(Law and Crime)   QAnon Shaman denied bail. "Defendant's perception of his actions on January 6 as peaceful, benign, and well-intentioned shows a detachment from reality"   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States Senate, Judge, Lawyer, Jacob Chansley, Prosecutor, federal judge, court's intelligence, Supreme Court of the United States  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HA ha!  Rot you traitor.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he dies in prison.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not even Grumpycat is grumpy enough for the GOOD required here.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
QAnon-sense Shameless: 'Your Honor, can I at least have Instacart bring me my organic menu?'
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Q Savage. He's no Shaman.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most Shamens are grifting the local tribes in real life.  But they know not to take it on the road like this idiot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Detachment from reality used to be a friend of mine...
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he'll be more popular in gen-pop.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awww did mommy's dumbass interview reiterating that she thinks he did nothing wrong not help either?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His attorney really stepped in it.  He was trying to claim his client needed to be released so he could meet with him more easily. Judge was like, maybe don't waste your private zoom conferences doing 60 minutes interviews, mmmkay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he's detached from reality and doesn't understand his actions, shouldn't he get a psych evaluation?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fur bikini and Viking horns didn't convince you first?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: His attorney really stepped in it.  He was trying to claim his client needed to be released so he could meet with him more easily. Judge was like, maybe don't waste your private zoom conferences doing 60 minutes interviews, mmmkay?


[Fark user image 850x464]


I don't think there could have been a better response short of a plain language "F U, LOL"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: If he's detached from reality and doesn't understand his actions, shouldn't he get a psych evaluation?


It is pretty rare for the court to demand a psych eval of an attorney, but why not
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that pretty much all of QAnon?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is exactly what we have come to expect from years of QAnon training.
It will take years to reattach reality, so all good here.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: ArkPanda: If he's detached from reality and doesn't understand his actions, shouldn't he get a psych evaluation?

It is pretty rare for the court to demand a psych eval of an attorney, but why not


Someone's ears are burning!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: I hope he dies in prison.


Preferably from old age, if the prison he gets put in doesn't have a gallows.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad the judge isn't willing to pretend we don't live in a reality.

Really though, if you look at some of goat-man's older media appearances, it's clear he has that deep cultishness going on. Calm as an unpickled pickle, saying bats hit crazy nonsense with a straight face as if it were common knowledge. He drank the kool-aid and went back for seconds.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put him and Federico in the same cell, so they can take turns keeping the cockroaches away.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll never forgive him for the stigma he inflicted on bison hoods. I haven't worn mine ever since his asshattery!
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Bob Falfa: I hope he dies in prison.

Preferably from old age, if the prison he gets put in doesn't have a gallows.


You can be damn sure the prison won't accommodate his "all organic" diet. Maybe he'll starve to death.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This makes me happy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judge:   Why are you hitting yourself?!?!? Stop hitting yourself!!!!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAA
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suck it QBacca. Suck it long and suck it hard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This choad should be eating Joe Arapio bread and water. Get outta here with the organic food religion bullshiat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: phalamir: ArkPanda: If he's detached from reality and doesn't understand his actions, shouldn't he get a psych evaluation?

It is pretty rare for the court to demand a psych eval of an attorney, but why not

Someone's ears are burning!

[Fark user image 850x566]


That bible he's holding looks pretty thin. Is it just the bits they like?
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me get this straight: He participated in the insurrection in an attempt to overthrow democracy which caused 5 deaths, got caught, and he wants to be released from jail saying that his participation was benign and peaceful?

I know the drugs in prison are supposed to be the best, but damn, it can't be that good.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are Shamanism's views on suicide? Could they just give him a sacred shark tooth or something and let him open a few veins in some ritual as a compromise? No more jail time for him, no more wasted time for the rest of us. Win-win.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopsie, perhaps he should not have concealed his white privilege under that stupid face-paint.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's nuts.  Moose on top shoulda told ya.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: If he's detached from reality and doesn't understand his actions, shouldn't he get a psych evaluation?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And, no, I am not advocating butt-stuff.  I am sure they will all get along and play Chinese Checkers.  Or Hearts.  Or Bid Whist.

/in between instances of passing non-GMO boy around butt-stuff
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the defense "But I"m white" didn't work out so well this time.  lol.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: I'm glad the judge isn't willing to pretend we don't live in a reality.

Really though, if you look at some of goat-man's older media appearances, it's clear he has that deep cultishness going on. Calm as an unpickled pickle, saying bats hit crazy nonsense with a straight face as if it were common knowledge. He drank the kool-aid and went back for seconds.


The outlandish headgear he wears to cover up what's left of his hairline does indeed suggest batshiattery.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: What are Shamanism's views on suicide? Could they just give him a sacred shark tooth or something and let him open a few veins in some ritual as a compromise? No more jail time for him, no more wasted time for the rest of us. Win-win.


But he's not a REAL shaman, silly!  He's just doing it because without some sort of bizarre affectation, he's a nobody with zero future or prospects.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think that was clear from his attire. who wears horns nowadays?
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alley Rat: Let me get this straight: He participated in the insurrection in an attempt to overthrow democracy which caused 5 deaths, got caught, and he wants to be released from jail saying that his participation was benign and peaceful?

I know the drugs in prison are supposed to be the best, but damn, it can't be that good.


In fairness, others who participated and were caught have already been released on bail, haven't they?

I seem to recall one - Maybe wrong.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Isn't that pretty much all of QAnon?


Pretty much all Republicans these days.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have made a fortune selling
Q-Anon Charmin branded toilet paper to the rubes.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Perineum Falcon: [Fark user image 707x353]

And, no, I am not advocating butt-stuff.  I am sure they will all get along and play Chinese Checkers.  Or Hearts.  Or Bid Whist.

/in between instances of passing non-GMO boy around butt-stuff


I forgot to a
Fark user imageView Full Size
dd this.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Pocket Ninja: What are Shamanism's views on suicide? Could they just give him a sacred shark tooth or something and let him open a few veins in some ritual as a compromise? No more jail time for him, no more wasted time for the rest of us. Win-win.

But he's not a REAL shaman, silly!  He's just doing it because without some sort of bizarre affectation, he's a nobody with zero future or prospects.


Effing THIS.

/suddenly I'm reminded of Bud Bundy's hall of failed gimmicks
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: I'll never forgive him for the stigma he inflicted on bison hoods. I haven't worn mine ever since his asshattery!


It wasn't asshattery, though. It was bisonhattery.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should sentence all of these people to treatment at a mental health facility instead of just putting them in jail. They clearly need help.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"QAnon Shaman...shows a detachment from reality."
No shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nothing he doesn't deserve, but he seems kind of like a harmless crazy type as opposed to violent crazy type.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i think that was clear from his attire. who wears horns nowadays?


I think it's hilarious that so many news outlets were referring to him as the "horned shaman" in the same sense that wearing a baseball cap makes someone a "billed" creature.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, his actions and his perception of them show a detachment from reality. But is there anything about this guy that shows he and reality were ever even introduced? I don't think they run in the same circles.
 
