wanting to gamble/trade.  My question has always been how to get reliable access to your coin to convert it into real world currency.  I've never done it myself, so I'm sure someone will educate me.  It seems like you're at the mercy of any variety of exchanges/brokerages/whatever they're called to get access to your money.  People always post huge gains on places like reddit, but I rarely see anyone talking about how they've actually withdrew their 100k in gains to spend as dollars (or euros, pounds, etc.).  Then occasionally you read horror stories where people are like "yeah, so I deposited 10 grand into my account with <some crypto exchange>, but now I need to withdraw and their customer service just stopped responding about why my transfer isn't going through".  That's the reason I'd be hesitant to put any meaningful money into it -- I'd be worried that whoever is my means of converting it back into actual currency would just...not.


I think it's safe to assume you're never going to be able to convert it into Hard Cash. Think of it as store credit.
And exactly how much store credit do you really need?
If I had $10,000 worth of Target store credit how much money could I actually get that converted into if somebody actually was willing to convert it?
I probably have a better time trading it for groceries or something else.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon but I'm mining Pi in case it becomes something. A little over 2500 currently.


Tried that then found out you need an invitation code. Guh.
 
